Morning Update: Cracks in European defence as NATO faces ‘brain death’: Macron

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Cracks emerging in European defence as NATO faces ‘brain death’, Macron warns
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that NATO faces “brain death” because the United States can no longer be counted on to co-operate with the other members of the military and political alliance. NATO is an alliance of 29 countries from Europe and North America for mutual defence, fighting terrorism and helping manage crises around the world. Its members contribute to its operations mainly by participating in its missions.
Members pledged in 2014 to increase their military spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2024. Canada has no clear plan to reach 2 per cent in the next decade. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that NATO continues to play an important role on the world stage.
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Bear Clan no more: Why a Thunder Bay safety patrol has turned away from its founding principles of co-operating with police
The term “starlight tour” is infamous in Canada – used to refer to allegations that police drive intoxicated Indigenous people out of town and abandon them there to walk home and sober up. One of these accusations came after reports from the province’s Office of the Independent Police Review Director and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission that admonished the Thunder Bay Police Service for racist attitudes toward Indigenous people, and the police board for turning a blind eye to complaints. The fallout was swift, not for the city’s police service, but for the Thunder Bay Bear Clan.
Quebec presents $4-billion surplus for 2019-20 amid booming economy
Premier François Legault’s government presented an economic update that also included a revised surplus of $8.3-billion for 2018-19. Finance Minister Éric Girard announced that he will boost spending by $857-million and put $6.2-billion from the surpluses into a debt-repayment fund. The financial results contrast with the grim picture in other provinces.
Royal Canadian Legion partners with Fortnite to teach military history for Remembrance Day
With fewer veterans of the First and Second World Wars among us, the Legion was looking for a new way to connect younger Canadians with their experiences. Remembrance Island, a custom Fortnite island launched by the veterans’ organization, features First World War trenches, D-Day beaches and the Vimy Ridge cenotaph. There is no violence on this island. Players start at the beaches of Normandy and follow a trail of poppies through environments depicting conflicts in which Canadians have fought, stopping at trail markers that offer information about each one. At the Vimy Ridge Memorial, they are asked to share a moment of silence of their own on Nov. 11 at 11 p.m.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
China says lifting of ban on meat imports not a sign of better relations with Canada: The Chinese government still wants Ottawa to release Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. executive Meng Wanzhou, saying it’s still up to Canada to make things right.
Montreal-based gold miner Semafo halts operations at Burkina Faso site after deadly attack: The company said it is working with authorities to ensure the safety of its workers, as share prices fell 5 per cent in Thursday trading in Toronto after an 11-per-cent decline on Wednesday.
British police formally identify all 39 truck death victims: DNA samples were taken from families in Vietnam who suspected their missing relatives may have been on the truck in southeastern England, in the apparent people-smuggling tragedy.
Pence aide testifies in Trump impeachment inquiry; Bolton a no-show: Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service officer and special adviser to Pence for Europe and Russia, was testifying in a closed-door hearing in front of members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees after receiving a subpoena to compel her testimony.
B.C. establishes standards for police body cameras, but they won’t be used due to high cost: The province’s decision to clear the way for the use of body cameras with detailed rules on how they should be operated raises questions about whether the need for transparency should outweigh police objections.
MORNING MARKETS
U.S.-China trade war keeps world markets guessing: Uncertainty about the fate of the trade negotiations between the United States and China kept markets on their toes on Friday, with European stocks mimicking their Asian peers and retreating from the previous session’s highs. Tokyo’s Nikkei bucked this trend, gaining 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.4 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was trading below 76 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Why the Greens should consider merging with the NDP
Gary Mason: “It would instantly give such a party a far greater pool of voters from which to fish. The ideology that underpins each isn’t radically different.”
A memo for Canada: back off of Quebec’s Bill 21
Peter White: “Your knee-jerk reaction to legislation supported by a vast majority of Quebeckers risks starting a major conflagration that might consume our country.” White is a former principal secretary to prime minister Brian Mulroney.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Full Stream Ahead: The Globe has your best Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Canadian streaming bets for this Nov. 9-10 weekend — no commute to the movie theatre required. The Elephant Queen is an odd choice for a splashy launch to Apple TV+; One Child Nation is Amazon’s theatrical release this past summer; and The Love Witch offers powerful magic. Happy watching!
MOMENT IN TIME
Nov. 8, 1962
Late in 1962, the Canadian government proclaimed that from 1963 onward all new five-cent coins would be round. The distinctive 12-sided nickel had been adopted during the Second World War years when the coin was made from tombac, a brass alloy, because its namesake metal was needed for armaments. The Royal Canadian Mint used a 12-sided design so that people could distinguish the tombac nickel from similarly coloured copper pennies. However, the design was tougher to produce in actual nickel, a hard metal that was reintroduced in 1946. Increased demand for coins as the economy grew in the 1950s and 1960s required a change. Today, the “nickel” is mainly made of steel – as is the Big Nickel in Sudbury, a giant replica of a 12-sided 1951 coin that commemorated the bicentenary of the identification of the element nickel. The 1962 announcement was the start of a period of numismatic activism in Canada: All the coins were redesigned for the Centennial in 1967 while nickel and later steel replaced silver for dimes and quarters. The loonie was introduced in 1987, the toonie in 1996 and the mint stopped distributing pennies in 2013, leading to another form of rounding. — Kate Taylor
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.