Two former advisers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the leader of the New Democrats, say that a non-partisan public inquiry into Chinese state-directed interference into the 2019 and 2021 federal elections is warranted.

However, Ward Elcock, a former director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said Sunday that he doesn’t back such an inquiry because national-security restrictions would mean that important testimony would have to be conducted in secret, report Robert Fife and Steven Chase. That would also mean many of the details and evidence could never be revealed to Canadians.

Nonetheless, Richard Fadden, another former CSIS director, who was national-security adviser to Trudeau, told The Globe on Saturday that an inquiry would provide an “objective” examination to determine how extensive China’s interference operations have been.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ruled out a public inquiry on Friday, as requested by former chief electoral officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

In Gaza’s cancer wards, political roadblocks stymie essential health care for Palestinian patients

Eyyad Abu Jalalah has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. His doctors say he needs radiation therapy to shrink the tumour. But Abu Jalalah lives in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian territory separated from Israel by walls and fences that can only be crossed with Israeli permission.

He says his application for a medical travel permit has been denied five times for “security reasons.” Members of Abu Jalalah’s family have fought against Israel, including his uncle who was held in an Israeli jail until a 2011 prisoner exchange. “But how is that my fault?” Abu Jalalah asks.

He is among the hundreds of Palestinians caught between metastasizing cells and rigid politics, reports Nathan VanderKlippe. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death for people here, but Gaza does not have a functioning radiotherapy unit. That has increased Gaza’s dependency on Israel for health care.

Former NHL star whose parents were murdered laments Supreme Court life-without-parole reversal

Don Edwards won’t be chronicling the highlights of his career as a former National Hockey League star in his memoir. Instead, the former goalie’s book will detail his family’s “never-ending” fight to keep the man who killed his parents behind bars.

Twenty-eight years after George Lovie was sentenced to life in prison – with a 25-year wait to be eligible for full parole – the Parole Board of Canada set him free on day parole. Lovie is now permitted to spend four nights a week at his own apartment. Edwards believes full parole is inevitable.

Lovie’s conditional release shows that people convicted of multiple murders can and do get out of prison on parole, reports Sean Fine. It is a bellwether for a justice system that, ever since a Supreme Court ruling last year, must once again allow those convicted of multiple first-degree murders to receive the same punishment Lovie received: a chance at day parole after 22 years, and a chance at full parole at 25.

Also on our radar

Dozens dead after migrant boat breaks apart off Italy: A wooden boat carrying as many as 200 passengers smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast. Officials feared the death toll could top 100; 80 survivors were rescued.

Sunak to meet EU chief in push to finalize Northern Ireland deal: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland on Monday if the two can agree final details when they meet in Britain.

Newfoundland’s dreams of a wind-powered hydrogen future starting to take shape: The province’s push for wind power has already begun to have an effect on the Port of Argentia, an ice-free industrial seaport, with its CEO saying the port has been inundated with many wind-hydrogen project applications.

Ukrainian soldier makes 17-hour journey to grant his son’s birthday wish: Daniel Klymenko knew it was a lot to hope for to have his father home for his seventh birthday, but it was all he wanted. And yet somehow, he got his wish: Dmytro Klymenko travelled from Kharkiv’s front lines to Warsaw, where the family separated by war has resettled after fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Actor Gordon Pinsent dead at 92: The acclaimed icon held a secure place in Canadian hearts that endured over his 60-year career in film, television and theatre. He was remembered for bringing “men of humour, men of dignity, men of strength and men of compassion” to life.

Morning markets

World shares advance: Global shares rose on Monday, but skimmed six-week lows, after another round of data last week forced investors to prepare for higher interest rates in the United States and Europe. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.86 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.54 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.33 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was relatively steady at 73.56 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

The big banks’ dependence on housing undermines Canada’s prosperity

“Existing real estate is a non-productive asset because it doesn’t create jobs or new innovations. And Canada badly needs to become more productive. Since 2015, we have lagged behind other developed countries in business investment per worker, suggesting less prosperity for workers and corporations in the years to come. Lack of financing is not the only reason for Canada’s low productivity, but it is an important one. And there are some ways the government and regulators can nudge things along.” – Editorial

Alberta left to fend for itself during Coutts blockade

“There’s no guarantee federal help would have sped the resolution in Coutts, or thwarted any violent plot. But there’s little evidence that federal officials tried much to improve the situation in Alberta. The Kenney government was sympathetic to some of the motivations behind the protests, and of the position that Ottawa should have lifted the vaccine mandates for truckers. But it also took concrete actions to try to stop the illegal road blockade at the province’s most important border crossing.” – Kelly Cryderman

Today’s editorial cartoon

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Parks Canada is changing its reservation system. What you need to know to secure your favourite camping spot

With demand expected to remain high for a spot in one of Canada’s top campgrounds, Parks Canada is rebooting its reservation system to keep up with technology and help combat mass reservations by tour groups. Here’s what you need to know to beat the rush.

Moment in time: Transgender entrant Jenna Talackova wins Miss Congeniality, 2012

Transgender beauty queen Jenna Talackova, middle, holds the Miss Congeniality trophy on May 19, 2012.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at pageants.

Jenna Talackova just wanted to compete in a beauty pageant. But ahead of the 2012 edition of Miss Universe Canada, when the organizers found out Ms. Talackova was transgender, she was disqualified. Until, that is, Miss Universe pageant owner Donald Trump reversed the decision. Suddenly, the world’s eyes were on the 23-year-old from Vancouver, as she blazed a trail through the cisgender world of a pageant. Out of 61 contestants – who gave her a huge, warm welcome – at that Toronto event, she finished in the top 12. In the photo above, Ms. Talackova (second from left) was one of four joint winners of the Miss Congeniality trophy. Without planning to, she had also become a civil-rights champion. These days, most major pageants embrace transgender participation. Last year, Thai media tycoon and trans-rights activist Jakkaphong (Anne) Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe Organization for US$20-million, making her the first woman to own the global beauty pageant in its 71-year history. Philip King

