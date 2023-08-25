Good morning,

Donald Trump has been booked in Georgia on his fourth indictment this year, accused of racketeering in his sweeping plot to overturn the result of the 2020 election. The former president arrived at the Fulton County Jail, a crumbling and violent facility in an Atlanta industrial park, around 7:40 p.m. Thursday after flying in from his New Jersey estate on a private plane.

Unlike Trump’s three previous arrests, the proceedings included getting his mug shot taken and posting US$200,000 bail. Despite his much-flaunted personal fortune, the former president used the services of a bail bondsman to secure the amount, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He was not immediately arraigned but is expected to plead not guilty at a Sept. 5 hearing.

In his mug shot, which the local sheriff’s office promptly released publicly, a red-eyed Trump fixes the camera with his head tilted forward and a scowl on his face.

Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 24.Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Reuters

BRICS expands to six more countries in major victory for China and Russia

The BRICS bloc of countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – has agreed to add six more members in a major expansion drive that strengthens the hand of China and Russia in their battle against the power of Western sanctions.

The six countries – Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates – will bolster the economic and political power of the BRICS group when they formally join in January. It is the first expansion of the bloc since 2010, when South Africa was added to the original four members: Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The expansion means the bloc will represent 47 per cent of the world’s population and 36 per cent of the global economy, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

U.S. intelligence assessment finds intentional explosion crashed plane with Wagner chief Prigozhin

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane crash presumed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday eulogized the man who staged the biggest challenge to his 23-year rule.

The explosion was widely believed to have also killed several of Prigozhin’s lieutenants to avenge the mutiny that challenged the Russian leader’s authority.

Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said press reports that a surface-to-air missile took down the plane were inaccurate. He declined to say whether the U.S. suspected a bomb.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Western suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an “absolute lie” and declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.

Analysis by Mark MacKinnon: Prigozhin’s apparent death is at once a signal of Putin’s power and sign of his lingering weakness

Prigozhin’s apparent death is at once a signal of Putin’s power and sign of his lingering weakness Opinion by Amy Knight: Prigozhin’s apparent death shows Putin acts more like a mafia boss than a government leader

Also on our radar

B.C. wildfires: The province temporarily pulled firefighting crews out of the North Shuswap area after a group of protesters confronted RCMP at a highway checkpoint, arguing that the Mounties do not have the authority to block people from entering a wildfire evacuation zone.

Bill C-18: Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said she held productive talks with executives at Meta, which is blocking Canadians’ access to news on Facebook and Instagram, but told the tech giant she will not give in to demands to “roll back” the Online News Act.

Anthropology: The brains of ultra-marathon runners are of particular interest to researchers because they offer a glimpse into our evolutionary past when humans had to cover long distances to find food and other resources.

Kenley Matheson: RCMP and forensic experts began searching a steep embankment near Wolfville, N.S., this week in relation to the case of the Acadia University student who disappeared more than 30 years ago.

Greenbelt: The Ontario Provincial Police decision to refer to the RCMP a potential probe into Premier Doug Ford’s government and its interactions with Greenbelt developers is highlighting confusion in Canada about which police agencies are best suited to investigate politicians, their aides and the public sector.

Fukushima water: After years of preparation and treatment, Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant’s operator began releasing the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean. Both the company and the Japanese government insist the plan is safe while environmental groups, fishermen and Beijing disagree.

Corporate wrongdoing: A watchdog created by the federal government said it is opening investigations into whether three clothing retailers – Walmart Canada, Hugo Boss Canada and Diesel Canada – are selling products made in China with Uyghur forced labour.

Banks: Toronto-Dominion Bank expects to face fines or other penalties stemming from probes by regulators and law enforcement agencies, including a U.S. federal department, related to its anti-money laundering practices, the financial institution has disclosed.

Morning markets

Markets await Fed, ECB remarks: European shares edged higher and the U.S. dollar held firm near an 11-week peak against major peers on Friday as investors awaited remarks from the heads of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank at a conference in Jackson Hole. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.22 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.06 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.51 per cent. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was little changed at 73.61 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Oil companies need to be pushed on climate

“Lowering emissions in the oil sands through carbon pricing and smart regulations is essential. But it’s only part of what needs to be changed. As long as people keep buying fossil fuels, climate-heating emissions will continue. The real solution is reducing demand – and that’s where governments may be able to make the biggest difference.” – The Editorial Board

Doug Ford has yet to do the bare minimum on the Greenbelt development scandal

“Where there’s this much heat, there’s usually an inferno. But lost in the blaze appears to be the fact that Mr. Ford is refusing to revisit the decision. That is an utter scandal, and he should reconsider it – or at least put the plan on hold, especially as new developments emerge.” – David Moscrop

Fleeing the fires in Kelowna was a horror movie come to life

“We’re all so hungry to know what’s happening, what’s going to happen, like everyone else in the province. Is this how it is now? Is this going to happen every summer? Are we in the scariest part, or is something else coming, some sequel with undreamed-of winds and heat?” – Alix Hawley

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

Living at home during college? Four smart things to do with the money you’re saving

There are certainly many financial advantages to staying with your parents as students return or embark on their postsecondary journey. You can save thousands of dollars per year on rent, food and other expenses, to name a few. Salmaan Farooqui reports on how to make the best use of the money you’ve saved by living at home.

Moment in time: Aug. 25, 1835

The Great Moon Hoax

Open this photo in gallery: Artist Benjamin Henry Day's 1835 illustration for the New York Sun relating to the Great Moon Hoax depicting human-bat creatures, unicorns, and other imaginary beings on the moon.Buyenlarge/Getty Images

In 1835, the long-awaited return of Halley’s comet was upstaged by a far more spectacular astronomical discovery: life on the moon. The story was broken by New York’s Sun newspaper, which in six serialized reports recounted the alleged findings of celebrated astronomer Sir John Herschel from an observatory at the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. As fake news goes, it was a doozy. The Sun claimed the source of its story was a paper published by the Edinburgh Journal of Science in which Sir John purportedly described a stunningly dramatic topography, viewed through a state-of the-art telescope employing “hydro-oxygen magnifiers” that allowed for a detailed view of the moon’s surface. Dwelling in fantastically named regions such as the Lake of Death, Valley of the Unicorn and the Bay of Rainbows, were equally fantastical creatures, including horned bears, miniature zebras and tailless bipedal beavers. The most arresting of all were the bat-winged human-like figures, which, he surmised, were “doubtless innocent and happy creatures.” Whether the stories were meant as satire of speculation over extraterrestrial life or intended purely to sell papers, the Great Moon Hoax goosed the fledgling Sun’s circulation at least temporarily. Ian Morfitt

