More than 50 former Afghan security guards at the now-closed Canadian embassy in Kabul have produced a video pleading with Ottawa to swiftly issue them travel documents to escape Afghanistan as the Taliban hunt for Western collaborators.

The video, sent to The Globe and Mail, shows the security guards at a safe house holding up signs saying, “We are not safe,” “We want evacuation” and “Please don’t forget us.” Others held up certificates of appreciation that had been given to them for their work safeguarding Canadian diplomats.

At a news conference in Edmonton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the slow pace of special visa approvals for Canada’s former Afghan staff compared with the swift and streamlined process for Ukrainian nationals escaping the war in their country.

Afghans who worked for Canada must fill out a number of forms and face stringent security reviews, unlike what is being required of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Taliban security guards stand outside the Canadian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan September 26, 2021.Asmaa Waguih/The Globe and Mail

Russia’s use of chemical weapons in Mariupol unverified, but an expected development as Moscow faces setbacks, Ukrainian general says

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service said a report that Russia had used chemical weapons, while unverified, was an expected development now that Russia’s conventional offensive had stalled.

The first claimed use of an unspecified chemical agent emerged Monday from the besieged port city of Mariupol, where a unit of Ukrainian fighters said three people had suffered breathing problems after a mysterious substance was dispersed from a Russian drone. Though the symptoms were not described as severe, and no proof of the incident was offered, any use of prohibited chemical weapons would mark a significant escalation of Russia’s seven-week-old war against Ukraine.

Major-General Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with The Globe and Mail that Russia had suffered a major “strategic failure” and that it was forced to withdraw from the territory it had captured around Kyiv and in the north of Ukraine. But he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not abandoned his goal of trying to capture all of the country – and that Russia had already shown in Syria’s civil war, where it supports the regime of Bashar al-Assad, that it condones the use of chemical weapons.

Man faces first-degree murder charges for two separate, random unprovoked shootings in downtown Toronto

The first victim was 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, an international student from India who was shot to death last week outside a Toronto subway station. Two nights later, Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, 35, was slain while running errands downtown.

Toronto Police said both were killed by a man who chose his victims at random in unprovoked attacks – and that the killer planned to strike again. Police announced yesterday that they had charged Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39, with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say they do not yet know much about the suspect or his motivations. He has no criminal record.

The investigation connected the homicides to one person, officers said. On Sunday, they made an arrest in a downtown Toronto rooming house where an “arsenal” of guns and boxes of ammunition were strewn around the floor.

Inflation outpaces wage growth for millions of Canadians, report says: Around two-thirds of Canadians have seen inflation outpace their wage gains over the pandemic, translating into an effective pay cut for millions of workers, a new report finds. Over the two years ending in February, average wages rose by 2.7 per cent a year compared with an annual inflation increase of 3.4 per cent, according to an analysis from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

U.S. inflation soared 8.5% in past year, the fastest pace since 1981

Editorial: The Bank of Canada has to raise interest rates – even if monetary policy can’t unblock supply chains

Manitoba braces for spring snow storm as wild weather hits the region: Environment Canada is warning that a historic storm is about to hit Manitoba, and residents are preparing for the worst. There could be up to 50 centimetres of snow in southeastern Saskatchewan, while southwestern Manitoba could see 80 centimetres if the storm hits with its predicted ferocity, Environment Canada said.

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe: A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

Quebec by-election a sign of existential danger for Parti Québécois: When the government of François Legault stormed a Parti Québécois stronghold in an upset by-election victory Monday night, it was a devastating blow for the storied sovereigntist party. The PQ’s defeat in Marie-Victorin, a suburban Montreal-area riding it has held almost continuously since 1981, represents yet another humbling step in a long decline for the province’s independence movement and its long-time standard-bearer.

Global shares pause: Global shares were little changed on Wednesday, pausing after a six-day slump amid a mixed inflation picture, while floundering peace talks between Russia and Ukraine kept oil hovering near recent highs. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.55 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.93 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.26 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.05 U.S. cents ahead of the Bank of Canada’s latest policy decision later in the morning.

John Ibbitson: “Pierre Poilievre is generating more excitement than anything we’ve seen in Canadian politics since Justin Trudeau’s leadership campaign in 2013. And just like Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Poilievre is winning over younger voters. I have said that in this Conservative leadership race, whoever can win the party cannot win the country and whoever can win the country cannot win the party. I may have been wrong.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Tips for becoming a green thumb in your retirement years

Gardening is one of the most versatile retirement activities, ranging from growing a few flowers on the balcony to designing ambitious full-yard plant landscapes. Gardeners throw themselves into the hobby for varying reasons and are always ready to offer tips. Here are four Canadian green thumbs offering advice for seniors on how to dig in.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 13, 2003

Mike Weir is given the green jacket by Tiger Woods on April 13, 2003 after winning the Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Mike Weir wins Masters

Mike Weir’s victory at the Masters in 2003 was not only the peak of his illustrious career, but also a monumental moment in Canadian golf. The left-hander from Sarnia, Ont., beat American Len Mattiace in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club, the game’s grandest stage, to become the first (and still only) Canadian golfer to win the Masters and a men’s major tournament. “Now he finds himself in the most select company imaginable,” Globe and Mail columnist Stephen Brunt wrote then, placing Mr. Weir in the pantheon of Canadian athletes, including sprinting’s Donovan Bailey, who’ve topped the world in a global game. The title was one of Mr. Weir’s three on the PGA Tour in 2003 and among the eight in his career. Mr. Weir, now 51, has moved on to the PGA Tour Champions for golfers over 50 but he can still count on a perk that came with his 2003 trophy, winner’s cheque and ceremonial green jacket – a lifetime invitation to the Masters. He returned to Augusta last week for his 23rd appearance – and was a winner again, of sorts, sharing top spot with fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in the informal Par 3 Contest before the tournament. Jeff Brooke

