Morning Update: Doctors to study possible COVID-19 link to kids with rare disease; B.C. charts a cautious course to reopening

Instead of virus news, start your morning with a walk through the park. Although the general public was unable to bear witness this year, cherry blossom trees are springing to life. So many people are disappointed, that city officials opened the park to a small number of journalists this week to record and share the spectacle. Check out the images and video that The Globe captured from the visit.

Open this photo in gallery A red-winged black bird perched on a cherry blossom tree in Toronto's High Park on May 4, 2020. Carlos Osorio for The Globe and Mail Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

B.C. charts a cautious course to reopening

The province says that a range of businesses and services that have been suspended because of the pandemic can reopen if new guidelines for health and safety are met. Here’s a rundown of whats to come:

Some shops will reopen as early as May 19 (with strict physical distancing in place)

Full return to schools won’t occur until at least September

Sporting events and concerts may be 12 to 18 months away

Residents will be able to expand the number of people in their immediate circle of contact by mid-May

June could see fewer limits on travel, with overnight camping and the reopening of hotels and resorts

The final phase of reopening is likely to be 12 to 18 months away

Coronavirus crisis at Nova Scotia nursing home far from over

Northwood Manor, a 485-bed long-term care facility in Halifax’s North End, is ground zero in Nova Scotia’s fight against the coronavirus.

More than 100 staff remain off work because of exposure to the virus or compromised health that makes them afraid to work, and the nursing home is scrambling to separate residents into private rooms – acknowledging that those shared rooms helped inflame the outbreak.

The crisis at the not-for-profit facility has infected 316 people and killed 35 residents.

Open this photo in gallery Two women walk past Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday, April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Doctors to study possible COVID-19 link to kids with rare disease

Investigations of the mystery illness are under way in Ontario and Quebec, while the Canadian Paediatric Society is preparing to send a bulletin to children’s physicians across the country asking them to be on the lookout for youngsters with the overlapping symptoms of Kawasaki disease and toxic-shock syndrome, which could have been triggered by the novel coronavirus.

Summer camp: Most are cancelled, but some still hope to salvage their season. They’re waiting to find out whether they will have the right to start operations on time, at reduced capacity or at all. Facilities in some eastern provinces where the virus appears to be contained are most hopeful they will get permission to open with a few modifications.

Opinion: Forget about schools – open the summer camps in spring

Cell towers and children: The Liberal chair of a parliamentary health committee is sponsoring a petition to the House of Commons that is based on the premise that cellphone towers pose a danger to children. Promoted by groups opposed to 5G mobile technology, the study cited by the petition has faced heavy criticism.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Thousands of migrants sent back to Ethiopia as pandemic sparks foreign fears: The deportations are a threat to public health, since they greatly heighten the risk of spreading the virus, United Nations officials have said.

Toronto changes direction on streets, promising to add more room for pedestrians and cyclists: There is a target of 50 kilometres of residential streets where traffic will be slowed down and restricted to locals, making it safer to ride or walk.

Father of Cargill worker dies after falling ill with COVID-19: Armando Sallegue died in Calgary’s Rockyview General Hospital on Tuesday evening. His son Arwyn is a meat cutter at Cargill’s beef-processing plant in High River, which is the site of Canada’s largest COVID-19 outbreak.

Fisheries in Atlantic Canada anxious as they await federal aid package: Ian MacPherson, executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen’s Association, said that fishermen are looking for programs that will help stabilize operations this year and enable the industry to gain a more solid footing in 2021.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks cheer China trade relief: World shares climbed on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of U.S. debt set to be sold and a tussle over ECB bond buying. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.60 per cent ahead of 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.85 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.65 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading near 71 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Jair Bolsonaro’s days as Brazil’s demagogue-in-chief could be numbered

Robert Rotberg: “Brazilians who elected Mr. Bolsonaro and rejoiced when Mr. Moro was appointed now know that populist leadership has led them astray.” Rotberg is the founding director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Program on Intrastate Conflict.

Canada’s new central bank chief faces bigger challenges than we realize

Konrad Yakabuski: “Financial markets have welcomed the central bank’s recent interventions. But those same markets could just as easily turn against Canada once the crisis subsides and investors focus on the country’s declining fundamentals.”

Farmers expected a miracle. No wonder they’re disappointed by Ottawa’s aid package

Sylvain Charlebois: “Ottawa needs to make sure that fewer divides exist within the food chain. Farmers should care about processors, and vice versa.” Charlebois is a professor of food distribution and policy, and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, at Dalhousie University.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Up your takeout game with award-winning restaurants

Before the pandemic, high-end restaurants in Toronto were virtually impossible to get into. Some had waiting lists averaging two to six months. Now, a few are joining the growing list of five-star restaurants that are offering customers a chance to eat at a fraction of the cost through takeout or delivery. Gayle Macdonald has suggestions from Halifax to Vancouver. Here is a list of first-rate hot meals and gourmet meal kits to-go.

MOMENT IN TIME: May 7, 1824

Open this photo in gallery Beethoven standing behind the conductor Michael Umlauf during the playing of his Ninth Symphony at the Imperial Opera House in Berlin, May 7, 1824. Credit: Bettmann / Getty Images Bettmann/Bettmann / Getty Images

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony premieres in Vienna

Every year he became more deaf, more ill, more depressed – mired in a custody dispute, money dwindling, his output declining, eclipsed by Rossini, the new Big Thing. And then, starting in 1817, Beethoven shocked Vienna with a succession of subversive masterpieces: the thunderous Hammerklavier piano sonata, the late string quartets – some so discordant people thought he had gone mad, but we understand them now – and the Ninth Symphony. Longer than any previous symphony, employing a choir and soloists – unheard of! – its four epic movements explore the struggle, grace and finally triumph of humanity. The premiere was almost a disaster, because he insisted on conducting a work he couldn’t hear. The musicians had to turn him to face the cheering audience. Today, the Ode to Joy theme is the best-known tune in the world, anthem of the European Union. The CD was purportedly designed to accommodate the work on one disc. Leonard Bernstein conducted a legendary performance with musicians from East and West in Berlin soon after the Wall fell. From the First Movement opening – almost-inaudible, suspenseful, trembling strings – to the frenzied, exultant finale, it remains astonishing, immortal, beloved. The Sistine Chapel. Hamlet. The Ninth. John Ibbitson

