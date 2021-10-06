Morning Update: Federal civil servants who refuse COVID-19 vaccine will be put on unpaid leave, sources say

Good morning,

Federal public servants who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and don’t obtain medical exemptions will be forced to take unpaid leave, in accordance with the requirements of a new vaccine mandate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil Wednesday, sources say.

Mr. Trudeau will also announce when a vaccine mandate will take effect for travellers on domestic flights, interprovincial trains and cruise ships, sources with knowledge of the Prime Minister’s plans told The Globe and Mail. One source said the mandates will come into force soon, and that public servants who are working from home will not be exempt from them.

Also: B.C. requires public service employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes at an announcement in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward Ron Ward/The Canadian Press

Many COVID-19 patients in Alberta discharged from hospitals are readmitted

Roughly 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in Alberta visited an emergency department within a month of being discharged and nearly 17 per cent were readmitted, putting more pressure on the health care system.

Alberta Health Services said its most recent statistics, from July, show an increasing number of recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital went on to require additional treatment. The statistics also suggest a potential increase in long COVID, where people suffer from health problems months after clearing the virus.

More:

Ontario to distribute rapid antigen tests to schools in areas with high COVID-19 transmission

Editorial: Vaccines for children are almost here. Does Canada have a plan?

Canada falling behind on promised climate goals, report says

Canada is on pace to fall well short of its emissions goals, according to a new government-funded report that says the country’s current strategies will reduce its greenhouse gas output by only 16 per cent, relative to 2005 levels, by 2030 – a far cry from the 40-per-cent cut that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised.

The report also says that Ottawa’s recent commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 necessitates rethinking some of the techniques for meeting the 2030 target. As of now, the authors say, the country is at risk of leaning too much on short-term solutions that promote more efficient use of fossil fuels, rather than focusing on a transition to the non-emitting energy sources needed for net zero.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

How a hate crime opened a road to redemption for a vulnerable teenager in B.C.: The perpetrator of a hate crime was given the chance to deliver a written apology to Victoria’s Jewish community, formally completing an intensive, months-long restorative justice process that gave those who had been harmed the opportunity to determine what reparations should look like.

Also: Elections Quebec powerless after fringe municipal party calls Islam ‘cancer’

Echaquan family announces lawsuit against Quebec hospital: Joyce Echaquan’s family said yesterday it would launch legal action against the hospital where she died, hours after a Quebec coroner said a combination of “undeniable” systemic racism and health care system failings contributed to the Indigenous woman’s death.

Editorial: The wrong argument over what killed Joyce Echaquan

Conservative MPs vote to give themselves power to oust O’Toole: Erin O’Toole said yesterday he has enough support from his caucus to keep his job, even as his elected caucus members voted to give themselves the power to oust him as leader and one MP advocated for the party membership to hold a speedy vote on Mr. O’Toole’s future.

John Ibbitson: Tories who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it, as they have for more than a century

Andrew Coyne: The Conservatives have begun to take back power from their leader. Will other parties follow?

Whistleblower says Facebook ‘operating in the shadows’: U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook yesterday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety. They demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions.

Elizabeth Renzetti: Facebook has become modern-day nicotine – once an idle pleasure now recognized as toxic

Sexual-assault complainant asks Supreme Court to recognize her Charter rights: A sexual-assault complainant pleaded with the Supreme Court of Canada yesterday to treat her rights to dignity and privacy as equal to the fair-trial rights of the accused. The court was hearing the first test of a 2018 federal law that set out the biggest expansion to rape-shield protections for complainants in decades.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares fall: Global shares fell and government bond yields rose on Wednesday as oil prices hit multiyear highs, fuelling concerns about rising inflation. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.56 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 2.37 per cent and 2.25 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished off 1.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.57 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.10 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Rob Carrick: “It’s almost sadistic to keep arguing the case for buying at a time when a growing number of young adults will be forced by unaffordable home prices to rent for extended periods, maybe for life. And yet, the war against renting goes on.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Travellers can help out scientists on these adventures

Travel has long been touted as the best form of education. Now, new citizen-science-focused trips allow travellers to learn about a destination while contributing to scientific discovery.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 6, 1934

Open this photo in gallery Sheet music for 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game', Albert Von Tilzer, composer; Jack Norworth, lyricist (New York: The New York Music Co., c. 1908). Library of Congress

Take Me Out to the Ball Game debuts at Major League Baseball game

In a salute to snacks and America’s national pastime, on a Saturday at St. Louis’s Sportsman’s Park on this day in 1934, Take Me Out to the Ball Game was played before the fourth game of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the hometown Cardinals. The Tin Pan Alley number with a slow-rolling melody and lyrics about a day at the ballpark was a hit record in 1908, and although the sing-along is routinely heard today at baseball games during 7th-inning intermissions, the playing of it by the Cardinals’ band 87 years ago marked its first usage at a Major League contest. The song might have been the best part of the afternoon for Cardinals fans. Star St. Louis pitcher Dizzy Dean was being used as a pinch runner when he was knocked out cold by a thrown ball. His teammate and brother Paul Dean took him out of the ball game, carrying him to the clubhouse fireman’s style. And while the Cardinal fans undoubtedly did “root, root, root for the home team,” their boys were routed 10-4. It really was a shame. Brad Wheeler

