Morning Update: G7 demands fresh probe into COVID-19 origins, takes aim at China over human-rights abuses

Good morning,

G7 leaders wrapped up their three-day summit taking a sharper tone toward China. In a joint statement, they called for a fresh investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and rebuked Beijing over its treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The Group of Seven – which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan the United States and Britain – vowed to direct their trade ministers to make strides in eliminating “all forms of forced labour in global supply chains.”

China loomed large during the summit proceedings. Chief among U.S. President Joe Biden’s priorities was to rally allies to toughen their stance toward Beijing and Moscow, in a bid to shore up support for democratic institutions. Even member countries’ pledge to donate one billion vaccines was partly seen as an effort to counter Beijing’s own efforts at “vaccine diplomacy.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged over the weekend to donate 100 million doses. At the close of the summit, he said Canada would redirect 13 million vaccine doses that have already been ordered to countries in need to help boost global vaccination rates.

Story continues below advertisement

The communiqué also condemned arbitrary detentions, a pointed jab at China, but did not specifically name the two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who have been in Chinese custody since December, 2018.

The next leg of Trudeau’s European trip has him in Brussels for the NATO summit.

On the sidelines: Trudeau says he discussed border with Biden, but no reopening deal

Open this photo in gallery From left: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, pose for the family photo during the G7 Summit in Falmouth, England. Neil Hall /The New York Times News Service

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Netanyahu ousted after 12-year reign

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s lengthy tenure came to an unlikely end after eight ideologically disparate parties formed a coalition. The new government, to be led by ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally, breaks ground as the first to include an Islamist party – the United Arab List. Bennett, as part of the deal, will stay on as the country’s prime minister for two years, until Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, replaces him. In another first since the 1970s, the Change coalition, as it’s known, excludes any of the ultra-Orthodox parties that had typically made Netanyahu’s Likud party beholden to the far-right’s agenda, including opposition to Palestinian statehood.

The coalition’s unifying force is the parties’ distaste for Netanyahu, with leaders bent on ending the political gridlock that had triggered four elections since 2019. But its survival is not a given. In a parting shot, Netanyahu vowed to bring down his replacement, accusing his successor of perpetrating the “greatest fraud in Israel’s history,” in reference to Bennett’s initial decision to rule out a government with Lapid. The collapse of the coalition, which rests on a razor-thin majority in the 120-seat legislature, would mean another election that could bring Netanyahu back into office.

Story continues below advertisement

Navy commander apologizes for golfing with Vance amid sexual-misconduct probe

Vice-Admiral Craig Baines issued a public apology Sunday for golfing with former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, who is under military investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct. Vance has denied the allegations. In a statement obtained by The Globe, the head of Canada’s navy expressed remorse “for not understanding how such a public display of support sends the wrong signal as to my commitment to lead in resolving our systemic cultural and misconduct issues.”

The Vice-Admiral and Vance were accompanied by another high-ranking officer, Lieutenant-General Michael Rouleau, at an exclusive country-club golf course in Ottawa. Baines said he would be taking a “few days of personal leave,” during which Rear-Admiral Chris Sutherland will step in.

Rouleau, the Vice-Chief of the Defence Staff, meanwhile, was resisting demands to apologize as well, according to a senior government official. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office said it was unaware of the golf game, adding that it “will gather facts and advice in order to determine next steps.”

Opinion: A clubby outing that says the generals still don’t get the problem

Subscribe to our Olympics newsletter: Going for gold under the cloud of COVID-19 makes the Tokyo Summer Games an Olympics like no other. Tokyo Olympics Update is here to help you make sense of it all, with original stories from Globe reporters in Canada and Tokyo, tracking Team Canada’s medal wins, and past Olympic moments from iconic performances.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian companies sold Myanmar forensic digital tools capable of pulling phone data

OpenText and Magnet Forensics, two Canadian companies, sold digital tools to Myanmar’s authorities that are capable of extracting and decrypting data from computers and cellphones. The companies said the equipment was sold prior to the coup earlier this year and that they’re no longer engaging in further business with the country. Their previous dealings do not appear to conflict with Canadian sanctions that ban direct transactions with Myanmar’s military.

