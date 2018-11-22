Morning Update: Fiscal update takeaways; Alberta pauses cannabis licences

Good morning,

The federal fiscal update: Tax breaks for businesses and aid for news organizations

The federal government is taking new revenue from stronger economic growth and putting it toward tax breaks for businesses concerned about investment moving south of the border. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the move is a direct response to the tax cuts put in place by U.S. President Donald Trump.

One key change will allow companies to write off as much as 100 per cent of the cost of equipment in the year they buy it, instead of over longer periods of time. The tax breaks are projected to reduce federal revenues by roughly $14-billion over about five years; Morneau said that the concerns of business leaders were prioritized over reducing the deficit, which will now grow slightly larger.

Here’s Campbell Clark’s take: “Wednesday’s choices were mainly about putting Liberal budgeting to work to please Canadian business – at a time when it has been warning that Trump’s budget was eroding Canada’s competitive advantage. One year from an election, Morneau has produced a mini-budget that will help bring business leaders onside.”

The government also unveiled measures designed to help Canada’s ailing media sector. The plan includes: a refundable tax credit to support labour costs of both for-profit and non-profit outlets; the ability for non-profits to get charitable status as a means to encourage philanthropic support; and a temporary 15-per-cent tax credit for Canadians on online news subscriptions. An independent panel made up of industry members will decide which jobs and organizations are eligible for the new funding.

The investigation of B.C. legislature officials has been under way since at least the start of the year

Darryl Plecas, the Speaker of the House, hired a political adviser in January to help look into his concerns about the administrative duties of Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz. After Plecas and adviser Alan Mullen consulted with a constitutional expert, the pair submitted a formal complaint to Victoria Police and the RCMP in August. A month later, the RCMP requested the appointment of a special prosecutor, and on Oct. 1, two senior lawyers were tasked with the job. The series of events culminated in the dramatic expulsion and suspension of James and Lenz this week. The specific allegations against them remain unclear.

Gary Mason writes that the B.C. legislature is no stranger to controversies involving the police, and the RCMP in particular. The past cases offer important perspective when it comes to considering what took place in the building this week.

Ottawa says it will miss a court-imposed deadline to revise solitary-confinement laws

If the federal government isn’t able to secure an extension, federal prisons will be thrown into legal turmoil. Crown lawyers are requesting a seven-month extension to the looming Dec. 18 deadline to make the solitary oversight process compliant with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Should the request be rejected, statutes governing prisoner isolation will be struck from law. (Federal prisons house about 350 inmates in segregation every day.) The Liberal government introduced its bill addressing solitary last month, only two months ahead of the deadline. The Crown is arguing that the extension is needed to “allow the current parliamentary process to unfold.”

Alberta has received only 20 per cent of the marijuana it ordered from growers

As a result, the province is temporarily pressing pause on issuing new retail licences. It’s the latest reaction to a lingering supply shortage in the aftermath of last month’s legalization, despite assurances from growers earlier this year that they would be able to meet demand. Retail stores have been forced to close in Quebec and other provinces, while supply for medical users has also fallen short.

The Alberta agency responsible for distributing cannabis has taken the step of rationing how much is allocated to individual retailers. And some private chains are finding their business in limbo: “We paid a lot of money to build these stores, spending money at lightning-fast pace. And the staff that we’ve hired, we can’t employ them," said High Tide CEO Raj Grover. "But the other headache is who wants to open stores without any cannabis? It’s a double-edged sword.”

Ottawa has given formal notice that it’s prepared to legislate Canada Post staff back to work

Forty-eight-hours notice is required before introducing back-to-work legislation, though the federal government says the formal notice doesn’t mean it will necessarily act once that window is up. The rotating strikes have led to a backlog in mail, with Canada Post saying delivery delays could stretch into 2019. It said the Southwestern Ontario region is particularly hard hit because of hundreds of transport trailers sitting idle at the main Toronto sorting facility. But the union representing the postal workers says assertions of a backlog have been exaggerated as a means of provoking the federal legislation. The union also rejected an offer for a holiday cooling-off period.

The Globe’s editorial board outlines why the shift from delivering mail to delivering goods bought on the internet presents a problem for the postal unions: “On the one hand, it means their current demand for better health and safety rules and less onerous shifts might have something to it. ‘Letter carriers,’ as they’re still misleadingly called, are likelier to get injured lugging your new toaster than they are dropping off your phone bill. But the shift also gives the federal government one more compelling reason to end the strike. Canada Post’s focus on parcels has made it more indispensable, not less, by making it a key cog in the retail economy.”

