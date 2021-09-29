Morning Update: Federal cabinet will rule soon on whether to ban Huawei from 5G

Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal cabinet will soon rule on whether to ban Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from Canada’s 5G mobile network, now that Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have returned home after nearly three years in Chinese prisons.

Trudeau strongly suggested to reporters yesterday that Ottawa is likely to unplug the Chinese tech company from Canada’s next-generation wireless infrastructure, noting this country’s major telecoms have already opted to buy equipment from Western suppliers. Huawei’s 5G technology has been banned in other countries over fears that Beijing could use it for spying purposes.

Trudeau indicated that the Huawei decision will be part of a wider review of Canada-China relations.

Andrew Coyne: Will we be firmer with China, now that the two Michaels are free? Don’t bet on it

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands with Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau to announce that Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been released from detention in China on Parliament Hill, Sept. 24, 2021. Justin Tang/The Associated Press

Quebec pension giant Caisse to exit remaining oil-producing assets

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is selling off its remaining oil-producing assets and setting up a $10-billion fund to decarbonize other high-emitting industrial sectors in a new stage of its strategy to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Canada’s second-largest pension fund said yesterday it will jettison its oil-production holdings, which make up 1 per cent of its portfolio, by the end of next year to keep it from contributing to growth in global supplies. The move, lauded by environmental groups and derided as “irresponsible” by the Alberta-based oil and gas sector, represents a new bar on climate action for the country’s pension plans.

B.C. Supreme Court ends injunction at Fairy Creek

The B.C. Supreme Court has delivered a rebuke to the RCMP, saying the tactics used to enforce a court injunction prohibiting blockades against old-growth logging at Fairy Creek trampled on civil liberties and put the court’s reputation at risk.

After more than 1,100 arrests, the court refused to extend the six-month-old injunction on behalf of logging company Teal Cedar Products. However, the court left the door open for police to pursue criminal law remedies if blockades continue.

“[The] methods of enforcement of the court’s order have led to serious and substantial infringement of civil liberties, including impairment of the freedom of the press to a marked degree,” Justice Douglas Thompson wrote in a judgment released yesterday.

Canadians will need to be fully vaccinated to board planes, Trudeau says: Canadians who want to travel domestically by plane or on inter-provincial trains have just weeks to get vaccinated, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday, adding that ending the pandemic will be his government’s “very top priority,” followed by addressing climate change and cost-of-living issues.

Campbell Clark: Another minority, but little standing in the way of Trudeau’s legacy

‘Moral imperative’ to help Afghan refugees, Immigration Minister says: Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the government is committing to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees from high-risk groups because Canada has a “moral imperative” to do right by the people of Afghanistan.

Provinces urged to make new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday: Provincial governments are facing calls to make the new federal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday so all Canadians can reflect on the dark and painful history of residential schools.

Opinion: Municipalities must serve urban Indigenous peoples in a mutually beneficial, respectful relationship

Sudbury miners safe after rescue operation: The Ontario Ministry of Labour will investigate the Sudbury mine where 39 workers were trapped underground after a piece of equipment damaged an elevator shaft, forcing the workers to climb about a kilometre on ladders to reach the surface.

Myanmar’s ethnic majority seeks amends with Rohingya: In the seven months since a military coup, Myanmar’s ethnic majority has shown unprecedented efforts to build solidarity with long-persecuted minorities, including the Rohingya, and to make amends for failures to stand with them in the past.

WHO employees perpetrated sexual crimes in Congo, report alleges: At least 21 employees of the World Health Organization allegedly committed rape, sexual abuse or sexual exploitation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during an Ebola outbreak from 2018 to 2020, an official investigation has found.

Canada’s housing market at risk of a downturn, CMHC warns: Canada’s housing agency has warned the country’s real estate market is overheated, overvalued and at risk of a downturn, as home prices continue to climb in most markets in Ontario, Montreal and Atlantic Canada.

Global stocks look to rebound: Investors’ nerves steadied on Wednesday after world stocks suffered their worst rout since January, while U.S. and European borrowing costs raced to their highest in months. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.87 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.99 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.67 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.82 US cents.

Editorial Board: “If the party forces out Mr. O’Toole but doesn’t find a way to let a broader swath of the population choose its next leader, it is likely to find itself in the same boat in the next election.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “It is easy to demonize Canada’s oil and gas industry. But doing so does not necessarily help the planet. In some cases, it may even hurt it.”

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Via ferrata offers the steely thrills of rock climbing without the risks

As demand rises for adrenaline-pumping outdoor experiences, via ferratas – rock climbing routes hung with metal safety cables – are increasing in popularity. They give travellers the thrills and panoramic views usually only granted to skilled climbers, with very little risk. Mount Norquay, Mont-Tremblant National Park, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Les Palissades de Charlevoix are all prime locations.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPTEMBER 29, 1909

Open this photo in gallery While the University of Saskatchewan was under construction along the east side of the South Saskatchewan River, incoming President Walter Murrary scrambled to find a temporary home for the start of the first term. Murray settled on a set of rooms on the 4th floor of the Drinkle Block at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue in downtown Saskatoon. Courtesy of University of Saskatchewan Archives Courtesy of University of Saskatchewan Archives

The first class is held at the University of Saskatchewan

In 1907, the Saskatchewan Legislature unanimously approved the University Act, which provided for a single, government-supported institution with exclusive degree-granting powers. The act was silent, though, about where the new University of Saskatchewan was to be located. It was assumed that Regina, the provincial capital, would get the nod, but in April, 1909, the university’s board of governors decided by secret ballot to award the university to booming Saskatoon. While the campus was under construction along the east side of the South Saskatchewan River, incoming president Walter Murray scrambled to find a temporary home for the start of the first term. He needed classrooms, a library space, and faculty and administrative offices. Murray settled on a set of rooms on the fourth floor of the Drinkle Block at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue in downtown Saskatoon. The building had the only elevator in the city – making the U of S the only university in Canada with an elevator at that time. Classes officially began on this day in 1909. After Murray made a short address to the students, Professor E.H. Oliver delivered the first lecture, on the subject of history. Bill Waiser

