Morning Update: From Huawei to Apple, here’s what’s going on in China

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The trade war, Huawei flare-up and Apple results: What’s going on in China

Story continues below advertisement

Thirteen Canadians have been detained in China since the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on Dec. 1. Until this disclosure by Ottawa, only three arrests – Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor and Sarah McIver – were publicly known. McIver is among the eight who have been released, but Kovrig and Spavor are still being held.

The Huawei saga, including Western national-security concerns about the telecom firm’s 5G equipment, is just one example of China’s current tensions with other countries. U.S. President Donald Trump has floated the idea of putting aside the Meng extradition request if it helps end his country’s trade war with China, which has roiled global markets.

But as Doug Saunders writes, the trade deal is a temporary problem. The real threat to the global economy may be coming from within China – and one sign is Apple’s latest forecast (for subscribers). CEO Tim Cook slashed sales projections for iPhones, tablets and computers, saying “the magnitude of the economic deceleration” in China had taken Apple by surprise.

The country’s consumers, save for those in the top 1 per cent, just aren’t spending. President Xi Jinping (seen at centre above), struggling to turn China into a self-sustaining middle-class country, is now turning to sabre-rattling over Taiwan as a way to mask the problem, Saunders writes.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Congressional Democrats are vowing aggressive oversight of Trump

Reclaiming the post of Speaker, Nancy Pelosi told the chamber that U.S. citizens have “called upon the beauty of our Constitution: Our system of checks and balances that protects our democracy.” Pelosi will now be tasked with overseeing two years’ worth of confrontations with Trump while trying to push a progressive agenda to help Democrats win the presidency in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Pelosi said the Democrats wouldn’t give Trump any funding for the border wall with Mexico, something the President has said would need to happen to end the government shutdown. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to reject the funding bill passed by Congress late last night. Roughly 800,000 employees are temporarily out of work as services from national parks to tax-rebate processing are put on hold.

Almost half of B.C.’s orphan oil and gas wells are on protected agricultural land

Of the 326 orphan wells identified by the province’s oil and gas commission, 145 fall within a zone set up to protect farmland. The revelation is raising concerns about potential contamination: Only 16 of the orphan wells in B.C. have been restored (for subscribers). The commission says oil and gas activities take up less than 2 per cent of protected land in the northeast part of the province and that those activities are subject to review.

A recent Globe investigation found the number of abandoned or inactive wells in Western Canada that require cleanup has reached more than 210,000 (for subscribers).

Sudan’s autocratic President Omar al-Bashir is facing protests that could end his longtime rule

At least 17 protesters have died as al-Bashir mobilizes military forces to crack down on street protests that appear to have spread to more than 25 towns and cities (for subscribers). Sparked by cash shortages plus soaring food and fuel costs, the protests have expanded into a broader anti-corruption movement. Now 75, al-Bashir has survived wars, rebellions, U.S. sanctions and an arrest warrant on genocide charges over the course of the nearly 30 years since he seized power in a military coup.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Saudi Arabia is seeking the death penalty for five suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

But the kingdom didn’t explain why seven other suspects arrested over the Oct. 2 killing in its Istanbul consulate have yet to face formal charges. Saudi Arabia previously announced 18 people had been arrested, and Turkey has demanded to no avail that they all be extradited to face trial. Saudi King Salman has ordered a restructuring of the country’s intelligence service, but has shielded de-facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was blamed by U.S. senators for Khashoggi’s killing. The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it could not assess the fairness of a trial taking place in Saudi Arabia related to the Khashogg killingi, but that in any case it was “not sufficient”.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rebound

Story continues below advertisement

World stock markets rallied on Friday after Beijing announced a new round of trade talks with Washington, though recession fears still had markets betting the next move in U.S. interest rates might be down. Tokyo’s Nikkei started its trading year with a drop of 2.3 per cent, but that’s about where the bloodletting ends. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 2.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.3 and 1.8 per cent by about 7 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was just below 74.5 US cents. Oil prices also were on the upswing.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

It’s time to end police carding once and for all

“The Ontario government released a report on the issue of police carding this week, one that raises a big question: Why are we still talking about this? It is remarkable that a government in 2018 is seeking recommendations on a police practice that is so obviously unacceptable in a free and democratic society. Will no one in office simply state for the record that carding, as defined by the new report and lived by far too many innocent people in Ontario, is reprehensible?” – Globe editorial

Scholars are at risk all around the world – and Canada needs to lead

“Political, social and economic instability increasingly threaten scholarly work in laboratories and classrooms around the world. The erosion of the rule of law and democratic institutions, tightening restrictions on free speech and the repression of dissent and opposition put ever-larger numbers of scholars at risk of losing their jobs, as well as imprisonment, torture and sometimes death.” – Dr. Melanie Adrian, Viviana Fernandez, Dr. Nandini Ramanujam and Dr. Anneke Smit

Still looking for a new year’s resolution? Say nice things – to yourself

“A relentlessly mean internal voice is a hallmark of many mental-health conditions and can make it difficult to function. Resisting the dark voice with a lighter one – being as internally kind to yourself as you are to good friends – is a proven remedy, but in this cynical world, a sunshiney attitude can seem air-headed, if not pathetic. … While the general public might label such affirmations as weak, they’ve long been employed by some of the toughest among us – professional athletes.” – Denise Balkissoon

LIVING BETTER

The 2019 Golden Globes: Who will win – and who should win

The 76th Golden Globes take place this Sunday night, and Barry Hertz has predictions for what to expect (for subscribers). His money is on Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born taking home a slew of awards in the Drama category, from Best Picture to Best Actor and Best Director. Deserving titles that may get shut out include Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk and Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite.

MOMENT IN TIME

NASA’s Spirit rover lands on Mars

Jan. 4, 2004: It was the Mars mission that had to succeed. Five years after a series of technical debacles cost NASA both an orbiter and a lander, the pressure was on the U.S. space agency to show that it could reliably conduct a mission on the red planet. Two identical rovers were launched in 2003 with the goal of searching the Martian rocks for signs of past water. The first of the two rovers – nicknamed “Spirit” – was sent to Gusev Crater, a 166-kilometre wide impact basin that scientists suspected was once an ancient lake bed. As anxious mission controllers waited for a signal, the spacecraft parachuted through the thin Martian atmosphere and then, cushioned by airbags, bounced across the boulder-strewn crater floor. Once the dust settled, the rover unpacked its camera to reveal a rust-coloured plain with a distant line of hills, pictured here, that would soon be named after the astronauts who died in the Columbia space shuttle disaster. Engineers intended that Spirit survive for 90 Martian days – about 3½ months – and explore a few hundred metres. In the end, it would last more than six years, summit the hills and discover evidence of an ancient hot spring. No NASA mission to Mars has failed since. – Ivan Semeniuk

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.