The department responsible for billions of dollars in federal outsourcing contracts prepared an honest assessment of its own problems when it comes to IT work, acknowledging in a note to Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and her deputy that its team lacks proper training and is wary of ranking outside contractors based on performance.

Total spending on outsourcing reached $14.6-billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the most recent data available.

Government officials have generally said that that outsourcing allows them to quickly address their short-term needs, especially in fields such as IT where workers are in high demand. But some experts have said the government needs to better explain why outsourcing is increasing at the same time as the number of public servants is on the rise.

The Canada flag flies on the Peace Tower of Parliament Hill as pedestrians make their way along Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Secret criminal trial in Ontario the latest in series of hidden hearings

A secret criminal trial in Ontario in which the identities of the judge, lawyers and accused were all concealed from the public is the latest in a series of undisclosed or confidential court hearings to be revealed in Canada in the past year and a half.

Judges and courts have imposed this type of secrecy in order to protect confidential informants, who share inside knowledge of crimes with police and may face retaliation from those they help send to prison.

But media organizations are criticizing these trials, and have launched a legal challenge that will be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

Body, remains found as crews continue search for two others missing in Nova Scotia floods

Police and search and rescue teams in Nova Scotia recovered the remains of a 52-year-old man and the unidentified remains of another person as they continued to look for two others after flash floods over the weekend.

Four people, including two children and one youth, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were suddenly submerged in the rural community of Brooklyn, 65 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

The massive rainfall started Friday evening and stretched into Saturday, dumping up to 250 millimetres of rain in some parts of the province, destroying bridges, roads, and causing widespread damages to homes and buildings.

Ottawa to intervene in Toronto subway wireless spat: Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is wading into the dispute between telecom companies over the building of wireless networks within Toronto’s subway system. The minister’s department is working on a process that would enforce timelines and conditions on the telecoms’ negotiations.

Businesses request CEBA repayment extension: A coalition of more than 250 business groups is calling on the federal government to extend the deadline for repaying Canada Emergency Business Account loans, a support for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that repay their loans by Dec. 31 will have either $10,000 or $20,000 forgiven, depending on the size of the loan. As of next Jan. 1, no amount will be forgiven, and interest will begin to accrue at the rate of 5 per cent.

Israel takes first major step in Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul: Mass protests continued across Israel as the country’s parliament yesterday passed the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to revamp the justice system. Critics worry the move will set Israel on a path toward authoritarian rule and have vowed to challenge the new law in the Supreme Court.

Canadian scientists study potato’s genes: Researchers at McGill University have developed a genetic roadmap for the humble potato in an effort to strengthen the food crop as climate change threatens global food security and sustainability.

World stocks gain: Global shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in Asia, where the yuan bounced after China pledged to step up support for its sputtering economy, while evidence of a slowdown in European growth dented the euro. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.02 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.06 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 4.1 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was steady at 75.91 US cents.

Editorial: “Mr. Trudeau, understandably one supposes, would rather dwell on the largely mythical shortcomings of the Harper government than face the fact that his economic program has been in fact a formula for declining prosperity – the very sin for which he wrongly excoriates his predecessor.”

Tony Keller: “If Canada were a country where a calm and rational discussion of immigration was possible ... We’d be thinking hard about how the immigration system can best be designed to raise living standards for the average Canadian – not just growing the population and the economy, but growing the economy at a pace considerably faster than the population.”

Cathal Kelly: “I no longer believe Saudi Arabia is trying to sportswash its national reputation. It’s doing something more ambitious. It is attempting to terminally undermine the equilibrium of sports as a global business.”

Editorial cartoon by Brian Gable, July 25, 2023.

The foods that are safe to eat past the best-before date

When you find a product in your kitchen with an expired best-before date, your first instinct might be to toss it. But depending on the type of food, it may still be perfectly fine to eat even if it’s past its so-called prime.

Moment in time: July 25, 1917

Women work in the assembly department at the British Munitions Supply Co. Ltd., in Verdun, Quebec, 1916-1918.

Income tax bill, a ‘temporary’ measure for war, is introduced

It was supposed to be a temporary measure. There was no turning back, though, after the Income War Tax bill was introduced on this day in 1917. At the start of the First World War, Canada largely depended on tariff duties and the bond market to raise revenue for the federal treasury. But as the conflict descended into a prolonged, bloody stalemate, the Robert Borden Conservative government had to find other ways to meet steadily growing war expenditures. The most popular method was through Victory Loans, which yielded hundreds of millions of dollars. There were also calls for a federal tax on personal income – but for political, not necessarily economic reasons. It was argued that if the Borden government was going to conscript men for overseas war service, then it should also conscript wealth. The legislation imposed moderate taxation rates on personal income, starting at 4 per cent. Generous exemptions meant that most Canadians didn’t have to pay. Once the war was over, though, income tax became a permanent source of government revenue to deal with the large war debt and other new federal responsibilities. Today, it’s a rite of spring that sets Canadian teeth gnashing. Bill Waiser

