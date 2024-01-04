Good morning,

A Federal Court judge has concluded that a Chinese engineering student is a potential spy and cannot enter Canada in a ruling that broadens the definition of espionage and has potentially wide consequences for foreign researchers.

Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton said Yuekang Li’s plan to study under a leading researcher at the University of Waterloo and take what he learns back to China to improve its public-health system fits the definition of “non-traditional” espionage – even without evidence he ever engaged in or had been trained in spying, or that his research has military uses.

University research programs have figured prominently among the concerns of Canadian intelligence officials over intellectual property theft.

Open this photo in gallery: A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa on May 14, 2013.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Attack on Hamas leader in Lebanon, bombing in Iran heighten fears of Gaza war spilling beyond its borders

The new year has brought a number of deadly attacks and explosions that could potentially expand the Israel-Hamas war into other parts of the Middle East.

An attack that killed deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon and a bombing that killed nearly 100 people at a memorial service for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iran could lead to retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran, experts say.

But they also add that both parties are keen to respond in a way that will not ignite a larger war in the region, and not draw the United States into any conflict.

Indigenous groups in B.C. seek long-term funds to bring salmon back to the Columbia River

Indigenous leaders in British Columbia, hoping to restore the salmon population to the upper reaches of the Columbia River, are asking the federal government for a decades-long flow of cash after the U.S. government gave US$200-million to fund such work by U.S. tribes for the next 20 years.

In Canada, the Columbia River Salmon Reintroduction Initiative, a joint effort of three Indigenous nations and the federal and B.C. governments, has been funded for three years at a time, less time than it takes for a salmon to swim downriver and then return to spawn.

Efforts in the U.S. have already produced results as some adult salmon released in Washington state have been seen in B.C. waters.

Also on our radar

Many Ontario hospital workers considered quitting: Staff shortages and stress have led more than 40 per cent of lower-paid Ontario hospital workers to consider leaving the health industry, according to a new poll released yesterday by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions.

Quebec public-sector workers claim major gains: The union group that represents 420,000 public-sector employees in Quebec said yesterday that the government’s proposal that ended months of labour disruption includes a pay increase of 17.4 per cent over five years, significantly more than the province’s initial offers last fall.

Barrick considers new offer for First Quantum: Barrick Gold Corp. is reportedly considering a fresh takeover bid for embattled Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd., after making an earlier approach in the middle of last year.

Global truffle mania puts Italian region in spotlight: Truffles are becoming a big business around the world and the Italian region of Umbria, the world capital of truffle production, is more than happy to cater to the soaring global demand. The rising popularity and outrageous prices have led Italians to change production tactics, carefully cultivating a fungus they once foraged from the wild.

Morning markets

World markets advance: Gains in Europe and data from China helped equity markets shake off their New Year blues on Thursday as the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve nudged both the U.S. dollar and global bond yields lower. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.28 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was higher at 75.08 US cents.

What everyone's talking about

David Parkinson: “How quickly, and by how much, those rates come down is the most important economic question of 2024. Will mortgage holders a year from now be looking at a Bank of Canada policy rate below 4 per cent? Sure, that’s quite possible. Could it be 3.5 per cent, or even lower? Some economists think so. Could the Bank of Canada cling to higher rates for longer? It’s not in most forecasts, but given the bank’s well-documented wariness about stubborn inflationary pressures, that could easily happen.”

Editorial: “Protectionism in its many forms has hindered the Canadian economy for generations, handing unearned profits to complacent businesses at the expense of consumers. The tentative steps toward freer trade in cheese has given Canadian consumers, at last, a taste of the benefits that vigorous competition could serve up.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, Jan. 4, 2024.Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Eight anticipated Canadian plays having world premieres in 2024

The Globe’s theatre critic Kelly Nestruck takes a look at some of the most anticipated Canadian plays having world premieres this winter, spring and summer across the country. Here are eight plays that are worth gambling on.

Moment in time: Jan. 4, 1853

Open this photo in gallery: Engraving of Solomon Northup "in his plantation suit," circa 1853.Handout

Twelve Years a Slave author Solomon Northup regains his freedom

On this day in 1853, kidnapped Black farmer/fiddler Solomon Northup was freed. The title of the book he authored later that year, Twelve Years a Slave, specified his horrific ordeal and its duration. In 1841, he had been a husband and father to three children, in Saratoga, N.Y. In the spring of that year, seeking employment as a fiddler, he was lured by a purported circus act to Washington, where he was drugged, beaten and eventually sold into slavery in Louisiana, where such bondage was legal. He toiled for a dozen years on cotton and sugar plantations before proof of his status as a freeman finally resulted in his emancipation. His unlikely rescue was facilitated in part by Canadian abolitionist Samuel Bass. Sixteen days later, The New York Times published a lurid account of the injustice. Northup’s memoir, published eight years before the Civil War and one year after Harriet Beecher Stowe’s influential slavery novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, became a bestseller. His book was adapted for a 2013 feature film directed by Steve McQueen and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor. Brad Wheeler

