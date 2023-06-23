Good morning,

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram said it plans to follow through with its threat to end millions of Canadians’ ability to access and share news on its platforms after the federal government’s Online News Act became law yesterday.

The act, which will force Meta and Google to compensate news outlets for posting or linking to their work, passed without the changes that the tech giant requested. Meta said it will start blocking news availability for all users in Canada prior to the law taking effect, which it’s expected to do in six months.

Open this photo in gallery: A tablet displaying the logo of the company Meta. January 12, 2023LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

Five on board Titanic submersible dead after ‘catastrophic implosion,’ U.S. Coast Guard says

The Titan submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said yesterday. The announcement brings a grim end to the massive search for the vessel that went missing Sunday.

Wreckage of the submersible was discovered yesterday morning about 500 metres from the Titanic site, four kilometres below the surface. Reports say the U.S. Navy detected an acoustic ‘anomaly’ on Sunday that was likely the Titan’s fatal implosion.

Larry Tanenbaum plans to sell a stake of Canadian sports giant MLSE to pension fund OMERS

Toronto sports czar Larry Tanenbaum has agreed to sell a stake in the parent company of hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs and basketball’s Toronto Raptors to pension plan Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System for $400-million. The transaction values the sports business at $8-billion.

Tanenbaum is set to sell the 20-per-cent stake in family-controlled holding company Kilmer Sports Inc. as part of his estate planning, according to four sources familiar with the transaction. Kilmer Sports owns a 25-per-cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, parent to Toronto’s pro hockey, basketball, soccer and Canadian Football League teams. Bell parent BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., evenly split the remaining 75 per cent.

Also on our radar

Ottawa changes data on temporary foreign worker numbers: The updated numbers from the past two decades are significantly reduced from the earlier dataset. The federal government said “technical difficulties” led to the previously bloated figures.

Biden welcomes Modi at White House: U.S. President Joe Biden rolled hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Thursday as the two announced new relationship-building deals between their countries.

Barrie withdraws proposed ban on giving food to homeless: Councillors in Barrie, Ont. have walked back proposed bylaw amendments that would have barred people from giving food, water, money or supplies to homeless people on city property after cross-country backlash.

NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys after players’ Pride refusals: NHL teams won’t wear special jerseys for pregame warm-ups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-coloured Pride jerseys this past season.

Wreckage of bombed Air India aircraft should be on display, say victims’ families: Today marks the 38th anniversary of the Air India bombing, and some with the Air India Victims’ Families Association want to ensure the worst mass murder in the country’s history won’t be forgotten.

Morning markets

World stocks head for losing week: Global stocks were poised to end the week lower on Friday as investors bet on interest rates remaining higher for longer to quell stubborn inflation, helping to lift the U.S. dollar and send oil tumbling. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.71 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.45 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.71 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was lower at 75.70 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Rob Huebert: “The Royal Canadian Air Force has lost a golden opportunity to learn alongside its allies. This is the first time NATO has ever trained on such a large scale. Modern air combat skills cannot be acquired through Zoom. In a 31-member-state alliance, nothing replaces live training.”

Michael W. Higgins: “Francis’s various medical ailments are newsworthy, but it is the death of popes that is real news. The papal death watch has moved from the secretive and hyper-solemn to the expansive and accessible.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

A credit card trap to avoid when paying for hotels and rental cars

Before departing for you summer travels, make sure your card balance is well below your spending limit. Hotels and rental car companies can apply a pending charge when you first arrive to hold space on your card for the eventual expense. But this placeholder charge can linger after the company processes your actual bill – meaning both will count against your spending limit.

Moment in time: June 23, 1953

Open this photo in gallery: Frank J. Zamboni’s vintage Model A ZamboniFrank J. Zamboni & Co

Zamboni receives patent

Before Frank Zamboni, skating rinks looked pretty rough after an hour of use. Bad ice meant uneven surfaces that could trip a skater, and cause hockey pucks to bounce wildly. Repairing an ice surface could take an hour. Ice was smoothed by a tractor pulling a scraper, then a group of men collecting the shavings and spraying water on the clean surface. Then, Mr. Zamboni – an American entrepreneur who was a part owner of a recreational skating rink in California and who knew mechanics and refrigeration – invented a self-propelled vehicle to do all the work. After a decade of tinkering, he introduced his Model A Zamboni Ice Resurfacer in 1949, which led to his U.S. patent (No. 2,642,679) being granted on this day in 1953. But not all ice-resurfacing machines are Zambonis – although it’s become a word so widely used it’s seen as a generic, instead of a brand name (like Coke is to cola). But for other manufacturers, including several world leaders in Canada, it will always be an ice-resurfacing machine. With kudos to Frank Zamboni, of course, who always said, “The principal product you have to sell is the ice itself.” Philip King

