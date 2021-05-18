Morning Update: DND waited two months before removing Fortin from duties

Good morning,

National Defence waited nearly two months to remove Major-General Dany Fortin from his military duties and as head of Canada’s vaccination rollout because it was scrambling to deal with a series of allegations of sexual misconduct involving at least seven high-ranking officers, sources say.

Maj-Gen. Fortin was informed Friday that he had to step aside but his lawyer said he was never told the nature of a three-decade-old allegation of sexual misconduct until two days later when he was contacted by a CTV reporter.

The reporter told Maj-Gen. Fortin that a female complainant had gone to military police in March, alleging that he exposed himself while a student in 1989 at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

Two sources confirmed the allegation was made in March, but said the delay in asking Maj-Gen. Fortin to leave his post was because National Defence was dealing with at least seven complaints against senior officers.

Open this photo in gallery Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, then-vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canadian COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in clinical trials

Canada’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to be tested in human subjects has notched an impressive result that suggests it may perform well in relation to other vaccines when deployed against the pandemic. A key question remains how soon that might be.

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial show that the two-dose shot developed by the Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Medicago can do as well or better than the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – and significantly better than those made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – at generating antibodies against the coronavirus.

Editorial: Thanks to the good sense of Canadians, we’re about to out-vaccinate the Americans

Israel-Gaza violence shows few signs of slowing as global diplomacy ramps up

More than a week of fighting between Israel and Hamas showed few signs of abating despite intense U.S. and global diplomacy to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.

The Israeli military said yesterday that Hamas and other Palestinian groups had fired about 3,350 rockets from Gaza and that Israeli air and artillery strikes had killed at least 130 militants.

Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll at 212, including 61 children and 36 women, since hostilities began last week. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Amid seemingly fruitless diplomatic efforts to stop the violence, the top U.S. military officer, Army General Mark Milley, warned that the violence could spread.

Bessma Momani: It’s harder than ever for Israel and other governments to control the narrative

David Shribman: Joe Biden appears powerless when it comes to dealing with Mideast crisis

The Decibel podcast: Do we want to work from home forever?

In today’s The Decibel, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to Zabeen Hirji, an executive adviser on the future of work for Deloitte, about what corporate Canada thinks about a shift to remote work and flexible hours and what workers might be missing out on if they keep the home office.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada warns United States against shutting down Line 5: Canada warned against the United States shutting down Enbridge Line 5, a crucial petroleum supply for Ontario and Quebec, on the eve of talks regarding the new NAFTA deal. Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng also cited concern over U.S. President Joe Biden’s protectionist “Buy America” measures as well as the need to reach a deal that would remove American tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

Ontario accelerates shots for all adults, while hotspots receive fewer vaccines: The Ontario government is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and opening up appointments for everyone aged 18 and over across the province, while facing criticism for stopping the distribution of a larger share of shots to areas where infections are concentrated.

April sees second-highest month of home sales ever across Canada: Canadian home sales fell slightly in April from March’s record-breaking flurry of activity, but still accounted for the second-highest month of sales ever. Calgary and the Montreal region were the only two major urban markets that saw more sales in April over March.

Pathway to net-zero means no new oil and gas developments, IEA report says: Investment in any new oil and gas developments must stop immediately and electricity should be 90 per cent renewable by 2050 if the world is to meet its goal of net-zero emissions, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.

Indigenous NHL trailblazer tells his story of survival in new autobiography: For most of his life, Fred Sasakamoose did not like to talk about himself. He never bragged about his accomplishments. But then his grandson pestered him to tell his story and the words began to flow: The abuse he suffered in the residential school system; becoming the first Treaty Indigenous player in the National Hockey League; his battle with alcohol; his rise to band chief; and, his son’s suicide. The result is his autobiography Call Me Indian, Mr. Sasakamoose’s story of survival and recognition.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks gain: World stocks pushed higher on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar dipped as bets that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped investors look past rising COVID-19 infections in Asia. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.38 per cent and 0.29 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.09 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.42 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 83.14 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

André Picard: “Given Japan’s reality – rising caseloads, overwhelmed hospitals, virtually no vaccinations (and, oh, aren’t we supposed to be limiting international travel?) – who would blithely invite about 14,500 athletes and 25,000 judges, officials, members of the media and broadcasters from 196 countries to congregate in one place? Only the money-hungry, tone-deaf IOC.”

Campbell Clark: [Avi] Lewis, after all, is running in a riding the NDP has never won, but where the combined NDP and Green vote would be enough to win in 2019. He figures if he can win over some Green voters, disaffected Liberals, and inspire some alienated folks to vote, he can win. In effect, he is arguing that the Leap [Manifesto] that seemed to scare the party in 2016 makes good NDP strategy in 2021.

Rob Carrick: “Cleveland may be a Rust Belt city once dubbed the Mistake by the Lake, a reference to its location on Lake Erie. But it’s also an example of something we don’t have a lot of in Canada: mid-size cities that combine an affordable lifestyle with urban amenities.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Allergic to nuts? Six seed alternatives to add to your diet

Like tree nuts (e.g., almonds, cashews, walnuts), seeds are rich in plant protein, heart-healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, minerals and bioactive plant compounds. Whether you have a nut allergy or not, these seeds are worthy additions to your diet.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 18, 1995

Open this photo in gallery Paul Bernardo is seen through the mesh in a police van as he is taken from a Toronto courthouse Friday after he was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two teenage girls. Moe Doiron/The Canadian Press

The trial of Paul Bernardo begins

After years of trepidation that a serial killer was running rampant, Southern Ontario residents could finally take some degree of solace as they witnessed Paul Bernardo stand trial for the brutal murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French. After the teens’ abductions, many anxious parents, too afraid to let their children walk home alone, would instead rush to school to pick them up. In Ms. French’s hometown, St. Catharines, the mayor at the time said his daughter, in her early 20s, was scared to walk down her own driveway. The media coverage of the murders was heavy from the outset and intensified after an arrest was made. The Toronto Sun won a bidding war for photos of his “fairytale” wedding to Karla Homolka, and splashed them across the front page. A court-imposed publication ban did nothing to quell the public appetite for information about the case. International news outlets called it “Canada’s O.J. trial.” When the trial began on this day in 1995, the victims’ parents watched in horror as maps, charts and photos of where the girls lived and died were shown in court. The accused was eventually found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and other related charges, and declared a dangerous offender. Elena De Luigi

