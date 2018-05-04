Morning Update: Floods in New Brunswick; CRA probes oil patch investments

Good morning,

New Brunswick is battling its worst spring floods in decades

The province has called in the Coast Guard to help address floods that have forced evacuations and closed a large section of the Trans-Canada highway between Moncton and Fredericton. Parts of downtown Fredericton have been underwater for days, and water levels in Saint John are projected to rise to nearly six metres on Saturday. Premier Brian Gallant said the province is “seeing weather events like we have never seen before.”

The RCMP and CRA are probing foreign investments in the oil patch

Canada Revenue Agency investigators allege that Wentao Yang and his wife, Rong Catherine Lu, received payments of more than $2.6-million via transfers involving foreign corporations that weren’t reported in tax returns (for subscribers). Yang is a director of Sequoia Resources, which filed for bankruptcy in March and left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in environmental liabilities and other claims. The company’s collapse exposed failings in the regulation of Alberta’s energy sector. The CRA probe, meanwhile, comes as Ottawa is under fire for its failure to crack down hard enough on tax evasion.

The federal government will intervene in a court battle that threatens Trans Mountain

Ottawa is vowing to defend its jurisdiction as B.C. looks to secure the authority to restrict bitumen shipments that cross its borders. If the appeals court approves B.C.’s draft law, the province would create requirements companies including Kinder Morgan would need to meet. The firm’s Trans Mountain pipeline project hangs in the balance, with a May 31 deadline set by Kinder Morgan for assurances that it won’t face further legal hurdles.

Playoffs: Raptors down 2-0; Jets fall to Predators

Despite their stellar play at home in the regular season, the Toronto Raptors dropped a second straight game to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Air Canada Centre last night. LeBron James scored 43 points in Cleveland’s 128-110 victory.

The Winnipeg Jets’ home win streak came to an end with their 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. The series now shifts to Nashville for Game 5 tied at two games apiece.

Correction: Yesterday’s Morning Update summary on Vancouver real estate said April home sales were at their lowest level in April since 2011. In fact, it was the lowest since April of 2001.



MP Erin Weir has been kicked out of the NDP caucus

An independent investigation found harassment and sexual assault claims against Weir were “sustained” by evidence. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wasn’t going to expel Weir, but “recent developments demonstrate Mr. Weir is unwilling to take responsibility for his actions and therefore any rehabilitative approach is now untenable.” Weir called the process “deeply flawed” and said he was ousted after publicly defending himself.

Stocks mixed

Global stocks were set for their biggest weekly loss since the middle of March on Friday, while the greenback hovered near highs hit on its recent rally as investors awaited jobs data from the United States. Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 down 0.2 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was above 77.5 US cents. Oil prices steadied, consolidating after recent gains, as the market awaited news from Washington on possible new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Kanye West does not get a pass for disrespecting black life

“Since West’s return to Twitter, the self-described “genius” producer has sparked outrage with a plethora of decidedly anti-black comments. West, in less than two weeks, has trivialized slavery, calling it a choice, supported right-wing “free-thinker” Candace Owens, who is known for her critiques of black communities protesting against the killing of black men by police, and openly demonstrated his affection for U.S. President Donald Trump. With his #alternativefacts, West openly disavows Nat Turner, Harriet Tubman and too many other leaders of rebellions that made his American-mogul life possible.” – Mark V. Campbell, adjunct professor at the RTA School of Media

Can Canada reinvent the plastic economy?

“At the dawn of the Plastic Age, a popular ad showed a cartoonish stork delivering a real baby wrapped entirely in clear plastic. The bizarre 1950s ad boasted, ‘The best things in life come in Cellophane.’ Of course, we have long known that it would be folly to actually wrap babies in plastic. But only now are we beginning to appreciate the unforeseen dangers of wrapping a child’s world in plastic. Since that ad first ran, the throwaway plastic economy has created a global environmental scourge. … How will Canada walk the fine talk? What are the exact laws, policies and actions we will take domestically? How will Ottawa mobilize a concerted federal-provincial effort to set a real example for the world?” – Margaret Atwood (writer) and Calvin Sandborn, Q.C. (legal director of University of Victoria Environmental Law Centre)

Canada must be unafraid in its quest for justice for the Rohingya

“The systematic use of the most brutal and dehumanizing forms of violence that we witnessed in the Bangladesh camps should awaken us all to the fact that what is happening to the Rohingya has a name: It is genocide. Myanmar authorities, including Canadian honorary citizen Aung San Suu Kyi, bear the ultimate responsibility to stop these atrocities. Canada has a long and historic commitment to accountability for international crimes. The women we met trust Canada to fulfill that commitment and gave us a clear mandate: to bring their demand for justice to the world. They want justice for the crimes committed against them and they want to return to their home safely, in dignity and without fear of persecution and with the full range of their rights fully respected by the Myanmar government.” – Shirin Ebadi and Tawakkol Karman, Nobel Peace prize laureates

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

The organization which oversees the Academy Awards voted to expel Cosby and Polanski – both convicted of sexual offences – from its membership. The expulsions are the first since the academy implemented new standards of conduct following its removal of Harvey Weinstein in October. Polanski’s removal comes more than 40 years after he pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl. Despite his fugitive status, he won an Oscar for best director just 15 years ago. Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault last week.

The Supreme Court’s interprovincial-drinking ruling should be a call to action for the wine industry



“As the dust settles on last month’s Supreme Court of Canada ruling in the Comeau case, at least one thing has become clearer than a well-polished Riedel decanter. If we let esteemed justices do the thinking when it comes to interprovincial drinking, we’ll be living in the 19th century until the sun expands into a Red Giant and vaporizes the Earth (which is to say roughly five million years, give or take).” – Beppi Crosariol (for subscribers)



First of the Nixon Interviews broadcast



May 4, 1977: It had been almost three years since Richard Nixon resigned his post as president of the United States. The lingering effects of the Watergate scandal were being felt in a deep mistrust of government, although Nixon himself had disappeared from the spotlight. Enter David Frost: a British broadcaster unknown to most Americans, who persuaded the former president to sit down for a series of interviews. The pair met for two-hour blocks over a four week period – more than 28 hours in total (Nixon was paid $600,000 and a share of the broadcast profits). Eventually, Frost coaxed the closest thing to an apology the American people would get: “I let down my friends. I let down the country. … I let the American people down and I have to carry that burden with me for the rest of my life.” Decades later, the interviews, which made both political and broadcast history, were compressed and dramatically transformed into pieces of entertainment – a play titled Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan in 2006, then a movie by the same name in 2008. – Kate Hopwood



