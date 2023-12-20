Good morning,

Colorado’s top court has ruled that Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency, a ruling that could lead to a legal battle before the U.S. Supreme Court with significant constitutional and political consequences.

In its decision yesterday, the Colorado Supreme Court upheld a lower-court ruling that Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when he delivered a speech before crowds broke into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. The U.S. Constitution bars insurrectionists from seeking federal office.

The decision could strip Trump from the Colorado presidential primary ballot, although even that is unlikely since an appeal is expected. To give time for the U.S. Supreme Court to conduct its own review, the Colorado court stayed its own ruling until Jan. 4, 2024, one day before the Colorado deadline to certify its Republican presidential primary ballot.

Open this photo in gallery: Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa.Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

Inflation rate stalls at 3.1 per cent on higher housing and service prices

Canada’s inflation rate unexpectedly held steady in November as higher prices for housing put pressure on consumers, although this was eased by lower prices for gasoline and smartphone plans.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.1 per cent in November from a year earlier, matching October’s increase, Statistics Canada said yesterday in a report. Analysts on Bay Street were expecting the inflation rate to ease to 2.9 per cent.

While the inflation rate has reduced more than half from its peak last year, the Bank of Canada has stressed that bringing inflation sustainably back to its 2-per-cent target could take more time than expected. The central bank has been reluctant to speak about cutting interest rates, pouring cold water on some of the enthusiasm that has recently swept through stock and bond markets.

Fake J.E.H. Macdonald oil sketch donated to Vancouver gallery copied Tom Thomson

One of 10 fake Vancouver Art Gallery sketches previously attributed to Group of Seven member J.E.H. MacDonald was not even a copy of a MacDonald painting, but a copy of a work by a different artist, fellow painter Tom Thomson – who is among the most revered and well-known historical Canadian artists.

The sketch in question was initially labelled Untitled (Batchawana Rapids) and dated circa 1919, when it was said to be by MacDonald. Unnoticed at the time of the donation was a strong resemblance to a well-attributed sketch by Thomson: The Rapids, dated 1915.

The oil sketches, donated to the VAG, have been at the centre of a years-long mystery. The newly revealed Thomson angle could provide a clue as to who actually made the paintings.

Open this photo in gallery: LEFT: Untitled (Batchawana Rapids), n.d.; oil on paperboard; Collection of the Vancouver Art Gallery RIGHT: Tom Thomson, The Rapids, 1915, oil on cardboard. Gift of the Queen's University Art Foundation, 1941. Agnes Etherington Art Centre, Queen's University.RACHEL TOPHAM/COLLECTION OF THE VANCOUVER ART GALLERY; AGNES ETHERINGTON ART CENTRE/QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY

Also on our radar

India’s Modi will ‘look into’ assassination claims: The Prime Minister of India told The Financial Times he would “look into” claims New Delhi was linked to two assassination plots against Sikh activists in Canada and the United States “if someone gives us any information.”

Israel-Hamas war: The leader of Hamas made his first visit to Egypt for more than a month on Wednesday, a rare personal intervention in diplomacy amid what a source described as intensive talks on a new ceasefire to let aid reach Gaza and get hostages freed.

Auto industry wins concessions on hybrid vehicles: Ottawa has tweaked its planned system of credits for plug-in hybrid vehicles in new electric vehicle regulations, following a year of consultations during which automobile industry raised concerns about the lack of charging infrastructure in parts of the country.

Future of innovation funding agency in doubt: Ottawa is delaying Canada Innovation Corp., a flagship innovation funding agency, and launching a long-promised review of the Scientific Research and Experimental Development tax incentive program, its biggest single spending initiative for research and development funding.

McGill to provide scholarships for out-of-province students: As Quebec plans to bring in a tuition increase for out-of-province students next year, McGill University said it will offer scholarships to Canadian students from outside of Quebec that will offset the tuition hike. McGill is already facing difficult financial choices, but funding this initiative is a priority, the deputy provost said, as about 20 per cent of the university’s population is from other provinces.

Industry groups accuse Weston of misinformation: Groups representing food suppliers and independent grocers are accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston of providing inaccurate information to members of Parliament this month, amid a continuing dispute over a code of conduct for the grocery industry.

Atlantic storm wreaks havoc in Maritimes: Tens of thousands in the Maritimes are without power after a storm hit the region this week. Crews are quickly trying to repair electrical lines as more severe weather is in the forecast.

Morning markets

World shares advance: World shares rose to their highest since March 2022 on Wednesday and Britain led a rally in government bonds as inflation dropped far more than expected, giving the latest boost to global interest rate cut bets for next year. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.70 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.05 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was flat. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.66 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was modestly higher at 75.03 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “The problems in housing were first felt in B.C. and it’s the first place finally taking action on the scale needed to do something about it. The rest of the country should copy the B.C. blueprint.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “But calls for equalization reform fall on deaf ears in Ottawa. The Liberals have made it clear they are not interested in fixing the formula, and the Conservatives don’t want to talk about it. That is no way to manage $25-billion in Canadian taxpayers’ money.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, Dec. 20, 2023.Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Globe readers vote for the best holiday movie

We put 16 Christmas flicks head to head and asked readers to vote for their favourite. After more than 60,000 votes, one film has emerged victorious: A Charlie Brown Christmas. The movie’s superb soundtrack has kept it a family favourite for over five decades. Check out which movies Charlie Brown beat out for the crown, and all the details on how to stream them over the holidays.

Moment in time: Dec. 20, 1957

Open this photo in gallery: Elvis Presley stands with a group of young men at an induction center, raising their right hands as they are sworn into the United States Army.Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elvis receives draft notice from U.S. Army

Jailhouse Rock was the No. 1 song in America when Elvis Presley received a draft notice to join the U.S. Army. Fans of the world’s first bona fide rock ‘n’ roll star were horrified and sent tens of thousands of letters to the military asking he be spared. But Mr. Presley, 22, considered it his civic duty to serve and was sworn in as an army private in March, 1958. After basic training, he sailed to Europe to serve two years in Germany. It was a period marked by highs and lows. He met his future wife there, the then 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu, whom he eventually married in 1967. However, during this time he was also introduced to amphetamines, which he began taking almost daily. Upon his return to the U.S., Mr. Presley continued releasing hits such as Are You Lonesome Tonight? and Suspicious Minds but musical tastes had begun to change. The Rolling Stones and the Beatles were on the ascent, and Mr. Presley – whose dependence on substances had become all-consuming – was on the decline. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977. Gayle MacDonald

