Donald Trump has been formally charged with orchestrating a wide-ranging attack on U.S. democracy that culminated in a riot at the Capitol as he tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The former U.S. president pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Washington courthouse late Thursday afternoon after his third criminal indictment in four months. A crowd of several hundred journalists, protesters and onlookers gathered behind a police perimeter around the building on Pennsylvania Avenue mere blocks from the Capitol.

The proceedings kick off an unprecedented prosecution of a former president accused of attempting to overthrow his country’s constitutional system to illegally cling to power. It will unfold amid the 2024 election campaign, in which Trump is seeking to return to office.

Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrives at Reagan National Airport after his arraignment in federal court in Washington on Aug. 3.DOUG MILLS/The New York Times

Alberta to pause new solar and wind power projects

Alberta announced yesterday morning that it was putting on hold all applications for wind and solar projects that would produce more than one megawatt of power, so it can review where they can be built and how they will affect the province’s power grid. The province also plans to consider rules to guide what happens to these installations when they reach the ends of their lives.

The province’s United Conservative Party government argues that a recent surge in wind and solar projects means policies need updating, but the industry says the move will spook investors, put jobs at risk, create chaos in Alberta’s regulatory environment and undercut economic growth at a time when global investment in clean energy is increasing worldwide.

Ontario needs ‘overarching lens’ on $60-billion worth of school property: minister

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is targeting school lands in his next bid to boost the province’s housing stock under wide-ranging legislation that puts his administration – not locally elected trustees – in charge of deciding which properties can be sold and developed.

Bill 98 empowers the government to direct a school board to sell an entire unused school site, portions of it or other board-owned property if it determines that land is not needed to meet current or future student accommodation needs for the next 10 years. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the bill gives him an “overarching lens” of what school assets are available to use for the next generation, including the thousands of people immigrating to Canada and settling in Ontario every year.

James Webb Space Telescope: Located some 2,600 light years from our solar system, astronomers have used the telescope to reveal the Ring Nebula in exquisite detail. This could shed light on the cosmic chemistry that makes life possible in the universe.

Bell Canada: BCE Inc.’s CEO is calling on Canada’s broadcasting and telecommunications regulator to help the country’s media sector cope with a challenging advertising market and competition from foreign giants.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Taylor Swift fans got an answer to whether she really feels bad blood toward Canada. Her Eras Tour will come to Canada – with six dates scheduled for 2024.

Winnipeg landfill: Calls to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women are ramping up as rallies take place across the country.

Tanya Talaga: While Indigenous people call for justice, Winnipeg’s police take aim at graffiti

Bill 40: Quebec English school boards celebrated a victory when a Superior Court judge ruled that parts of a provincial law abolishing school boards violate English-language minority education rights.

Markets await U.S. jobs report: Global stock markets rose Friday before a U.S. jobs update that could influence interest rate plans. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.20 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.10-per-cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.61 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was slightly lower at 74.86 US cents.

Justin Trudeau needs to make housing a primary federal responsibility

“Whether Ontario or B.C., whether Trudeau or Poilievre, the bottom line is reforms have to start at the civic level. But as zoning is opened up, Ottawa needs to deploy its fiscal heft.” – The Editorial Board

Bill 21 has made immigrants in Quebec grow even more attached to Canada

“What’s more, non-religious and racialized immigrants not directly targeted by the religious symbols ban also became more attached to Canada over the period that spanned the tabling of the PQ’s proposed values charter and the adoption of Bill 21. Indeed, their sense of belonging to Canada increased more over the period than it did for religious immigrants.” – Konrad Yakabuski

Our attitudes and rituals around divorce deserve a rethink

“As divorce has become more common, the way it can look on the other side has evolved. And we need new language, attitudes – and maybe even rituals – to recognize that. Once married, especially if you have children, you are forever connected.” – Marsha Lederman

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon, Aug. 4, 2023.Illustration by David Parkinson

Ask an adviser: Will more money make me happier?

Everyone needs enough money to live. Money can, to an extent, increase happiness, but getting more money should not be your ultimate goal. Benjamin Felix, portfolio manager and head of research at PWL Capital, breaks down when money is related to happiness – and when it isn’t.

Moment in time: Aug. 4, 1914

Open this photo in gallery: A large crowd of British people celebrating the 1914 declaration of war on Germany in Trafalgar Square in London.Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Britain declares war on Germany

A month after the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand by a Serbian nationalist in the summer of 1914, European countries began declaring war upon one another, turning a local conflict into one of the most destructive conflicts in history: the Great War. The chain of events started with Austria-Hungary (Germany’s ally) declaring war on Serbia, a country under Russia’s protection that was allied to France. Britain declared war on Germany soon after the latter waged war on Russia, France and Belgium. By doing so, Germany violated Belgium’s neutrality and Britain had long pledged to defend Belgium’s sovereignty. Britain’s involvement then brought Canada into the war. Despite being a self-governing dominion, Canada’s foreign affairs at the time were dictated by the British Parliament since its legal status was that of a British Dominion. More than 650,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders (the province officially joined Canada in 1949) served in the conflict; 66,000 of whom lost their lives. These wartime efforts won Canada a significant amount of independence from the rest of the British Empire, including a separate signature on the Treaty of Versailles (which formally ended the war), and a founding seat in the League of Nations, which was replaced by the United Nations after the Second World War. Mahdis Habibinia

