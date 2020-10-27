Morning Update: Fight against systemic racism in prison wins all-party support

Good morning,

MPs from all parties on the House of Commons public safety committee say they support studying systemic discrimination in federal prisons, including inmate risk assessments, after a Globe and Mail investigation found these tools are biased against Indigenous and Black people.

Jack Harris, the NDP’s public safety critic, introduced a motion that calls for “immediate measures to be taken to provide expeditious redress for systemic discrimination in federal prisons, including risk assessments.”

Story continues below advertisement

A Globe and Mail investigation revealed that the risk assessments were biased against Black and Indigenous men. The tests, which measure the risk that an inmate of a federal prison would pose to public safety upon release, play a significant role in determining an inmate’s prison placement, the programs and services they can access and their chances of getting parole.

More coverage:

Bias behind bars: A Globe investigation finds a prison system stacked against Black and Indigenous inmates

Reporter Tom Cardoso will take reader questions on his years-long investigation, Bias behind bars. Join us this Thursday, Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. ET on The Globe’s Facebook page.

Open this photo in gallery Nick Nootchtai poses for a portrait in a ravine near his home in Toronto, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Nootchtai was released from prison in November after serving his full 12-year sentence for manslaughter. (Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail) Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Liberals lose vote launching COVID-19 study after warning of risks to vaccine negotiations

The Liberal government will have to release documents detailing the billions in emergency spending it approved during the COVID-19 pandemic after losing a vote to opposition MPs yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative motion passed 176 to 152 with the support of the Bloc Québécois, NDP and Green Party, even though senior ministers warned the move could harm Canada’s ability to secure a vaccine.

Also at a Canadian Chamber of Commerce event yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested his government’s upcoming economic update will not include a “fiscal anchor,” which would define the government’s spending limits and longer-term plan for dealing with the deficit and debt.

More coverage:

Campbell Clark: Liberals dismiss the right to know, using a crisis as a shield

Alberta health care workers ordered back to work after strike

Hundreds of health care workers and support staff in Alberta walked off the job yesterday, forcing the provincial government to cancel all non-urgent operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services and the government denounced the strike, calling on the Labour Relations Board to direct employees back to work. The labour board issued a ruling late last night declaring the strike illegal and ordering the workers to return to their jobs.

The government has been embroiled in contract disputes over compensation with doctors, nurses and support staff for more than a year and earlier this month announced plans to replace up to 11,000 health care jobs in areas like food and laundry services with private contractors in a bid to save $600-million a year.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote: Senate Republicans gave President Donald Trump a victory eight days before the U.S. election as they confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last night and solidified the court’s conservative majority for years to come.

Saskatchewan Party cruises to fourth straight majority in provincial election: The Saskatchewan Party under leader Scott Moe has won its fourth consecutive majority by overwhelming the NDP in a provincial election defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joey Moss, long-time fixture in Edmonton Oilers dressing room, dies at 57: Joey Moss, the long-time attendant in the Edmonton Oilers dressing room, has died at age 57. Born with Down syndrome, he began a long and lasting relationship with Wayne Gretzky in 1980. “The thing about people with Down syndrome is that they have unconditional love,” Gretzky said in an interview in 2017. “That is how it is with Joey.”

Story continues below advertisement

U.K. government faces backlash for opposing extension of free-meals program for students: Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been making headlines around Britain for what he’s doing off the pitch – going up against Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a free school meals program.

‘A pinch-me moment’: Spin Master buys Rubik’s Brand for $50-million: The Rubik’s Cube, famous around the world, is now owned by a Canadian toy company. Toronto-based Spin Master Corp. is paying roughly US$50-million to acquire Britain-based Rubik’s Brand Ltd., which owns the rights to the toy phenomenon.

MORNING MARKETS

European markets slide

European equities fell in early Tuesday trading, with a resurgence of coronavirus cases and caution ahead of U.S. elections on Nov. 3 weighing on investor sentiment. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.60 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.53 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.04 per cent. New York futures were modestly positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.81 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

André Picard: “Our pandemic response is geared to tackling a virus that spreads in linear fashion, but coronavirus spreads in a more random fashion. Paradoxically, that means we have to be far more targeted in our response, cracking down hard on large gatherings and environments that facilitate superspreading, and then focus on cluster-busting.”

Elizabeth Renzetti: “There’s a road ahead to a world free of nuclear weapons. Canada should be on it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Editorial Board: “The NDP offered steady governance, and voters gave [John] Horgan the majority he had bet on when he called the vote. Winning the election was the easy part.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

For the love of hockey: Former nurse devises plan to return senior men to the ice, safely

Saskatoon’s senior hockey leagues provide a therapeutic-support system for players who, because of older age, have survived their partners or have limited social circles. So it was a major blow when COVID-19 hit and the leagues were forced to shut down. But former psychiatric nurse Rick Kopeck, a player himself, figured out a plan that would return the men to the ice.

In Photos: For the love of the game

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 27, 1904

Open this photo in gallery Financiers, city officials, and policemen ride New York City's first subway on October 27, 1904 at City Hall station. Bettmann/Bettmann / Getty Images

New York subway opens

New York’s subway embarked on its maiden voyage around 2:30 in the afternoon, while pedestrians, horses, wagons, carriages, trollies and the occasional motor car clogged the streets above. The train pulled out of City Hall Station with mayor George McClellan at the controls, while the hand of a trained motorman clutched the emergency brake. (McClellan refused to step aside and caused at least one jolt that sent passengers flying.) It wasn’t the world’s oldest subway system – London had it beat by 41 years and Boston by seven – but it took just 4½ years to build roughly 15 kilometres of tunnels and 28 stations, from City Hall to Grand Central, through Times Square and north to Harlem. The engineering hurdles were enormous and the debris hauled out by mule cart. Workers had to reroute sewers, dodge groundwater, rock formations, bank vaults and delicate pneumatic tubes used by the postal service; and make sure not to destabilize the foundations of New York’s grand skyscrapers. At least 16 people died. The train opened to the public at 7:00 that night who paid five cents each. Today, New York’s subway system has 26 lines and shuttles 4.5 million passengers every day. Dawn Calleja

Story continues below advertisement

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.