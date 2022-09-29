Good morning,

The most senior intelligence officer in charge of covert operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service went to Ankara in March, 2015, to persuade Turkish authorities to stay silent about the agency’s role in recruiting a Syrian human smuggler who trafficked three British teenage girls to Islamic State militants, according to three sources.

The sources said the officer, Jeffrey Yaworski, who was at the time CSIS’s deputy director of operations, was carrying out a discreet but high-level campaign to prevent the spy agency from being publicly blamed for using the smuggler as an operative.

Police issued stills taken from CCTV of Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre, and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport before they caught their flight to Turkey, Feb. 23, 2015.The Canadian Press

Opioid-related deaths nearly doubled during pandemic

Deaths from opioid toxicity nearly doubled in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the two years before, according to a grim new report from the federal government that reflects a worsening of the toxic drugs epidemic.

In the two years ending March 2022, at least 15,134 people across the country died of apparent opioid toxicity, according to the report released yesterday by the Public Health Agency of Canada. That is a 91-per-cent increase from the 7,906 deaths that occurred in the two prior years.

Ukrainian men in regions occupied by Russia have two choices: escape or face conscription

Sasha Alexander Tarasenko and his mother drove to Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia through a series of Russian checkpoints, telling soldiers a made-up story that she needed to travel for surgery. The cover worked. The real reason for their hasty departure was to get out of occupied territory before Moscow’s widely expected annexation of four regions of southern Ukraine following what it called referendums there.

Tarasenko and his mother were among a stream of cars in a supermarket parking lot that was serving as a welcome centre for those fleeing. The Ukrainians The Globe and Mail spoke with yesterday said that when they heard about the referendums, they knew they had to get out. But for men, it was especially crucial.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered mobilization at home, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 35 were prevented from leaving the occupied areas. But those fleeing said they were fearful that the age limit could be extended.

Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida: Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida yesterday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland today.

Ontario’s top court upholds acquittal on self-defence grounds in 2017 shooting: Special consideration for Indigenous people accused of crime can be extended beyond sentencing into the trials themselves to reduce the effects of discrimination and disadvantage, Ontario’s top court has ruled.

Bank of Canada to publish summaries of meetings: The Bank of Canada said yesterday that it will start publishing summaries of its monetary policy meetings in an effort to improve transparency and shore up its credibility as it struggles to bring down high inflation.

YouTuber warns Bill C-11 could slash earnings: Morghan Fortier, creator of Super Simple Songs preschool channel and one of Canada’s most successful YouTubers, has warned that the federal government’s online streaming bill could slash her company’s worldwide earnings as well as those of other Canadians making their living from posting on digital platforms.

Players reflect on the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series: They are greying and in their 70s and even 80s now but the shine is yet to wear off those heroes from our youth. Canada’s winning team in the 1972 Summit Series remains beloved and burned into our collective memory. Fifty years to the moment since they put away the Soviets in the eighth and final game, some of those players gathered in Toronto yesterday to relive the historic victory.

Yankees slugger ties AL record with 61st home run: Aaron Judge sent his long-awaited, historic 61st home run bounding right into the Blue Jays bullpen Wednesday on a memorable night inside Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Blue Jays fans didn’t get to see their team clinch a playoff spot just yet, as the Yankees beat the Jays 8-3, but they did get to witness the Yankees slugger pulling level with Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a mark set 61 years ago.

Fish fossils take a bite out of mystery of origin of jaws: Researchers yesterday described the earliest-known vertebrates that possessed jaws as revealed by fossils of four remarkable fish species unearthed in China, two dating from 436 million years ago and two from 439 million years ago.

Investors pedalled into another cycle of selling on Thursday as the U.S. dollar tightened its hold on the currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds suffered more interest rate pain.

Europe’s open was brutal. The STOXX 600 share index dropped nearly 2 per cent from the open. In early trading, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.25 per cent to 6,918.06, Germany’s DAX declined 0.95 per cent to 12,067.88 and France’s CAC 40 sank 1.08 per cent to 5,702.61.

Japan’s Nikkei did manage a near 1-per-cent rise to 26,422.05, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.5 per cent to 17,165.87. S&P 500 futures pointed to Wall Street falling more than 1.2 per cent later with more Fed policymakers also due to speak.

Lawrence Martin: “The Conservative Leader is also aware that no matter what the trajectory of our media history … his followers remain absolutely convinced of the contrary. Any suggestion the media establishment isn’t in the pocket of Liberal interests renders them apoplectic. It’s been that way forever. Their new leader will have the myth persist.”

Editorial: “Shutting down Canada’s oil and gas industry, when the world wants and needs oil and gas, makes no sense. But ignoring the business case for cleaning up our fossil fuel production is equally nonsensical. Canada has to find a judicious middle.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Three financial threats facing young adults, homeowners and retirees

The No. 1 risk in personal finance for the next year is that high inflation and rising interest rates give way to a recession. Other threats to your financial well-being are out there and likely to become more concerning. Let’s look at three of them.

Moment in time: Sept. 29, 1931

In late August and early September of 1931, miners in Saskatchewan's Bienfait-Estevan coal fields joined a miners' union and went on strike seeking improved wages & working conditions.Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan

Deadly riot in Estevan

On Sept. 7, 1931, 600 miners in the Estevan-Bienfait coalfields of southeastern Saskatchewan voted to walk off the job when the mine owners refused to recognize their membership in the Communist Party of Canada-led Mine Workers’ Union of Canada. When replacement labour was brought in to break the strike in late September, union organizers held a sympathy parade to Estevan. As the motorcade reached the city on this day, striking miners, along with their wives and families, were confronted with a cordon of RCMP officers blocking Main Street. The fire department had also been called out in the event hoses were needed to disperse the crowd. One of the miners jumped on the fire truck and started hitting it with a crowbar, only to be felled by a police bullet. A vicious battle ensued that left two other miners dead. The provincial government and police blamed the “Black Tuesday” riot on outside agitators. The miners responded with their own explanation for the bloody clash. The headstone of the three dead men – Julian Gryshko, Peter Markunas and Nick Nargan – buried together in the Bienfait cemetery reads, “Lest we forget. Murdered in Estevan, Sep. 29 1931 by RCMP.” Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