Such tools can be deployed for investigative and surveillance purposes, including monitoring and thwarting illicit activities such as drug and human trafficking. Human-rights groups fear that, in the military’s hands, they can be used to target political dissidents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Mountie killed in traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan

Constable Shelby Patton, 26, was killed Saturday after he flagged down a suspected stolen vehicle in Wolseley, Sask., a town east of Regina. Patton was hit by the truck, which took off. A man and woman are in police custody, but no charges have yet been laid.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe’s Asia correspondent to return home after years in China

Beijing correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe joins The Decibel host Tamara Khandaker ahead of his return home after eight years covering China (and the rest of Asia) for The Globe. From sharing stories of being tailed while reporting on the Chinese state’s treatment of Uyghurs to discussing the ethical responsibilities journalists face when talking to sources under surveillance, VanderKlippe has insights on what the future may hold for China.

Meng’s lawyers back in court to seek publication ban on new evidence

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are set to petition the B.C. Supreme Court today for a publication ban on new evidence they want to present in her challenge against extradition to the United States. Lawyers for Canada’s attorney-general are arguing that redactions would be enough to protect confidential information.

U.S. Congress to probe ‘rogue’ actions of Justice Department under Trump administration

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart, Chuck Schumer, intend to subpoena former attorneys-general William Barr and Jeff Sessions over the Department of Justice’s move to seize the communications records of Democratic lawmakers. Both Sessions and Barr served under the Trump administration.

Story continues below advertisement

How Canadian companies are adjusting to supply chain chaos

Manufacturers, wholesalers and other companies face a dilemma amid exponential costs for securing storage containers and rising costs for raw materials: pass added expenses onto consumers or absorb the costs themselves. For some, like Quebec-based furniture company South Shore, adjusting to those constraints has meant ordering enough stock for half the year instead of the usual three and refocusing its offerings.

ICYMI: Alberta unveils three $1-million prizes to boost vaccine uptake

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the province is setting up three $1-million lotteries to encourage more people to get vaccinated amid flagging demand for first doses. It’s also part of the province’s push to meet targets for its ambitious reopening plan, which includes holding the Calgary Stampede by early July.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks advance ahead of Fed meeting: World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.23 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.74 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.24 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Marcus Gee: “In our system, imperfect as it is, even elected majority governments can’t simply do as they please. The courts are there to make sure that when politicians make laws, they respect the rights of citizens as set out in the country’s ultimate law – its constitution.”

Story continues below advertisement

Erna Paris, author: “But history neither begins, nor ends. It is a cumulative record of people, events and changing ideas that cannot be buried. It can only be managed – with factual truth, contextual understanding and a commitment to change direction.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Tanya Lee started A Room of Your Own book club about four years ago after hearing about the negative impacts social media was having on young people. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Book club gives girls a space to fall in love with reading

A Room of Your Own, a book club started by Tanya Lee, has become a space for teenage girls – many who hail from Toronto communities that experience socio-economic challenges – to be transported into other worlds through reading and to connect with authors. It started out four years ago, with Lee looking to provide a balm for young women against the toxicity of social media.

“I thought, we need to get these girls back to reading,” Lee, who found solace in reading as a way to cope with “a lot of horrible things” during her adolescent years, told writer Sarah Laing. “Reading opens up a whole different world. You get to experience what different characters are going through and you might realize that you’re not alone, or find some answers.”

MOMENT IN TIME: 1979

Golden age of flying

Open this photo in gallery A flight attendant serves meal to passengers on a Pan American flight, circa 1979. Pan American

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re remembering the golden age of air travel.

The 1970s is considered by many to be the peak era of inflight dining. As deregulation saw competition heat up and economy class grow in popularity, airlines needed to distinguish their first-class amenities. As seen in this Pan Am image from 1979, meal service was sumptuous. Caviar was nearly as common as pretzels are today, whole fruits were cut to order and lobster was the preferred white meat. Japan Airlines had a Teahouse in the Sky lounge on its 747 “Garden Jet.” In what was a novel move at the time, the now-defunct French airline Union de Transports Aériens hired famed chef Raymond Oliver to improve its gourmet cuisine. Portions were considerable and options were plentiful, with some airlines offering around 20 different menus. By the 1980s, though, the frills started to fade away as the era of penny-pinching and low-cost airlines began. Domini Clark

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.