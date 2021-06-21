Morning Update: Discovery at former Kamloops residential school opened world’s eyes to ‘genocide’ in Canada, Bellegarde says

Good morning,

Perry Bellegarde, the Assembly of First Nations’ outgoing National Chief, said the discovery of the unmarked graves of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site has been a wakeup call for Canadians and the world. “It has woken up the world to that genocide. And Canadians are demanding justice and reconciliation,” he told The Globe and Mail. He added it has also served as a “validation of what survivors have been saying.”

Now, Bellegarde said, the next step is to ensure that the investigation of other former schools are conducted in a respectful way – and that government provide adequate resources to communities leading those efforts. Ottawa recently vowed to send $27-million to Indigenous communities to help them research missing children, hire archeological experts and commemorate the dead, a pledge that Bellegarde said isn’t commensurate with what is required.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde poses for a portrait on June 18, 2021, in Ottawa.

Liberal MPs’ office budgets pay same firms party uses for campaigns

Expense filings show that Liberal MPs have been using their parliamentary office budgets to pay for services provided by two companies that help run their party’s campaign digital operations. The documents indicate that nearly all members of the Liberal caucus have cut cheques to Data Sciences Inc., which was founded by a close friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and to NGP VAN, software that the party has licensed to run Liberalist, its voter-contact database.

The Liberal Party said the two database services are strictly used for non-partisan purposes, denying that they’re being leveraged to glean insights on voters and issues that could drive the election that’s expected this fall. Liberal MP Wayne Easter, chair of the House finance committee, said there is a “firewall” that separates the political and constituency components and the two do not intersect.

How COVID-19 exposed long-term health-care issues at Brampton hospital

Staff at the Brampton Civic Hospital face extraordinary pressure working in one of Ontario’s worst hot spots. Those experiences have turned them into some of the country’s top experts in treating severe cases of COVID-19. By necessity, they’ve become masters at getting patients ready for transfer to free up space – they’ve facilitated the relocation of at least 567 infected patients, including 150 who were in critical condition. The hospital has the dubious distinction of having fielded more transfers than any other such facility in Ontario.

As the only full-service hospital for a city of roughly 660,000 people, the pressures bearing down on the suburban hospital existed long before the pandemic. COVID-19 has only underscored the funding disparities that residents have dealt with for years.

Catch up with The Decibel: Rwanda has been heralded as a model for reconciliation after the 1994 genocide that shook the world’s conscience. But that perception has started to shift. For human-rights groups, the prosecution of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the Hollywood movie Hotel Rwanda, offers the latest example of the Rwandan government’s campaign to crack down on dissidents.

The Globe’s Africa correspondent, Geoffrey York, joins host Tamara Khandaker to explain why controlling the narrative is a key preoccupation for President Paul Kagame, and the ways in which Western leaders get it wrong.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Police organization eyes overhaul of officer training

A group of like-minded retired officers, academics, physicians and community leaders have banded together to push for a major revamp to Canadian police training, which they argue is uneven and inadequate across the country.

Public Health Agency’s head faces order to appear before House

Iain Stewart, the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada, faces an order to appear before the Commons to be admonished by the Speaker and to produce unredacted documents tied to the firing of two scientists at Winnipeg’s infectious-disease lab. The order stems from a motion that found the government in contempt of Parliament over its refusal to release such documents on the terms set by opposition parties.

Wartime vote in Ethiopia could give boost to Abiy, but conflicts likely to remain

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is favoured to win Ethiopia’s election, but the credibility of the vote is under scrutiny. Almost a fifth of the country, including the war-ravaged Tigray region, will be unable to cast ballots because of continuing violence or logistical issues.

France’s centre right makes comeback

Marine Le Pen’s far-right party fared worse than expected in Sunday’s regional elections, giving the centre right its first comeback since it was walloped in the 2017 presidential election. The election was seen as a test of voters’ appetite as Le Pen opted for a rebrand, abandoning calls for “Frexit.” Turnout was much lower than expected.

Can your workplace mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?

Employment lawyers say that not all workplaces are created equal. Those at higher risk of transmission of the virus – such as long-term care facilities – are likely to be on firmer ground than those where the risks are much lower.

Bidens announce death of their German shepherd, Champ

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the death of their “constant, cherished companion,” Champ, who had been at their side since 2008. That was the same year Biden was elected as vice-president under the Obama administration.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks struggle: Global stocks dropped to a four-week low on Monday after last week’s surprise hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the allure of riskier assets, while the U.S. dollar held gains and stood near a 10-week high. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.46 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 3.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.08 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.44 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Paul Evans, HSBC Chair in Asian Research, and Senator Yuen Pau Woo: “It is not racist to be critical of China or to take issue with advocates of continued engagement with China. But criticism crosses a threshold when it sensationalizes Chinese actions and stigmatizes individuals or groups with connections to China.”

Kelly Cryderman: “The Premier has long made clear he’s more interested in the vibe around equalization rather than the actual, near-impossible task of making wording changes on the matter within the Constitution.”

Marcus Gee: “... Let’s mourn the London four and the Kamloops 215. Let’s pour our hearts into a continuing effort to purge our society of hate. Let’s resolve never to forget what was done to those children. Let’s redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable among us. But no, let’s not call off Canada Day.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Summer 2021 books preview: 40 hot reads that will enthrall

Sunning on the beach with a good read may be a remote possibility. But pandemic-induced isolation is all the more reason to check out some of the season’s hottest books. From a biting satire about a Black editorial assistant ensconced in a lily-white publishing house in Manhattan whose life is upended by the arrival of another unassailable Black woman, to Michael Pollan’s foray into the world of plant-based drugs, The Globe has you covered.

MOMENT IN TIME: 1946

Open this photo in gallery Against background of Niagara Falls, one of Trans-Canada Airlines new 21-seater planes makes a maiden voyage before joining fleet for Toronto-London-Chicago service of four flights daily. The silver Douglas DC-3 aircraft carried eight Toronto clubwomen and eight new TCA flight attendants on familiarization hop, June 25, 1946 Handout

Flying over Niagara Falls

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re remembering the golden age of air travel.

The plucky DC3 is considered the first airship capable of making money just by carrying passengers. After the Second World War, as middle-class incomes rose and more people could afford to fly, airline passenger travel multiplied. In the photo above, published 75 years ago, Trans-Canada Air Lines unveiled its huge (it seated 21!) silver DC3, which took its maiden voyage out of Malton Airport on the western outskirts of Toronto and included a flyover of Niagara’s thundering Horseshoe Falls. The flight manifest listed eight leaders of Toronto women’s groups, eight new TCA stewardesses on a familiarization hop (the plane was to be used for a Toronto-Chicago run), and a couple of newspaper reporters. According to the reporters, the women gasped at the beauty of the Falls, but were relieved when the captain “brought the big ship safely back to Malton.” Philip King

