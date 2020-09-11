Morning Update: Federal Lobbying Commissioner launches review into WE Charity

Good morning,

The federal Lobbying Commissioner has launched a review into WE Charity a day after the organization announced it would close down all of its Canadian operations and its founders, Craig and Marc Kielburger, said they will leave the organization entirely.

The review by the commissioner was initiated after requests by the NDP and the Conservatives to look into WE Charity’s lobbying efforts. Staff at the organization met with federal officials and politicians in the lead-up to its now-cancelled student grant deal with the government even though they were not registered to lobby.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former finance minister Bill Morneau are being investigated by the Ethics Commissioner for their involvement in awarding WE Charity the student volunteer grant contract.

Open this photo in gallery Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Alberta warns cities against cutting police funding

Alberta’s Justice Minister is warning the mayors of Edmonton and Calgary that provincial funding to the cities could be at risk if they cut law enforcement budgets as part of the debate about reducing funding for police.

There are legitimate complaints about police violence, racism and oversight, but those issues cannot be resolved by cutting funding, Kaycee Madu said in an interview on Thursday. “This is not the time to be taking money away from police resources,” Madu said.

“The complaint that I have heard from various segments of our population has to do with police brutality, has to do with carding, racial profiling and street checks, the complaint resolution process. All of this would require resources to tackle, not less,” he added.

Governments across North America have been under pressure to cut funding or reform law enforcement agencies after police officers were charged in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Provinces scramble to deliver real-time data on school COVID-19 infections

Quebec has promised to deliver real-time data on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks to help keep parents informed as students head back to school. But that promise has, so far, been unfulfilled.

The province’s official tracking page reported only two virus cases in schools across Montreal even as the city’s public-health department reported cases in 64 schools.

The discrepancy underlines a data and information gap in Canada’s response to the pandemic, and is a warning for other provinces that are reopening their schools.

Supreme Court makes key rulings on free speech: The Supreme Court of Canada has supported an individual’s right to sue to protect their good name in a decision that split the court 5-4. The ruling is the top court’s first interpretation of new laws aimed at discouraging lawsuits designed to shut down free speech. In writing for the majority, Justice Suzanne Cóté wrote that reputation is a “plant of tender growth [whose] blossom, once lost, is not easily restored.”

CMHC expects a jump in mortgage delinquencies in the latter part of the year: Canada’s housing regulator said there could be a “significant increase” in mortgage delinquencies as COVID-19 loan-deferral programs from the banks come to an end and alternative lenders continue to deal with problematic borrowers. As of the end of July, banks had granted mortgage deferrals of up to six months to more than 775,000 homeowners.

BoC Governor warns rising inequality in jobs, income poses the biggest threat to economic recovery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is warning that rising inequality in employment and income poses the greatest threat to a recovery from the COVID-19 crisis as the economy is experiencing an “uneven rebound.” In a speech to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Macklem said the nature of the crisis has led to disproportionate job losses among women, visible minorities, Indigenous Canadians and low-income workers.

Court rules against big telecoms in CRTC decision on broadband rates: The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a case by Canada’s large telecom companies to quash a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that lowered the rates these companies could charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks.

European shares struggle to shake off bearish mood: European shares struggled for momentum on Friday as doubts about extra monetary stimulus and volatility in U.S. big tech shares kept investors on edge. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.30 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.74 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.78 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.94 US cents.

André Picard: “Thursday’s court ruling was welcome. But, above all, it should remind us that the courts cannot improve medicare, or remedy the waiting times problem. Only forward-looking public policy can ensure timely and equitable access to care, and that’s where we should be focusing our efforts, not on pesky gadflies like Dr. Day.”

Robyn Urback: “We all want to survive this pandemic, surely. But comforting ourselves with low or stagnant death numbers, particularly when we don’t know enough about chronic, potentially irreversible complications (and the incidence thereof) from the disease, is to take a myopic view of a pandemic that could plague health care systems in a different way long after the acute crisis is over. Those who fervently oppose continued lockdown measures may call this argument yet another attempt at ‘fear-mongering.’ But most others, I’d wager, would just call it ‘science.’ ”

Preston Lim: “The most natural way forward would be to drag China before an unbiased and respected international tribunal, such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) or International Criminal Court (ICC). That would demonstrate that what’s happening in Xinjiang isn’t just antithetical to Western values, but also represents a violation of international law. Such a ruling might also impose costs and restrictions on third-party countries that have continued to co-operate with China despite its actions.”

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Fall film preview: The most exciting movies definitely, probably, maybe coming out this upside-down season

The fall is typically the most important season for the movie industry as all of the award-worthy films are released. But the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown all of that up in the air. So putting together a preview of the fall movie season is a gamble at best. Here are Barry Hertz’s best bets on what you can expect to see in theatres, but don’t hold him to them.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPTEMBER 11, 1789

Open this photo in gallery ONE-TIME USE ONLY WITH STORY SLUGGED NW-MIT-HAMILTON-0910 -- Alexander Hamilton, c.1804 (oil on canvas) by John Trumbull. Collection of the New-York Historical Society. (added info.: Hamilton (1755-1804); Deputy governor of Connecticut; killed in duel by Aaron Burr) Collection of the New-York Historical Society / Bridgeman Images

Alexander Hamilton becomes first Secretary of the U.S. Treasury

On this day in 1789, George Washington appointed Alexander Hamilton the first secretary of the United States Treasury.

In the years Hamilton served as treasury secretary, he contributed significantly to the structure of the U.S. government, including the structure and function of the cabinet itself. His time as secretary is widely heralded as bringing stability to the treasury and the country’s economy.

Hamilton wanted the U.S. to move away from an agricultural focus to a market economy with robust international trade and growing industry. He supported strong central government in his quest to establish national wealth and power and maintain political order in the then-young country. He also created a plan for a national bank to assist the country in any financial crisis and helped to establish the U.S. Mint.

Hamilton served until Jan. 31, 1795, at which point he had grown dissatisfied with what he saw as a lack of a comprehensive plan to fix public debt. Today, the story of Hamilton’s life and death as an American founding father is immortalized in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s critically acclaimed musical Hamilton. Although Hamilton must have predicted some legacy for himself, it’s unlikely he anticipated it would include 46 hip-hop songs. Meredith Wilson-Smith

