Morning Update: Dangerous heat wave sets records across Western Canada

A dangerous heat wave that has shattered weather records in Western Canada, including one for the hottest temperature recorded in the country, is prompting health warnings, pushing schools to close, and increasing the risk of floods and wildfires.

In Lytton, a village about a three-hour drive northeast of Vancouver, the temperature hit 47.5 C on Monday – the hottest on record in Canada. Lytton also set the same record a day earlier, when it was 46.6.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for B.C. and Alberta, as well as large parts of Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon. “This is historic and widespread – it’s shattering records everywhere,” said Alysa Pederson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. “There’s a lot of people who like summer weather and a lot of people who like heat. But heat of this magnitude is more scary than it is something to look forward to.”

Open this photo in gallery People look for ways to cool off at Willow's Beach during the 'heat dome' that's currently hovering over British Columbia and Alberta as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch the region on June 28, 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO/Reuters

Finger-pointing begins amid continued search for survivors at Miami condo

Near the debris pile of a collapsed condo building in Surfside, Fla., photos of the missing adorn a chain-link fence, surrounded by flowers and notes of encouragement, as an army of rescuers yesterday continued a desperate search for 150 people, including four Canadians, believed still buried under the rubble.

On the fifth day since most of the Champlain Towers South pancaked into the ground, mourning gave way to calls for recriminations against those believed responsible for the disaster, from the city government to the condo board to the late Canadian developer who led construction of the building.

Toronto moves to rename Dundas Street after city report agrees with critics of namesake’s legacy

Toronto is moving to rename one of its longest and most prominent streets after city staff concluded that the historical record of its namesake – Henry Dundas – in prolonging the slave trade is at odds with modern values. The days of the street’s name could be numbered as well in Mississauga, where Dundas extends westward from Toronto.

There has been a reckoning across the country over statues, street names and other commemorations of historical figures whose actions have come under question. The monument to Egerton Ryerson was toppled at his namesake university in Toronto in early June because of his views on Indigenous education. On Monday, Saskatoon council voted unanimously to rename John A. Macdonald Road, in the city’s west end, over his role in the residential school system.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

COVID-19 booster shots may not be needed this fall, AstraZeneca study finds: Researchers in Britain have found that the antibody response to COVID-19 remains high for almost a year after one dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and have questioned the need for booster shots.

On today’s The Decibel podcast: Globe and Mail health columnist André Picard explains what the new COVID-19 guidelines for fully vaccinated people from the Public Health Agency of Canada mean, why they’re different from the provincial guidelines, and how to navigate them as the country reopens.

André Picard: Is the COVID-19 pandemic over yet? We can’t say with certainty

In Photos: Graduations and vaccinations collide: Getting the jab means a return to the small joys of teen life

Catherine McKenna to leave politics: Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna said yesterday she will not run in the next election in order to spend more time with her family and on the fight against climate change.

Campbell Clark: Catherine McKenna, and half of Trudeau’s first cabinet, are now going or gone.

Green Party Leader says she is no longer being asked to repudiate aide: The leader of the federal Green Party says she no longer has to follow through on an order of her party’s federal council that directed her to repudiate an aide who criticized members of caucus.

U.S. asks Europe to take back Islamic State fighters trapped in Syria, Iraq: The thousands of former Islamic State fighters who are detained in camps in Iraq and Syria should be sent back to their home countries, where they can be rehabilitated or prosecuted, the U.S. Secretary of State says.

Fitch downgrades B.C.’s credit rating: British Columbia has lost a triple-A credit rating, with Fitch Ratings Inc. downgrading the province in part because of Canada’s rising federal debt burden. But B.C. retains the title of the province with the best credit rating from Fitch.

Private donors step in to save B.C.’s rarest forests: A non-profit environmental organization has purchased some of British Columbia’s most threatened ecosystems, promptly ensuring that no logging or development will take place in the province’s old-growth forests.

Canada Day puzzle: Ready for The Globe and Mail’s giant crossword puzzle? Test your mental mettle with this brain-twisting assortment of word, logic and number puzzles by Fraser Simpson.

MORNING MARKETS

Delta variant puts markets on edge: Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States’ exit from accommodative policy. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.85 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.85 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished off down 0.81 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.94 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.88 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Amy Lai: “The forced closing of Apple Daily should be a wake-up call for Canadians who still hold naive, misinformed visions of China as a free, peace-loving country. It should also shake the notion held by Canadian politicians and academics that engaging China through diplomatic means will benefit both countries.”

Rob Carrick: “Recent home buyers, start preparing now for the heavier spending days ahead. Do not get sucked into the vortex without a plan to manage your expenses.”

Editorial: “Along with Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan still produce a significant share of their electricity from dirty coal. Canada has gone a long way to making coal-fired power a part of history; now we have to finish the job.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Dating, dress codes and other advice for socializing again now that restrictions are lifting

Remember back in March, 2020, when we thought COVID-19 was only going to last for two weeks? Well, here we are more than a year later. Many of us are currently experiencing social fears as the country ticks toward normalcy. Don’t overthink these initial steps back into society. Just be yourself and remember it’s okay to be nervous, but it’s also time to come out of hiding. Besides, everyone is looking forward to seeing you.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 29, 2018

Open this photo in gallery Outside a closing Toys 'R' Us in Woodbridge, N.J., June 28, 2018. EMMA HOWELLS/The New York Times News Service

Toys ‘R’ Us closes last U.S. store, still open in Canada

Banners declared that “everything must go,” and that even included some shelves and light fixtures. At Toys “R” Us stores across the United States, customers scavenged through the remains of a once-thriving retail chain. What began in 1948 as a baby furniture shop in Washington rode the baby boom to build a toy empire. Its “I don’t wanna grow up” jingle and Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot were instantly recognizable. But by 2005, Toys “R” Us was riddled with debt. Two investment firms – KKR and Bain – along with real estate company Vornado, snapped up Toys “R” Us for US$6.6-billion. Still, hundreds of millions continued to be siphoned off each year to service the debt, and there was little cash left for the upkeep of the stores, or to keep up with big-box and e-commerce competitors. The company filed for bankruptcy in the fall of 2017 with plans to restructure. But six months later, Toys “R” Us announced it would close all of its stores in the U.S. and U.K. The chain lives on north of the border, however: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. bought 82 stores from the bankrupt owner for $300-million, and the giraffe is still standing. Susan Krashinsky Robertson

