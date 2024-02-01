Good morning,

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue’s decision to grant two politicians full standing in the public inquiry into foreign interference has prompted a group representing Uyghur Canadians to withdraw from the process.

Without the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project’s testimony, Justice Hogue may not get a full picture of how diaspora communities like theirs are experiencing persecution from China.

Full standing means former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Michael Chan and independent MP Han Dong can cross-examine witnesses and gain access to all evidence collected.

“It is disheartening that the Commissioner has failed to protect ... diaspora community members personally invested in the public inquiry subject matters,” the organization said in a statement.

Justice Hogue, a judge on the Quebec Court of Appeal, has promised confidentiality to witnesses who are afraid for their safety and has noted that “the right to cross-examination granted to the parties is not absolute.”

The withdrawal comes as Justice Hogue was urged Wednesday to actively seek out the views of ethnic communities that are victims of harassment and intimidation from hostile countries such as China.

Internal Hockey Canada report under spotlight in Ottawa after players charged with sexual assault

The confirmation of sexual-assault charges against five former Canadian world junior hockey players leaves a parliamentary committee with an important decision about Hockey Canada’s internal investigation into its handling of the incident.

The national sports organization’s report, prepared by law firm Heinen Hutchison, was supposed to be turned over to MPs on the committee, but that order was put on hold after Hockey Canada’s lawyers raised concerns that a possible leak of the report’s details could harm the criminal investigation by London, Ont., police.

Now that charges have been laid, some MPs want to examine the report as part of their own investigation into Hockey Canada. Also on the table is whether MPs want to see evidence gathered by the National Hockey League in its own investigation.

Saskatchewan inquest and Nova Scotia inquiry both conclude with recommendations

An inquiry into the 2017 triple murder-suicide of an Afghan war veteran found there was a lack of information sharing between the military and health-care professionals who interacted with retired Corporal Lionel Desmond in the days before he fatally shot his wife Shanna, 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and mother Brenda in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

The report by Justice Paul Scovil calls for better sharing of medical files to improve supports for veterans, tougher licensing processes for firearms, and for the province to create more awareness about intimate partner violence programs and expand health care services for African Nova Scotians.

In Saskatchewan, a jury and coroner made dozens of recommendations on improving policing, security and corrections two years after Myles Sanderson killed 11 people in a stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon. Sanderson was unlawfully at large at the time.

Jurors made 14 suggestions, including ways to better to locate offenders who are unlawfully at large and further funding and training for security on the James Smith Cree Nation. They also said the First Nation should follow through on the process to establish its own police force.

The presiding coroner made 15 recommendations, including improvements for the RCMP warrant enforcement suppression team.

Also on our radar

EU approves aid package for Ukraine: The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal Thursday to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro (US$54-billion) support package despite Hungary’s weeks of threats to veto the move.

Alberta details transgender plan: Premier Danielle Smith announced new plans affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students who want to change their names or pronouns at school and restrictions to medical treatment for youth.

Ottawa funds migrants’ temporary housing: Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced another $360-million yesterday to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers.

AIMCo establishes billion-dollar energy-transition fund: Alberta Investment Management Corp. is setting up a $1-billion fund to invest in energy transition and decarbonization opportunities, while maintaining its position of hanging on to high-carbon assets.

On Africville, the razing and the racism: As Black History Month begins, The Globe looks back at its own role in the controversial demolition of a Nova Scotia neighbourhood – and the search for justice.

Unopened Gretzky rookie cards to be part of auction: The winning bidder for a case of 16 unopened 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee hockey card boxes is likely to win possession of 25 to 30 Wayne Gretzky rookie cards – whether or not they tear open the packs.

Morning markets

Markets waver: World markets wavered early Thursday as Chinese stocks eked out rare gains and investors stuck to bets for cuts in U.S. interest rates down the road. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.26 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.76 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.52 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.31 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Financial trouble at Queen’s University a symptom of wider higher-education crisis

Ken Coates: “University finances are complicated and curiously insensitive to fiscal realities. The troubles of Queen’s reflect how Ontario universities have faced a double financial whammy and a single solution.”

‘Hear the mighty engines roar.’ America’s economic dynamism comes to the rescue

Lawrence Martin: “For President Joe Biden’s Democrats, it is great news in an election year. For other jurisdictions like Canada, it’s important. In Washington, protectionist pressures have built up in both parties. If, as expected, the economic climb continues, such pressures will abate.”

It may be too late to save UNRWA now

Konrad Yakabuski: “The Liberals played their part in making Canada’s funding of UNRWA a political football by long dismissing accusations of pro-Hamas behaviour levelled against the agency’s staff.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Comfort-food cravings: Ten recipes from Canadian cooks that make them feel at home

Open this photo in gallery: Kamuy_004 griot and other plate credit Dominique Lafond Chef Paul ToussaintDominique Lafond/Handout

In France, it may be gratin dauphinois; in China, a steaming bowl of congee; in Greece, moussaka; and here, perhaps it’s homemade mac ‘n cheese. All these dishes are different, to be sure, but similar in that they are hearty, often gooey and despite being calorie-laden (comfort foods are typically high in carbs and/or sugar) they embody a stick-to-your-ribs goodness that transports people to a simpler time and happy place. Almost always, these meals remind people of home.

Moment in time: Feb. 1, 1882

Louis Stephen St-Laurent born

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

Jean-Baptiste Moïse St-Laurent, a humble French-speaking shopkeeper in Compton, Que., and his Irish-Canadian wife, Mary Anne Broderick, who spoke no French, saw their first child born on this day in 1882. It was a boy, Louis Stephen St-Laurent. The father was a staunch Liberal Party of Canada supporter in the mostly English-speaking area of Quebec’s Eastern Townships, yet his fluently bilingual son generally eschewed politics. The younger St-Laurent practised law from 1905 to 1942, during which time he became the leader of the Quebec Bar Association and the Canadian Bar Association. But everything changed in 1941 when then prime minister Mackenzie King asked him to become justice minister. He was elected to Parliament a year later and as the King’s chosen successor, became prime minister in 1948. St-Laurent, enormously popular with the electorate, was known as Uncle Louis because of his common touch. He led an efficient government, with a strong cabinet that included Lester Pearson. He increased immigration and backed big-ticket items such as the St. Lawrence Seaway and the TransCanada pipeline. But even uncles wear out their welcome. The 75-year-old was defeated in the 1957 general election, as Canadians chose Progressive Conservative firebrand John Diefenbaker to be prime minister. Philip King

