The brutal conflict in the Middle East has entered its 11th day. Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt. Follow our live coverage here.

Relief agencies have been sending emergency supplies for Gaza for several days as people in the besieged territory grow increasingly desperate for water and medicine, but the aid is stuck on the Egyptian side of the border because of Israeli restrictions and continued missile strikes near the border.

Gazans have practically run out of water, the United Nations children’s agency Unicef said in a social-media post on Monday, warning that the use of dirty water from wells was raising the risks of waterborne diseases.

The U.S. hoped to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to head to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday.

Open this photo in gallery: Volunteers load food and supplies onto trucks in an aid convoy for Gaza on October 16, 2023 in North Sinai, Egypt.Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

Canadians in Gaza face harrowing choices ahead of expected Israeli invasion

Hundreds of Canadians are among the 2.3 million people facing limited options for escaping a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as Israel continues to pound the territory with air strikes. Nearly 400 Canadians in Gaza have requested assistance from Global Affairs Canada since Israel’s bombardment began on Oct. 7.

Among them is Ehab Bader, a pediatrician volunteering in the neonatal intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. He has roughly 40 newborns on his patient roster, most being kept alive by an array of ventilators, incubators and monitors, he said. Israel has ordered the city’s residents, including the hospitals, to empty out and move south. But moving the newborns would be logistically challenging, and many of them may not survive, Dr. Bader said.

Dr. Bader is keen to leave Gaza and reunite with his wife and children in London, Ont., but Canadian officials haven’t confirmed whether his elderly Palestinian parents would be able to go with him if the Egyptian border crossing at Rafah opens this week.

Many in Lebanon dread the prospect of war with Israel as tensions escalate in the region

When Nabil Debs finished building a new boutique hotel near Tyre in southern Lebanon, he knew there was a huge risk involved.

Tyre, which is near the border with Israel, has for decades been a bloody dividing line from Lebanon. But since 2006, the two sides have maintained a relative, if occasionally deadly, calm.

Then Hamas militants carried out their Oct. 7 attack on Israel, violently upending expectations for the future, and Hezbollah, the Shia militia based in Lebanon, warned it was ready to fight Israel at any time, a threat serious enough that the United States has dispatched two aircraft carrier groups to the eastern Mediterranean.

For Lebanon, a country that has spent the past half-decade in the grip of successive crises, the threat of war could hardly have come at a worse time.

September Inflation report to be released today: Economists expect inflation to hold steady at 4 per cent when figures for September are published by Statistics Canada on Tuesday. Follow our live coverage here. Inflation in Canada has been heading in the wrong direction: up. After ebbing to 2.9 per cent in June, the annual rate of consumer price growth rose to 3.3 per cent in July and 4 per cent in August.

Ottawa to press ahead with oil and gas emissions cap: The federal government will move ahead with a pair of contentious new regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, despite the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision last week that the government overstepped its constitutional bounds with one of its existing environmental laws. Ottawa’s move could further inflame tensions with Alberta, which was behind the legal challenge and is widely expected to test the electricity rules and emissions cap in the same way.

China’s Xi meets Putin, other allies: World leaders are gathering in Beijing this week to hear Chinese President Xi’s vision for the future of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has come under growing criticism for failing to deliver on its grand promises, saddling poor countries with yet more debt, and acting as a tool for Chinese political influence.

Universities warns Quebec’s tuition plan will be ‘catastrophic’: McGill University’s vice-chancellor warned that the Quebec government’s new plan to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province anglophone students could harm the status of the medical school, while Bishop’s University’s principal and vice-chancellor predicted the move will have a “catastrophic” impact that could wipe out a quarter of its budget.

NDP warns pharmacare is ‘red line’ in Liberal agreement: The NDP has sent a message that it wants action on pharmacare after passing a resolution, which said the party will withdraw its support from the agreement with the Liberals if the government does not commit to “a universal, comprehensive and entirely public pharmacare program.”

Ottawa’s housing density offer meets with mixed enthusiasm: The federal government’s offer to give money to municipalities that allow for more housing density is not getting as much interest as hoped. Several large cities have moved to do away with exclusionary zoning and others are examining a potential elimination of restrictive zoning. But a small group of cities is pushing against this trend – and against federal pressure.

Update to mammogram guidelines expected: The debate over when to begin breast cancer screening is charging up ahead of the long-awaited update by a national task force to Canada’s guidelines. While some patients and specialists say the evidence is clear that the age should be lowered to 40 from 50, other experts point to data that suggest lowering the screening age may not improve outcomes.

Earnings in focus: Stocks edged higher and bond prices slid on Tuesday as markets continued to retrace last week’s moves to safe-haven assets, focusing on corporate earnings prospects and the resilience of the U.S. economy. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.05 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.75 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was lower 73.31 US cents ahead of the latest reading on inflation in Canada.

Editorial: “Canada’s first pilot project decriminalizing possession of some illicit drugs began in British Columbia in January. A major retreat, in the form of provincial legislation setting limits on public drug use, followed eight months later. The rollback offers a clear lesson for the governments responsible for this important trial.”

A beginner’s guide to strength training, even if you’re intimidated by the gym

Resistance training exposes our bones to pressure that exceeds what we would encounter in our normal daily activities, and can increase muscle mass and improve bone density. So now that you know resistance training is important, here’s how to get started.

Moment in time: Oct. 17, 2018

Open this photo in gallery: A depiction of a cannabis bud drops from the ceiling at Leafly's countdown party in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, as midnight passes and marks the first day of the legalization of cannabis across Canada.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada

When the Man finally legalized marijuana in Canada for recreational use, almost two decades after medical cannabis was made legal, nobody really knew what would happen. Would legalization turn the country into a libertine paradise like Amsterdam’s red-light district? Investors seemed to think so. Overcome by a different kind of reefer madness, they drove up the market capitalizations of cannabis companies to lofty, unsustainable heights. Banks, on the other hand, generally wanted nothing to do with an industry whose product was still illegal everywhere else but Uruguay. The Cannabis Act both legalized and strictly regulated the production and sale of marijuana; it opened up retail opportunities, but also imposed safety and quality controls – and, as with alcohol, taxes. That made legal cannabis relatively pricey. Combined with the limited number of retail outlets, the black market still controlled about 86 per cent of sales roughly a year after legalization. Even now, with more than 3,800 retail shops across the country and an enormous variety of products available, Health Canada estimates that the black market still accounts for about 40 per cent of sales. And there seems to be little the Man can do about that. Massimo Commanducci

