Morning Update: February, 2020: The world’s ‘lost month’ in fight against COVID-19

Good morning,

In today’s The Decibel, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to capital markets reporter Vanmala Subramaniam about The Globe’s latest investigation into how major companies that had a profitable 2020 qualified for millions of taxpayer dollars from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

An independent expert panel examining the global response to COVID-19 says February, 2020 was a “lost month” when many countries should have been doing more to prepare for the crisis, but instead did very little until it was too late.

Story continues below advertisement

The report echoes criticisms Canada and several other countries have faced over the past year for acting too slowly in the crucial early months of the outbreak, leaving them underprepared and unable to properly contain the virus.

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

CSIS alerted Ottawa to national-security concerns of two scientists at top disease laboratory

Canada’s spy agency urged the removal of security clearances for two scientists who were later dismissed from the country’s top infectious-disease laboratory because of national-security concerns relating to their work with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to two sources.

In January of this year, Xiangguo Qiu, who headed the Vaccine Development and Antiviral Therapies Section, and her biologist husband, Keding Cheng, were fired from their positions with the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Ontario stops first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario will stop the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for first doses after the province tracked a recent increase in the incidence of a rare but serious blood-clot condition linked to the shots, the second province after Alberta to put the vaccine on hold.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government said it remains committed to bringing in more AstraZeneca doses as it tries to speed up the pace of vaccination. On Tuesday, Canada hit a new milestone when it topped the Group of 20 in the average daily rate of vaccines administered per capita.

More: Canadian company wins COVID-19 vaccine deal with Bolivia – and WTO support

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ottawa enters legal battle over Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline: The federal government is warning a U.S. court that Michigan’s effort to unilaterally shut down Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline would not only disrupt Canada’s energy supply but damage bilateral relations.

Canada must create a full quarantine, screening system for travellers, experts say: In order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to prepare for future pandemics, the Canadian government must create a comprehensive quarantine and screening system for international travellers, infectious-disease specialists say.

B.C. backstops COVID-19 sick pay, pledges permanent reforms for vulnerable workers: Employers in British Columbia will be required to pay workers their full wages for up to three days for COVID-19-related leave, as a stepping stone toward a permanent sick-pay program starting in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Netanyahu warns Hamas, says Gaza operation ‘will take time’: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an Israeli military operation has dealt a tough blow to Gaza militants, but is warning that the fighting will continue for some time. The confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated yesterday as Israel unleashed new air strikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets.

COVID-19 reaches Mount Everest: The pandemic has reached the world’s tallest mountain, prompting concerns for the safety of climbers and locals after multiple people were evacuated from Everest base camp and later tested positive for COVID-19.

MORNING MARKETS

Inflation worries weigh on world stocks: A sell-off in global shares extended to its longest losing streak in two months on Wednesday as surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States prompted bets on earlier interest rate hikes and higher bond yields. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.22 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.78 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.69 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Campbell Clark: “There are now two politically charged debates going on about the government’s bill to bring internet players under Canada’s broadcasting law. One, about protecting culture, dominates in Quebec. The other, warning of an Orwellian threat to freedom of expression, has become a flashpoint in English Canada. One barely connects to the other. It has become a two solitudes thing. And that’s the undercurrent of electoral politics behind the fight over the bill.”

Editorial Board: “The Liberals need to ensure that the specifics of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy spending are assessed. Doing so can help inform programs in the future. CEWS was created in a storm, its design was imperfect and overall it was a success. But its mistakes have to be considered, and more can be done to examine whether some of the payments should be returned.”

John Doyle: “So, I leave it out there – replace the 2022 Golden Globes with one of the existing award shows that the guilds have been doing quietly for years. Perhaps even invite Ricky Gervais to host it. And give him a hint in advance that some scathing jokes about ‘Hollywood’ and ‘woke’ would be appreciated.”

Story continues below advertisement

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Canadians need to boost their omega-3 intake

Researchers say four out of 10 Canadians have an omega-3 blood level that’s associated with a high risk of coronary heart disease. Moving into the low risk zone, the researchers say, would require eating considerably more fish than current dietary guidelines advise. But how much is enough?

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 12, 1970

Open this photo in gallery Denver Mayor William H. McNichols, left, embraces Montreal Mayor Jean Drapeau after their cities were picked as the sites of the 1976 Winter and Summer Olympics respectively, May 12, 1970, in Amsterdam. The Associated Press

Montreal wins bid for 1976 Olympics

On this day in 1970, the International Olympic Committee made Montreal the first Canadian city to be awarded the Summer Games. Bids by Los Angeles and Moscow had also been on the table at the committee’s 1970 session in Amsterdam. The Quebec metropolis was just the second French-speaking city, after Paris, in 1900 and 1924, to be selected as host. In his pitch, an enthusiastic then-mayor Jean Drapeau circumvented the need for a financial guarantee with a message of good faith on the city of Montreal’s behalf, while Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau sent a letter to the committee stating the government of Canada “warmly supports” Montreal’s bid. Satisfied by Canada’s travel and regulatory conditions and motivated to avoid the conflict sure to arise from selecting cities in the United States or the Soviet Union, which were Cold War foes at the time, the committee opted to give the honour to Montreal. Construction of the facilities went grossly over budget in large part because of the Olympic Stadium – dubbed “The Big Owe” – which exceeded its expected cost by about a billion dollars. The 1976 event is the only time Canada has played host to the Summer Games. Simon Smith

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.