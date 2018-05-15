Morning Update: Gaza border protests; B.C. braces for rising floodwaters

Good morning.

These are the top stories:

Violence at the Gaza border: What you need to know

Story continues below advertisement

Israeli forces killed at least 57 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during protests along the border with Gaza yesterday, the same day the U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem. It was the deadliest day of cross-border violence since a 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

What each side is saying: The Israeli military said Hamas tried to carry out attacks under the cover of the protests and released video of protesters ripping away parts of the barbed-wire border fence. The Palestinians have called on the international community to condemn the killings, which they say are war crimes.

The protests: Billed as the “Great March of Return,” the protests began on March 30 as a call to return to long-lost homes in Israel. At least 105 Palestinians have been killed since the protests started.

The embassy move: The U.S. decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is controversial because Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be their capital. Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War, but its annexation of the area is not recognized internationally. U.S. President Donald Trump praised the embassy relocation as a “great day for Israel,” while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said it undermines any possibility of a U.S.-proposed peace deal.

Go here for all the latest updates on the Gaza border violence.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Retired Supreme Court judges are objecting to a 50-year embargo on documents

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just too long for any useful purpose,” said John Major, who served on the court from 1992 to 2005. Louis LeBel, who served from 2000 to 2015, said judges will be “a part of history” before researchers gain access to the files, adding that 20 or 25 years would have been long enough. Last year, the court signed an agreement with Library and Archives Canada saying correspondences between judges as they deliberate would become publicly available after a 50-year period. Supreme Court judges used to have the right to decide what to do with those documents after retirement, a process that’s also followed in the U.S., Britain and Australia.

B.C. is bracing for a second surge of floodwaters

High temperatures are leading to melting mountain snow packs, which could send floodwaters rising further. There are already almost 2,000 homes in the province’s southern Interior on evacuation order and another 2,600 on evacuation alert. If waters continue to rise, thousands more could be forced from their homes. Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Canadian aid worker Peter Dalglish has been charged with sexually abusing children

Authorities in Nepal have charged Dalglish, 60, with raping two boys, 12 and 14. If convicted, he faces as much as 13 years in prison. Dalglish, an Order of Canada recipient, has spent decades working with children’s organizations. Officials allege he lured children from poor families with promises of education, jobs and trips, then sexually abused them. Speaking to The Globe from behind bars after his arrest last month, Dalglish denied any improper contact with children.

Playoffs: The Golden Knights beat the Jets 3-1 in Game 2

Story continues below advertisement

After starting the series with a 4-2 win, Winnipeg couldn’t net back-to-back home wins. The teams now head to Vegas with the best-of-seven series tied 1-1. The winner of this Western Conference duel will play either Tampa Bay or Washington in the Stanley Cup final (Washington is up 2-0 in that series).

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Two of Canada’s largest medical marijuana growers are merging

Aurora Cannabis is buying MedReleaf for a record $3.2-billion. “Our objective is to become the world’s largest cannabis company,” Aurora chief corporate officer Cam Battley said. Canadian marijuana companies have been moving to consolidate and scale up as they prepare for legalization, which is expected to drive cannabis prices down. Producers here are also looking to expand before the United States legalizes cannabis, prompting U.S. corporations to enter the fray. But with revenue projections all over the map and volatility in pot stocks, it’s not clear if the companies will live up to their hype (for subscribers).

We have a new weekly Careers newsletter that will cover leadership, management, career advice, business education and more. Sign up today.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks fall

World stocks fell on Tuesday as investors digested soft Chinese economic data and a lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while a rise in U.S. borrowing costs supported the dollar. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 7 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was hovering just above 78 U.S. cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Medical marijuana is a mirage

“Some doctors and pharmacists liken medical marijuana to the “new herbalism,” pointing out that conditions such as fatigue, appetite or nausea are quite subjective, and that marijuana doesn’t come in standard dosages manufactured with high-calibre precision. Unlike aspirin, there’s no guarantee that your next dose of Maui Wowie will resemble your last one. In other words, any similarity between pot and medicine is an illusion that benefits those manufacturers who stand to profit from it.” – Margaret Wente

As things pile up for Liberals, angry phone calls replace sunny ways

“When insurance-industry leaders pointed out that a clause in the Trudeau government’s 556-page omnibus bill might allow other companies to poach their customers, a Finance Department staffer angrily warned an industry representative not to contact parliamentarians or appear at a Senate committee. Sunny ways, my friends. Sunny ways. We shouldn’t be surprised – although we’re entitled to be disappointed – that the Liberals are resorting to exactly the same bullying tactics that the Conservatives used when they were in power.” – John Ibbitson (for subscribers)

Should universities inform parents when their children have mental-health issues?

“Jack Windeler died by suicide in March, 2010, while he was a student at Queen’s University. His parents had no idea he had stopped attending class, withdrawn socially and was depressed. ‘Parents are often the last to know,’ [Jack’s father] Eric Windeler says. He was thinking about this sad reality again on the weekend when he read a New York Times story about Graham Burton, a Canadian student at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., who died by suicide in his dorm room in December, 2016. The tragic deaths, six years apart, raise many questions, among them: ‘What can be done to address the epidemic of suicide in young people?’ and ‘Do universities and colleges have an obligation to tell parents when their children are struggling with mental-health issues?’” – André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Serious medicine or snake oil? A new book serves up what patients need to know

Think you’re getting plenty of healthy fruits and vegetables through a juice cleanse? Try again: by reducing them to liquid, they are stripped of fibre – one of their major benefits. That’s one example of the fact checks you can find in Hype, a new book that helps narrow down the difference between truth and reality in world of health and medicine.

MOMENT IN TIME

Katherine Anne Porter is born



May 15, 1890: “I started out with nothing in the world but a kind of passion, a driving desire,” Katherine Anne Porter said in a 1963 interview with the Paris Review. The writer, who was born on May 15, 1890, in Texas, is best known for her first and only novel, Ship of Foo ls, which was published in 1962. The book, which was adapted into a film three years later and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, told the experiences of the passengers aboard a cruise ship sailing from Mexico to Germany. Porter had a rocky young life: She lost her mother at the age of 2, was neglected by her father, entered her first of four marriages at 15 and had a near-death experience with influenza in her 20s. By the age of 29, she had settled in New York’s Greenwich Village to pursue her writing, setting the stage for her first book of short stories, Flower ing Judas , which eventually became part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning collection. “This thing between me and my writing is the strongest bond I have ever had – stronger than any bond or any engagement with any human being or with any other work I’ve ever done,” she told the Paris Review about her work. – Jennifer La Grassa



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.