Morning Update: Edmonton Oilers reach first Stanley Cup final in 18 years

The Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 18 years after a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday at Rogers Place.

Edmonton eliminated the Central Division champions in six games and begin the best-of-seven final series in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when the Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings. The Habs were the last Canadian club to reach the final – in 2021 – where they lost to Tampa Bay at the end of the pandemic-abbreviated season.

The Oilers have won it five times but not since 1990. The Panthers joined the league in 1993 and are still in search of their first Stanley Cup championship.

Open this photo in gallery: Connor McDavid #97 and Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 2, 2024, in Edmonton.Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Mexico’s Sheinbaum wins landslide to become country’s first female president

Claudia Sheinbaum has won a landslide election victory to become Mexico’s first female president.

The climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City won the presidency with between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote, according to a rapid sample count by Mexico’s electoral authority – the highest vote percentage in Mexico’s democratic history.

“For the first time in the 200 years of the republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico,” Sheinbaum told supporters to loud cheers of “president, president!”

Sheinbaum is the first woman to win a general election in the United States, Mexico or Canada.

The ruling coalition was also on track for a possible two-thirds super majority in both houses of Congress, which would allow the coalition to pass constitutional reforms without opposition support.

Victory for Sheinbaum is a major step for Mexico, a country known for its macho culture.

Open this photo in gallery: Presidential candidate of the ruling Morena party Claudia Sheinbaum, gestures while addressing her supporters after winning the presidential election, at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, June 3, 2024.Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Israel seeks a ‘governing alternative’ to Hamas in Gaza as pressure grows for Netanyahu to accept Biden ceasefire deal

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s says Israel is looking into an alternative local governing body for Gaza, proposing a future beyond Hamas but giving no idea who those challengers might be. His comments came at a time of new uncertainty in the eight-month war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under growing pressure from many Israelis to accept a new ceasefire deal proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, while far-right allies threaten to collapse his government if he does. An aide to Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel had accepted a framework deal for winding down the Gaza war now being advanced by Biden, though he described it as flawed and in need of much more work.

The first phase entails a truce and the return of some hostages held by Hamas, after which the sides would negotiate on an open-ended cessation of hostilities for a second phase in which remaining live captives would go free, Biden said.

Open this photo in gallery: Fire burns in Northern Gaza, June 1, 2024.Amir Cohen/Reuters

Also on our radar

Detox beds in B.C. routinely sit empty because of staff shortages: Internal health authority data obtained by The Globe and Mail showed that dozens of detox beds in British Columbia sit empty because of a shortage of addictions physicians and nurses needed to staff them.

Nearly half of the federal government’s office space could be converted to housing, expert firm says: A top architectural firm says that up to 45 per cent of the office buildings owned and leased by the federal government – which has vowed to transform much of its commercial space into residential dwellings – could be converted into residential apartments.

ANC vows to keep Ramaphosa in presidency as coalition talks begin: South Africa’s ruling party, fighting for its political life after its worst-ever election performance, says it will keep President Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader despite a disastrous plunge in the party’s vote total last week.

In shift on LGBTQ rights, The Globe helped the state leave the bedrooms of the nation: Queerness was once as taboo in The Globe as it was in Canadian society at large, but over time, journalists helped to change the conversation.

Potential Bank of Canada rate cut would jolt slow housing market, experts say: A Bank of Canada interest rate cut could give Canada’s slow housing market a jolt, as prospective buyers gain confidence that borrowing costs are on the decline.

OPEC+ extends deep oil production cuts into 2025: OPEC+ has agreed to extend most of its deep oil output cuts well into 2025 as the group seeks to shore up the market amid tepid demand growth, high interest rates and rising rival U.S. production.

Walmart Canada CEO sees growth in groceries as $3.5-billion revamp plan unfolds: Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara talks about the progress of the company’s $3.5-billion, five-year investment in Canadian operations and its focus on groceries.

How to survive the perilous publishing trade, where bookselling equals gambling: From humble beginnings as a bookstore, Biblioasis, the independent publisher in Windsor, has found both domestic and international recognition – a product of the city’s unique economic climate.

Morning markets

Global stocks gained ground as investors looked forward to an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank and possibly the Bank of Canada this week.

The pan-European STOXX index was up 0.45 per cent and the MSCI world index advanced 0.11 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.34 per cent, Germany’s DAX rose 0.95 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.39 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.13 per cent higher at 38,923.03, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.79 per cent to 18,403.04.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.17 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Is conscription making a comeback?

“From the platitudinous safety of Canada, thousands of kilometres from Kyiv and protected by both saltwater geography and interposed allies, it can be difficult to gauge just how dangerous Vladimir Putin has become. Europe, so much closer to the threat, is terrified. Europeans are spending more on their militaries, but that is only the start: Many countries are reintroducing conscription, while others are contemplating doing the same. This could take the form of a term of mandatory military service to bulk up an army during peacetime, or a specific conscription (draft) for an active conflict.” – Kevin Patterson

It’s time for the Liberals to boot up defence

“The modern military involves more than sailing ships, flying aircraft and firing shells. It can involve cyber warfare and advanced detection systems. Canada’s military must present itself as an attractive profession for highly skilled workers.” – The Editorial Board

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Canadian roots run deep in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou

Crab cakes, beignets, fried shrimp, fried oysters and fried chicken – Marsha Lederman eats her way around the Bayou on a Cajun road trip.

Moment in time: Family enjoyment

Open this photo in gallery: The Mayweather family enjoying an ice-cream soda at a milk bar.Three Lions/Getty Images

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re showcasing ice cream.

Few foods can match ice cream for its cool, refreshing taste and mouth feel. Although technically known as a colloidal emulsion, it’s a simple treat whose main ingredients are milk or cream, a sweetener and a flavouring. And it’s been around in one form or another for at least 2,500 years, enjoyed worldwide in its current consistency for the past 200. In the photo above, brothers Floyd and Willie Mayweather and their wives enjoy an ice-cream soda together in 1942. They’re smiling because a few months earlier, they inherited US$7-million (about US$150-million today) from an oil-baron relative but also because they lived in the northern United States. In the Jim Crow era of the U.S. south, segregation would prevent Blacks from using soda fountains for another 15 years. Ironically, Augustus Jackson, known as the “father of ice cream”' for his work in the early 1800s inventing a modern method of manufacturing the product and for new flavour development, was Black. Philip King.

