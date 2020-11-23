Morning Update: COVID case counts soar coast to coast, retailers press Ontario to reconsider lockdown

Good morning,

Dr. Theresa Tam is urging Canadians to be cautious amid what she describes as rapid pandemic growth across the country. Atlantic Canada has also seen cases rise, as several provinces broke daily case records.

Retail: Today is the first day of a new lockdown in the Greater Toronto Area and retail-industry associations are pressing Ontario Premier Doug Ford to soften the blow to businesses, which should be getting a holiday rush.

Long-term care: The debate over where residents who test positive should go is taking on new urgency as more people in nursing homes succumb to the virus. Most agree that Canada’s long-term care homes need a better plan in COVID-19′s second wave.

This woman gave 49 people a hand to hold in their final moments before dying of COVID-19

Explainer: Everything you need to know about vaccines in Canada

Sharpen your opinions:

Some pieces you missed over the weekend are from Alex Hutchison on what sports science says about keeping up our endurance in fighting coronavirus; Amanda Watson on how the pandemic is forcing us to realize the unrealistic expectation of modern motherhood; and assistant professors Jamie Levin and Simon Frankel Pratt on why Canada can’t rely on other countries to supply our vaccines.

Open this photo in gallery A shopper carries Christmas purchases a day before coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are reintroduced to regions of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as snow falls in midtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Telus to build out 5G network without China’s Huawei

Telus Corp. plans to move entirely away from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. as a supplier of gear for superfast 5G mobile networks. It says instead that it will rely solely on telecom manufacturers from Western countries, as well as South Korea.

Telus feels it would be irresponsible to continue to invest in Huawei gear because it expects Ottawa will eventually restrict the use of the Chinese company’s equipment in Canada.

Ibrahim Gedeon, chief technology officer, told The Globe and Mail that Telus is upgrading its wireless equipment across the country to non-Huawei gear for 5G.

Analysis you missed over the weekend

Senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon wrote about the Online G20 summit. He previously wrote about the challenges that this summit would be up against.

“The online G20 held by Saudi Arabia over the weekend will go down as the strangest summit in the organization’s history, and perhaps also its most disappointing one,” he wrote.

Also:

Adrian Morrow, U.S. correspondent: Conspiracy theories are Trump ‘weapons’ in desperate bid to cling to power

Geoffrey York, Africa Bureau Chief: In a worsening Ethiopian war, Eritrea is the mystery player

For APTN chief executive Monika Ille, leadership means honouring her nation’s history:

“Indigenous and non-Indigenous leadership qualities or attitudes are pretty much the same. The difference resides in what influences your personal type of leadership. Leadership comes from within. It’s who you are. Your history and your culture influence your type of leadership,” says Ille, who is a member of the Abenaki First Nation of Odanak in Quebec.

In this weekly interview series, we will engage Indigenous leaders in thoughtful conversation and showcase their stories, strategies, challenges and achievements.

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chief Lady Bird

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Developers target suburbs as condo demand in downtown Toronto falters amid pandemic: Suburban condo projects accounted for 65 per cent of all launches in the Toronto region in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest data from industry research group Urbanation Inc.

Energy crisis prompts Newfoundland to question its reliance on fossil fuels: For many here, the writing is already on the wall. Demand for oil will never return to prepandemic levels, they say, and the time is now for Newfoundland to reinvent itself by tapping into its abundance of wind, hydro and tidal energy resources.

Alberta Justice Minister says he could send money ‘directly to law enforcement’ if cities defund police budgets: Kaycee Madu, who cut provincial funding to cities when he was the Minister of Municipal Affairs, said he will not tolerate budget reductions.

Biden to name first cabinet picks on Tuesday: U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is planning for a scaled-down inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, as he lays the foundation for his new administration despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks gain on vaccine hopes: Shares and oil prices rose on Monday as investors pinned hopes for economic revival on coronavirus vaccines, even as the world contended with surging case numbers and delays to fresh U.S. stimulus. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.78 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.13 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.09 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.61 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Raptors re-signed VanVleet. Now what?

Cathal Kelly: “Maybe it’s fitting that the Raptors spend the season playing out of Tampa. An anonymous place for what will be a semi-anonymous team. The sort of place you hide out for a bit, biding your time before launching your next scheme.”

The Conservative Party of Canada has a golden opportunity to meet – and even exceed – the climate-change moment

Rick Smith: “Were he to reposition his party’s climate change message, Mr. O’Toole has a rich history of Canadian Conservative environmental leadership to draw on.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Bonus: Can The Queen’s Gambit make chess cool? How a Netflix show is ushering in a new ‘golden age’ for the game

MOMENT IN TIME: News photography

Open this photo in gallery James W. Altgens, Dallas WirePhoto operator-photographer, holds WirePhotos of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas which he made while on assignment along the Kennedy motorcade route, Dec. 3, 1963 Dave Taylor/The Associated Press

Photos of the JFK assassination are transmitted by wirephoto

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re celebrating the invention of wirephotos.

Associated Press photographer James (Ike) Altgens was assigned to cover U.S. president John F. Kennedy’s visit to Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Altgens was set up in Dealey Plaza, and when the presidential caravan pulled up at the main intersection, he took a photograph. The caravan proceeded and Altgens grabbed his gear and ran across the plaza to take more photos. He stood three metres from Kennedy’s car when he snapped his next picture and heard what sounded like a firecracker. The photo that Altgens captured showed Kennedy reacting after the first bullet hit him. Altgens snapped a couple more photos, including one of a secret service agent on the trunk of Kennedy’s car. He then ran to phone AP Dallas bureau chief Bob Johnson to deliver news of the shooting. Altgens’s photos were transmitted using wirephoto technology and published in newspapers the following day. They have been scrutinized ever since. Solana Cain

