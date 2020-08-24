Morning Update: Erin O’Toole wins federal Conservative leadership race

Good morning,

Erin O’Toole has won the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Results were delayed by several hours due to envelope-opening machines accidentally slicing thousands of ballots that then had to be replicated by hand.

The counting went to the third ballot with close results between O’Toole and former cabinet minister Peter MacKay. In third and fourth place, respectively, were Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and MP Derek Sloan.

O’Toole is an Ontario member of parliament who spent 12 years in the military and 10 years as a corporate lawyer. He won with 57 per cent of the vote, after running a pointed, message-driven campaign and embraced becoming the inheritor of Stephen Harper’s party. This was Mr. O’Toole’s second time running for leadership of the party; he was defeated in 2017 by Andrew Scheer.

Read more on Erin O’Toole:

Open this photo in gallery Newly elected Conservative leader Erin O'Toole greets his fellow candidates Peter MacKay and Leslyn Lewis after his speech following the Conservative party of Canada 2020 Leadership Election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada August 24, 2020. SEAN KILPATRICK/POOL/Reuters

Two missiles struck Ukrainian plane 25 seconds apart, Iran says flight recorders show

The first official report on the flight recorders from a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows that it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the first blast.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization released its analysis on Sunday of the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings. However, the chair of Canada’s safety investigator, the Transportation Safety Board, said there are still many key questions that remain to be answered about the attack that killed 176 people, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 residents.

Iran says it will initiate compensation talks in October with Canada and other countries that lost citizens in the aircraft shot down by the Iranian military.

U.S. suspends military co-operation with Mali, but Canada won’t suspend its aid

In the week after military leaders took over Mali in a coup, international allies have been struggling with the direction of their relations with the West African country. Canada says it will not suspend development aid to Mali, a move it is likely making because of the country’s strategic importance in combating Islamist radicals.

Canada is one of Mali’s biggest supporters, having given the country $1.6-billion in development aid over the past 20 years, including $140-million last year. However, Mali has been hit with two military coups in the past eight years, raising questions over what Canada’s future support should look like.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada proposes global space mining treaty: Canada is leading an effort to ask the United Nations for an international treaty that would set uniform rules for mining in space. The proposal has been endorsed by more than 140 scientists, former politicians and diplomats. Meanwhile, there are growing concerns with the United States’ approach to a Wild West-style free-for-all in space.

Open this photo in gallery People take photos sitting on the roof as Belarusian opposition supporters with a huge old Belarusian national flag march to Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. A vast demonstration with many thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian president are rallying in the capital, continuing the public dissent since the disputed presidential election. Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press

Up to 200,000 Belarus protesters defy army, fill streets of capital: In spite of a warning from the military, protesters continued to gather in Minsk to demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Unrest has been growing in Belarus since a disputed election on Aug. 9 in which authoritarian leader Lukashenko extended his 26-year rule.

Missing Indigenous teen found safe, 47-year-old man in custody: RCMP say that a 14-year-old girl from We’koqma’q Mi’kmaq First Nation was found in the Nova Scotia woods after she was reported missing a week ago. The RCMP was heavily criticized for not issuing an Amber Alert, particularly in light of the disproportionate number of Indigenous women and girls who have been murdered or gone missing in Canada over the past few decades.

Protest erupts over fatal police shooting of Black man in Louisiana: Trayford Pellerin, 31, was shot and killed by police in Lafayette, La., on Friday. His death has sparked protests in the city against police violence, with officers attempting to disperse crowds on Saturday by firing smoke canisters.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks gain: Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.84 per cent Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 2.28 per cent and 2.21 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.74 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.03 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes new dividend all-stars, renewable energy stock picks and safe GIC alternatives.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Decriminalization is just the start of real reform – and drug users need to be part of the conversation

Travis Lupick: “This is drug users’ greatest fear around decriminalization: that it will not result in less police harassment, but in fact mark the beginning of a new phase of the war on drugs, involving a different kind of violence.”

The decriminalization of simple drug possession is finally here. More change is necessary

The Editorial Board: “Advocates for decriminalization don’t want illegal drugs to become legal and available for sale in stores, the way cannabis and alcohol are in Canada. Far from it. But as the death toll from opioid overdoses climbs by the hour in this country, and in some places outstrips the fatality rate of COVID-19, continuing to prosecute addicts and hoping that the criminal justice system will somehow magically cure them of their dependencies has proved to be a flop.”

We must act now to avoid an eviction crisis

Ismail Ibrahim and Joey Jamil: “There is no silver bullet that will solve all the problems faced by landlords and tenants. Legislation and financial assistance will help, but governments have to be careful to not choose winners and losers resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. Any new legislation needs to balance the needs of tenants, landlords and taxpayers.”

Should you send your child to school? A risk-level system could help parents decide

Rita Achrekar: “No system is foolproof, but we have to learn to live with the virus for a while. Just as a parent looks at the weather forecast to decide on a warm jacket, raincoat or shorts as they send off their child to school each day, a health risk gauge would give some confidence to parents as they decide daily to send their child off to school or opt for online classes.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Using food to ward off anxiety

Growing scientific evidence suggests that the foods we eat – and the ones that we don’t – play a role in developing and treating anxiety.

Components in whole foods can influence mood in a number of ways. Some nutrients are used to synthesize brain chemicals (neurotransmitters) that regulate emotions, while others impact how the brain responds to stress.

MOMENT IN TIME: News Photo Archive

Open this photo in gallery BACK ROW VIEW OF ACTION AT MAPLE LEAF STADIUM AS 1961 LEAFS BELTED OUT 15-3 OPENING DAY WIN -- It happened today and, in our lifetime, it's a good bet not to happen again. The rarity was two bases-loaded home runs in one inning while the Toronto Maple Leafs were humiliating the Jersey City Jerseys, 15-3. Steve Ridzik pitches to Octavio Rojas in the first inning. A crowd of 10,272 saw the Leafs in their homer-hitting mood, May 3, 1961. John Robert Young (John Young)/The Globe and Mail

Baseball’s Maple Leafs

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at the great summertime sport of baseball.

On Labour Day of 1967, the end was near for baseball’s Toronto Maple Leafs. It was the last home game of the season, and only 802 fans paid their way into crumbling Maple Leaf Stadium on the Toronto waterfront. The club was sold and moved to Louisville, Ky., the next season. It was a quiet end for a once-beloved International League franchise that had been around since 1896, more than 30 years before Conn Smythe gave his Toronto St. Pats hockey team the same name. And what a glorious history. A stadium on the island. Eleven championships. A dozen future hall-of-famers. Annual attendance peaked in 1952 at 446,000, but even at the 1961 home opener, pictured above, 10,272 watched the Leafs beat the Jersey City Jerseys 15-3. Today, a Maple Leafs baseball club lives on as a bedrock franchise of Ontario’s semi-pro Intercounty League. Philip King

