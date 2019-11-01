 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Morning Update Newsletter

Morning Update: Encana moves to the U.S., deepening pain in the oil patch

Sierra Bein
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Encana’s rebrand and move down south was a ‘heart-wrenching’ decision

Story continues below advertisement

A major Alberta oil and gas company whose roots date nearly back to the establishment of Canada as a country is shifting its head office to the United States and changing its name as the province’s energy sector struggles to retain investment. Encana, soon to be Ovintiv Inc., follows the departure of other foreign oil and gas companies from Canada, with Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy Corp. selling their Canadian assets or scaling back investments as a crunch in pipeline space crimps prices.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney accused the federal government of scaring away investment with policies that limit the industry’s ability to export its products. He is calling for a first ministers meeting soon to discuss completing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and says the Liberal government can always phone him to address Western alienation.

Opinion:

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Donald Trump becomes fourth U.S. president to face formal impeachment inquiry

The vote on an inquiry from the House of Representatives marks the fourth time in history that a U.S. President could face getting kicked out of office. It also signals an escalation of the probe, passing a motion that will launch a new, more public phase of the investigation. The inquiry is centred on accusations that Mr. Trump abused his power by trying to ransom nearly US$400-million in military aid to Ukraine to press that country to investigate his political opponents. The motion, which passed by a 232-to-196 margin that largely fell along party lines, was not technically necessary. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi opted to hold it to counter Republican accusations that the investigation had not been formally authorized.

Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives lost a tight election. What’s next?

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is facing pressure to make substantive changes to his office. At the same time, in an election that Tories say was winnable, questions continue to mount about Mr. Scheer’s future at the party’s helm. Conservative sources said MPs have been privately discussing the need for Mr. Scheer to reorganize his top personnel, including removing his chief of staff. Marc-André Leclerc was expected to be able to help the party build its base in Quebec. Instead, it lost two MPs.

Opposition urges Ford government to release contract with Kinsella’s Daisy Group

The Globe and Mail reported that the company, led by Warren Kinsella, provided strategic advice and media training to minister Lisa MacLeod and her political staff. Mr. Kinsella’s firm later made an unsolicited offer of free media training in March to Autistics for Autistics, a small group of Canadians with autism who challenge the benefits of behavioural therapy. A spokesperson for A4A, Anne Borden, told The Globe that the group received two sessions of media training from Daisy and a third session scheduled for July was abruptly cancelled. Mr. Kinsella said his company’s pro bono work for A4A was unrelated to his company’s earlier work for the government.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hong Kong protesters hold flash mob rallies after crashing city’s Halloween party: The city saw a night of clashes in a central bar district. Police fired tear gas to break up the crowds down the hill in the Central business district.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterfront Toronto moving forward on Sidewalk Labs’s smart city, but with limits on scale, data collection: The agreement also included better terms for Canadian entities to profit from intellectual property generated through new technologies in the community.

Residents forced to flee as two new wildfires burn homes in Southern California: The state has been under a fire siege for several weeks as strong, dry winds out of the desert have fanned flames at both ends of the state and prompted widespread power outages to prevent electric lines from sparking infernos.

Thousands march in Chile protest after summit cancellations: Protesters are demanding improved social services as government and opposition leaders debated the response to nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed much of the capital.

U.S. military releases video and new details of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid: The Pentagon released the first government photos and videos of the nighttime operation, including one showing Delta Force commandos approaching the walls of the compound in which Mr. al-Baghdadi and others were found.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares shuffle higher, U.S. dollar lays low ahead of U.S. jobs data: World shares were eyeing two-year highs and a fourth straight week of gains on Friday as the third U.S. interest rate cut of the year and a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity eclipsed a blizzard of otherwise sickly global data. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite climbed 1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.4 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at about 76 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

For civilians in northern Syria, there is no escape

Gerry Simpson: “Concerned countries should make clear that there will be no business as usual for Syrian and Russian officials who have intentionally or recklessly violated the laws of war.” Simpson is associate director in the Human Rights Watch Crisis and Conflict Division.

A monster French-Italian-American car deal that might only slow inevitable decline

Eric Reguly: “A merger between FCA and PSA makes sense on so many levels and was probably inevitable. What it won’t do is remove the ample and sustained threats facing an industry that gathers more enemies every day.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

The idea of hosting a cocktail party can be daunting and you might dread the thought of getting ready for it. The good news is, preparing party food doesn’t have to be exhausting. With the holidays slowly approaching, you might want to start thinking of your game plan for a large group of people. Here are Lucy Waverman’s suggestions for a hassle-free soirée. And if you need more advice about kitchen life and entertaining, send your questions to lwaverman@globeandmail.com.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery

CBC

Nov. 1, 1952

For decades, Foster Hewitt held listeners spellbound on cold winter nights. His lively narrations of Maple Leaf games helped popularize hockey and turned him into one of the country’s most beloved public figures. On Nov. 1, 1952, the play-by-play pioneer introduced Hockey Night in Canada to television for the first time. The iconic show had begun broadcasting over the radio from Toronto in 1931. Joining the action in the second period, he called the blue-and-white-shirted home team’s 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins from a gondola team owner Conn Smythe constructed for him five storeys above the ice at Maple Leaf Gardens. The tube was small, the picture was fuzzy and the puck was nearly impossible to discern, but Canada’s enduring Saturday night obsession with the sport took root with that telecast. Hewitt’s iconic phrases, most notably, “He shoots, he scores," have been duplicated by others, but are never delivered with the passion he evoked to spark the imagination of his earliest audiences. The press box at Scotiabank Arena is named after him, and photos of Hewitt at the microphone are displayed in the hallway. He has become as legendary as the players he once described. — Marty Klinkenberg

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter