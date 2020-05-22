Morning Update: CSIS warns of foreign states trying to steal research tied to COVID-19

Good morning,

A bulletin from Canada’s spy agency, obtained by The Globe and Mail, shows it is warning academics and corporations that there may be a rising threat of stolen technology or data. During the coronavirus pandemic, risks are increased as scientists work from home, spending on COVID-19 research surges and researchers entertain partnership offers from foreign interests.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service also warns of espionage or intellectual property theft as agents of foreign governments target virus research. CSIS did not name any countries, but U.S. authorities, including the FBI, produced a similar notice, also on May 13, accusing Beijing of seeking to “illicitly obtain" such information.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery David Vigneault, Director of CSIS addresses the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail Chris Donovan/Chris Donovan

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

The COVID-19 pandemic could be ‘devastating’ for battles against other illnesses in South Africa

The country is experiencing declines in public-health responses to other diseases, including tuberculosis, the leading cause of death from infectious disease. Studies have predicted that because of the pandemic, sub-Saharan Africa could see 500,000 extra deaths from AIDS-related illnesses over the next two years, and a possible doubling of malaria deaths this year. Globally, it could cause an additional 1.4 million TB deaths over a five-year period.

Other world stories:

GM kicks off restart in Mexico as Lear Corp also readies for return

Jamal Khashoggi’s family forgives those who killed their father

Open this photo in gallery People stand in a queue to receive food aid amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

Fort McMurray’s flood: What will happen when the next deluge comes?

Flood-protection systems can be extremely expensive. And in Fort Mac, an initial decision to proceed at a lower standard forced the municipality to eventually redraw those plans, before tough times led to further delays. That series of decisions and unfortunate events over the past decade meant that the system was not in place to save Fort McMurray this year, despite initial plans to have the project finished by 2017. Can a town with limited defences be ready for the next time?

China moves to impose security laws on Hong Kong

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not yet clear what the new rules will mandate, but talk of the national-security legislation is raising fears of eroding freedom among Hong Kong’s democracy activists. Beijing’s state media pledged the complete eradication of what it called a “cancer” of pro-independence sentiment.

Also read:

Opinion: In Canada, the tide of opinion is turning on China

In Canada, the tide of opinion is turning on China World: Britain’s Boris Johnson orders plans to end reliance on Chinese imports: report

Britain’s Boris Johnson orders plans to end reliance on Chinese imports: report National: Trudeau expresses frustration with China, says Beijing doesn’t “seem to understand” Canadian courts

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

How many will take a coronavirus vaccine? A vaccine for COVID-19 is still a year away, even according to optimistic estimates. But anxiety and conspiracy theories around vaccines have only grown, making some hesitant to take them.

Young people report feeling sad, afraid of COVID-19: One study shows that 52 per cent of visible-minority and immigrant kids said they were afraid of catching the coronavirus versus 34 per cent of nonvisible-minority kids. There was also a gap around the fear of an immediate family member catching it – 80 per cent versus 68 per cent.

B.C. updating visiting protocols at long-term care facilities: The updates will be posted online. Until then, visitors will continue to be screened before entering. Staff members will be posted at entrances with a checklist of questions, including whether prospective visitors have any signs of illness or history of recent travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario PC caucus pushes for restaurant patio expansion: Moving into parking lots, parks or closing off streets could be feasible as it’s been done for festivals, and physical distancing is easier to maintain outdoors.

MORNING MARKETS

Tensions over Hong Kong unnerve world stocks, oil tumbles: World stocks took a hit on Friday as China moved to impose a new security law on Hong Kong after last year’s pro-democracy unrest, further straining fast-deteriorating U.S.-China ties. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.21 per cent just before 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.61 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 5.56 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.80 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.35 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The paradox of prevention: By avoiding the worst, we remain vulnerable to future waves of disease

David Fisman: “To note one familiar example, vaccination programs are criticized because their very success means we don’t experience outbreaks. Perhaps a silver lining to this episode will be greater appreciation of what public health provides us in normal times.” Fisman is an epidemiologist and professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health and a practising physician at the University Health Network in Toronto.

It’s the provinces that will emerge from this crisis weaker, with power shifting to Ottawa

Campbell Clark: “The provinces, meanwhile, bear the brunt of rising health care costs for an aging society. Just four provinces have finances on a sustainable track, the PBO reported."

Story continues below advertisement

The other pandemic we’re ignoring

Gary Mason: “Domestic violence is a pandemic; a deadly blight around the globe, including in this country. But we don’t seem to be nearly as concerned about how we stack up against other countries in terms of the success rate of our response.”

We must listen to women’s warnings about the Middle East

Sheema Khan: “Many of these activists are pleading with us to remember the vulnerable – especially in conflict zones where many of the NGOs that had been working on peacebuilding are now also helping with the COVID-19 response with very limited resources.” Khan is the author of Of Hockey and Hijab: Reflections of a Canadian Muslim Woman.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

We know about fast fashion, but what about fast furniture?

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to update your space, but there is an over-exploitation of resources, precious minerals, metals, forestry products, to make new products. Aside from buying vintage, you should avoid buying cheap, look for little ways to spruce up older furniture and even think of ways to reuse the framing. Here’s how you can get creative with it.

Story continues below advertisement

Why videoconferencing leaves you feeling tired

When we communicate in person, we pick up on a lot of non-verbal cues. Our brains work a bit extra to fill in these gaps when we make phone calls or read messages: it’s important to use a mix of communication methods for this reason. The amount of videoconferencing, and the lack of opportunity to socialize during breaks contribute to the sense of fatigue.

MOMENT IN TIME: May 22, 1939

Open this photo in gallery Originally published May 23, 1939, 250,000 children from Toronto and district gathered with their parents to pay tribute to the first ruling Monarch of the Empire to visit Canada. Photo by John Boyd / The Globe and Mail John Boyd/The Globe and Mail

George VI and Queen Elizabeth arrive in Toronto

Long before Harry and Meghan, or Charles and Diana, even long before John and Yoko, there was a royal couple everyone wanted to see. It was King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (parents of the current Queen), who enjoyed a month-long cross-Canada trip in 1939. There were enormous crowds everywhere, stoked by newspapers and CBC radio, which sent a staff of 100 to cover the tour. On this day in 1939, the royal train (courtesy of the Canadian Pacific Railway) rolled into Toronto. The King and Queen were spirited about in a custom dark-brown and maroon McLaughlin-Buick Limited convertible sedan. Despite the unusually chilly May Monday, they left the roof open on their car, waving and sharing their journey with thousands who lined the motorcade route. They drove to old Woodbine Racetrack, where they took in the King’s Plate – the first time in the event’s 80 years that a reigning monarch attended Canada’s most famous horse race. The winner was Archworth, by 10 lengths. And to the grand applause of 40,000 fans, George VI stood on a high maroon dais to present his prize plate, worth 50 guineas, to the owner of Archworth, George McCullagh, who also owned The Globe and Mail. Philip King

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.