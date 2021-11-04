Good morning,

Financial companies from 45 countries, including Canada, which collectively manage $130-trillion in assets, have agreed to focus some of their investments on achieving net zero carbon emissions, an announcement met with skepticism because it does not include a promise to divest from fossil fuels.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), led by Mark Carney and now including more than 450 financial firms, will adopt science-based targets for shifting to a low-carbon economy in efforts to counteract the effects of climate change.

Delegates sit in the Action Zone as they attend the third day of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 3, 2021. PAUL ELLIS / AFPPAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Quebec scraps vaccine mandates for health care workers, Ontario won’t require them

Quebec and Ontario are backing down from mandating health care workers to be vaccinated, with both provinces citing significant concerns about staffing levels.

The Quebec government will no longer require its health care employees to be vaccinated while Ontario announced that it won’t pursue a similar program to mandate vaccinations for hospital workers.

De Grasse’s coach under investigation: Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse’s coach is set to be investigated in the United States for allegations of sexual misconduct. Rana Reider, a Florida-based sprinting expert, has worked closely with the Canadian Olympian for nearly three years and is credited for turning De Grasse’s career around. Reider is facing multiple complaints of sexual misconduct.

Investors call for limits on dual-class shares: Canadian investor organizations want stricter requirements for companies with dual-class stocks to trade on public exchanges amid a growing debate about the drawbacks of such shares and a controversy over voting rights at Rogers Communications Inc.

Amazon reinstates Canadian retailers after mass suspension: Amazon.com Inc. has reinstated Canadian retailers that were abruptly suspended from its platform over a contentious new shipping policy, a situation that highlights growing tensions between the e-commerce giant and the small-business community.

Top court appears divided on the issue of ‘stealthing’ and consent: The Supreme Court of Canada faced calls from women’s groups and prosecutors to address the growing phenomenon of “stealthing” – men who pretend to use a condom when their partner insists on one. A B.C. sexual-assault case is forcing Canada’s highest court to re-examine a seven-year-old precedent on condoms and consent.

Censors delete Chinese tennis star’s sexual-assault allegations: Allegations of sexual assault against a former top Chinese official rocketed through social media yesterday as censors rushed to contain them, deleting even oblique references to the scandal. Late Tuesday, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai wrote a long account on her verified Weibo page accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her before the two began a years-long affair.

Rebels advance toward Ethiopian capital amid war crimes probe: Rebel forces, operating in a new alliance, are pushing closer to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, as a new investigation gave fresh accounts of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in the brutal conflict that is now entering its second year.

Fed bolsters markets: World markets firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve engineered an orderly start to unwinding its massive stimulus program, though doubts about the inflation outlook did push up longer-dated bond yields. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.40 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.93 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.80 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.56 US cents.

Rob Carrick: “For a long time, home ownership in Canada has been a non-stop positive feedback loop of low borrowing costs, rising equity and approval from friends, family and society at large. Now, the plot thickens.”

Editorial: “And now, in a period of uncertainty and rising prices, Canadians are being told the cost of a litre of milk will rise dramatically next year, so that dairy farmers can be kept whole while everyone else just has to make do.”

Brian GableBrian Gable /The Globe and Mail

Could using Buy Now, Pay Later help – or hurt – your credit score?

The Buy Now, Pay Later option is becoming more and more popular among consumers. Retailers pay for these services because they help increase sales. But users may face late fees and interest charges. Rob Carrick offers a couple of thoughts for staying out of trouble with BNPL.

MOMENT IN TIME: NOVEMBER 4, 1879

The lamp on the left is an early carbon and rod filament incandescent electric lamp made by the English chemist, Joseph Swan (1827-1914) in 1878-1879. The lamp on the right, made by the American physicist, Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), has a single loop of carbon which glowed when a current flowed through it.Science & Society Picture Library / Getty Images

Edison applies for incandescent light bulb patent

Like most inventions, the creation of the first incandescent light bulb was the result of trial and error and the borrowing of ideas. So while American Thomas Edison may have been the one to get the electric lamp across the goal line by way of patent, he was by no means the only one working on such revolutionary technology. English chemist Joseph Swan had received a British patent for his lamp a year earlier, but while it worked well in demonstrations, the need for an effective vacuum for the filament – hard to come by in the 19th century – made it impractical for commercialization. Similarly, a pair of Canadian inventors, Henry Woodward and Mathew Evans, also had their own spin using carbon rods in a glass cylinder filled with nitrogen, but despite filing for a patent in 1874, they found commercialization challenging. Mr. Edison chose to focus on the bulb’s filament, theorizing that a thin filament with high electrical resistance would work well as it would use less current. By the time he filed his patent, he listed cotton, linen and wood as materials for the filament, but shortly he found what he was really looking for: carbonized bamboo. Paul Attfield

