Danielle Smith won the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party and will become the province’s next premier after a campaign that was driven by COVID-19 grievances, disdain for the federal government and opposition to outgoing Premier Jason Kenney.

Smith, who spent years in the political wilderness after a tumultuous period a decade ago leading the now-defunct Wildrose Party, said she will travel to Edmonton to be sworn in as premier on Tuesday.

The new UCP Leader must now do what Kenney could not: unite a party that has become increasingly divided over pandemic restrictions, vaccine mandates and growing impatience that the UCP government was not doing enough to take on Ottawa.

Explainer: Danielle Smith is the new leader of the United Conservative Party. Her career and campaign promises so far

Opinion: Danielle Smith's sovereignty act could flex new federalism muscle

Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Oct. 6, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire ending Hockey Canada sponsorship over its handling of sex-assault allegations

Canadian Tire has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, and a provincial hockey association called for the resignation of both the board and executive team, amid an intensifying backlash over how the organization handled an alleged sexual assault involving Team Canada players.

A number of companies publicly distanced themselves from Hockey Canada on Wednesday and Thursday, including Tim Hortons, Bank of Nova Scotia, Telus, Esso and BFL Canada, which all announced that they would not be sponsoring any men’s events for the 2022-23 season.

The moves by other sponsors mean a significant hit to the national body’s finances, though some companies said that they continue to support para hockey, women’s and youth events.

Robyn Urback: Hockey Canada is bleeding sponsors – and it only has itself to blame

Gary Mason: The once-mighty Hockey Canada is now in full implosion mode

One brother responsible for all deaths in Saskatchewan stabbings, RCMP say

Saskatchewan RCMP say Myles Sanderson committed all 11 murders in last month’s stabbing rampage, including that of his brother, Damien Sanderson, whom Mounties now believe was involved only in the planning of the initial attacks.

Myles and Damien were both named suspects on Sept. 4, hours after the killings on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon that morning. The string of stabbings was among Canada’s deadliest mass murders, and it touched off a frantic manhunt for the brothers.

Tech leaders say $54-million price tag for ArriveCan ‘outrageous’: Canadian tech leaders with app-building experience for large corporate clients said most apps are built for less than $1-million, with one saying they think Ottawa “got fleeced.”

Pierre Poilievre under fire for reported misogynistic tags on YouTube channel: The federal Conservative Leader says he has acted on concerns that his official YouTube videos used tags intended to make them appear in online searches for information on misogynistic men’s groups.

Crypto industry needs to take steps to police itself, OSC says: Though legislative oversight of foreign and domestic cryptocurrency companies is critical for the country’s capital markets, the industry needs to do a better job of policing itself instead of waiting for supervision from a watchdog, the CEO of Canada’s largest securities regulator says.

2022 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights activists: Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian organization Memorial and Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize today.

Global stocks eased today as Federal Reserve officials talked up the likelihood of more hefty U.S. interest rate hikes, though battered Credit Suisse Group rose after announcing a $3 billion bond buyback to steady investors nerves. Meanwhile, worries over the global economy deepened after chipmakers Samsung and AMD flagged a slump in demand.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.2 per cent, weighed partly by a decline in Samsung shares. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1.4 per cent lower, with its tech stocks tumbling 3 per cent.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 leading companies was down 0.2 per cent, Germany’s DAX futures were down 0.33 peer cent, and Britain’s FTSE futures were off 0.26 per cent.

The loonie was trading at 72.95 U.S. cents.

Engaging Taiwan is in Canada’s national interest

“If we give in to intimidation and allow autocrats to shift the goalposts, we’re only inviting a future erosion of our room to manoeuvre and, with that, of our foreign policy.” - J. Michael Cole

Legault’s win reveals a Quebec split in two

“There’s hardly anyone in Quebec who doesn’t understand the vulnerability of French in North America. Yet not all Quebeckers agree on the best means to ensure French continues to thrive.” - Emilie Nicolas

Brian /The Globe and Mail

Meet the country’s next star chefs

These rising stars share the feel-good recipes, from pasta de mole to roasted plums with whipped ricotta, that warm the bellies of friends and family.

Moment in time: Oct. 7, 1920

First trans-Canada flight leaves Shearwater, N.S.

Men pose with one of the aircraft used in the first trans-Canada flight, 1920.The Canada Aviation Museum (4638)

Some countries have too much history. Canada, it’s been said, has too much geography. This is partly why the first trans-Canada flight, which departed on this day in 1920, took five planes and 49 hours to complete. It’s also why the government of the day wanted to demonstrate the wonders of aviation to Canadians. Royal Canadian Air Force veterans Robert Leckie and Basil Hobbs piloted the first aircraft, an open-cockpit biplane with pontoons called the Fairey IIIC. The flying aces from the First World War took off from Shearwater, N.S., near Halifax, around 8 a.m., planning to land in Winnipeg 24 hours later. They carried a sack of letters, making it the first cross-country mail run. But bad weather soon damaged the Fairey, and the pilots made an emergency landing in the Saint John River. The replacement plane, a Curtiss HS-2L flying boat, would make it as far as Rivière-du-Loup, Que., before also being replaced. The mail would not reach Winnipeg for three days. Fog, snow and mechanical failures beset the rest of journey, which saw a succession of aircraft and aviators. After being turned back three times trying to fly over the mountains of Alberta and B.C., the first trans-Canada flight and its airmail touched down near Vancouver. Eric Atkins