European stocks drop after tech reboot fails

Europe’s share markets dropped back into the red on Thursday as investor worries mounted about slowing global growth in the face of rising U.S. interest rates and trade tensions. Chinese markets extended their slump in Asia amid the trade war with the United States, and with Wall Street closed later for Thanksgiving, Europe followed suit. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE was down 1.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.64 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.63 per cent. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent. The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.

If you’re a Conservative who opposes carbon pricing, are you really a conservative?

“At last weekend’s policy conference in Toronto, Canada’s two most important Conservative leaders stood together against carbon pricing. Doug Ford and Andrew Scheer both argue that it is an ineffective tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and constitutes open warfare on Canadian families and businesses. Allied with Alberta’s Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe and Manitoba’s Brian Pallister, it is clear that carbon pricing has become conservatives’ favourite policy pinata. The strange thing is that this anti-carbon-pricing coalition goes against much of what it has long meant to be a conservative: an embrace of market mechanisms, a distrust of regulations and subsidies and a preference for low income taxes. How would a traditional conservative address the problem of climate change? Surely not with inaction.” – Christopher Ragan, director of the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University

Now that the USMCA dust has settled, Canada should join Team America

“A year ago, the narrative from the White House maintained that Canadians were cheaters, Mexicans were criminals, and NAFTA was the worst trade agreement ever negotiated. With the conclusion of the USMCA talks, the new White House message is that Canada and Mexico are America’s closest friends, and we are all joined together by the best trade agreement on Earth. An interesting side effect of this rebranded relationship is that it opens the door for Canada to join Team America, potentially a powerful new vehicle for North American co-operation but one in which the Trump administration is clearly in the driver’s seat.” – Laura Dawson, director of the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington

Doug Ford owes Franco-Ontarians a better answer

“For Franco-Ontarians, the creation of a French-language university goes to the very heart of their struggle for survival as a community. The previous government’s promise to set up an all-new institution in Toronto, regardless of its flaws, served as a message to the province’s 620,000 francophones that their presence in the province and their future contribution to Ontario society were both valued. Doug Ford, and Francophone Affairs Minister Caroline Mulroney, ended up sending exactly the opposite message. If the Ford government (of which my brother happens to be a member) honestly concluded that it could not in good conscience put scarce public money into the Liberal plan, it owed Franco-Ontarians a commitment to come up with a better one.” – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

E. coli infections and romaine lettuce: What you need to know

Canada’s public health agency is telling people in Ontario and Quebec – where illnesses linked to the E. coli outbreak have been confirmed – to avoid romaine. “There is no evidence to suggest that residents in other parts of Canada are affected by this outbreak,” the agency said. But officials in the U.S., where the outbreak has occurred in 11 states, are warning those across the country to avoid romaine because the source of the problematic lettuce hasn’t been identified. Experts in Canada say those north of the border are best off following the U.S. advice until there are more answers.

Toy Story premiere upends an industry

Open this photo in gallery (Walt Disney Co.) WALT DISNEY COMPANY/WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Nov. 22, 1995: This U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, parents struggling to entertain their children have several shiny computer-animated distractions courtesy of the multiplex: a new Grinch, a new Wreck-It Ralph, a new take on Bigfoot. Twenty-three years ago, the animation landscape was flatter, literally: Cartoons were of the “traditional” or hand-drawn variety. But then Pixar’s Toy Story was sprung on an unsuspecting world, and its digitally rendered images – more organic to our world, but also slightly surreal in their three-dimensional photo-realism – quickly became the norm. The zippy tale of earnest cowboy Woody, cocky astronaut Buzz Lightyear and their sentient plaything compatriots was an instant critical and commercial success, becoming 1995′s highest-grossing film and earning two Academy Award nominations, plus a rarely awarded “Special Achievement” Oscar for director John Lasseter. The blockbuster not only changed animation-industry standards and kick-started a still-strong franchise (Toy Story 4 arrives in theatres next June), but turned Pixar into a Hollywood behemoth so powerful that Disney had no choice but to acquire it in a 2006 deal worth US$7.4-billion. To infinity and beyond, indeed. – Barry Hertz

