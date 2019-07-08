Morning Update: Greek port project gives China sway over Europe; Iran passes uranium enrichment cap

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
In Greece, a port project is offering China leverage over Europe
The Port of Piraeus just outside Athens has become the showpiece investment for Beijing’s globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Under Chinese ownership, this trade hub has become the second-largest container port in the Mediterranean and Europe’s biggest passenger port. This has let China establish a strong foothold in a prominent European Union and NATO country, one that could be used to spread its influence throughout the region.
Greece is still anchored to the EU and has been kept intact within the euro zone with copious amounts of European bailout money. But its ties with China are strengthening as Piraeus is seen as a winning investment by both the Greek government and COSCO, the Chinese state-owned logistics giant that controls the port.
At some point, that is bound to set off alarm bells in Washington and Brussels. The EU previously called China a “systemic rival,” marking a hardened tone on Beijing’s ocean-hopping industrial ambitions.
Meanwhile, conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis comfortably won Greece’s parliamentary elections yesterday, delivering a blow to leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a tumultuous four years in office as the country struggled through a crippling financial crisis.
Tsipras, who once opposed COSCO’s presence in Piraeus, later became an enthusiastic backer of the BRI and made three visits to China since becoming Prime Minister in 2015.
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
Iran passes uranium enrichment cap set in 2015 nuclear deal
Iran has passed the 3.67 per cent uranium enrichment cap set by its landmark 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich at even higher levels, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday according to the IRIB news agency.
Iran said on Sunday it would shortly boost uranium enrichment above the cap, prompting a warning to be careful from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pressured Tehran to renegotiate the pact.
In recent weeks, Iran has made several violations of the deal, as part of a push to pressure the West into dropping sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.
While violating the limits on uranium enrichment, Tehran remains far from producing a nuclear weapon, experts say.
But for Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, who signalled in May that he would order the country’s engineers to cross the threshold if Europe did not compensate Iran for U.S. sanctions, the breach of the enrichment limit would be pivotal.
He is betting that the U.S. will back away from crushing sanctions or that he can split European countries from the Trump administration, which the Europeans blame for setting off the crisis.
Ontario’s new autism minister says he wants to rebuild trust with families
Ontario’s new minister overseeing the autism program has acknowledged there was a “lack of communication” with families awaiting services.
Todd Smith, who recently took over as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, said he stands by figures released by his ministry that show almost 25,000 children are waiting for support. But, unlike his predecessor, Lisa MacLeod now Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister, he is not committing to clearing the waiting list, a task he called “difficult.”
Smith’s comments address for the first time the findings of an internal review from a fellow Progressive Conservative MPP that said the government knowingly inflated the size of the waiting list to justify a funding model that would leave families “destitute.”
PC MPP Roman Baber’s report, obtained by The Globe last month through an anonymous source who would not provide their name, said that repeated assertions made by the government that 23,000 children were on a list waiting for services was “unverified and is likely inaccurate.”
Smith said that number is now closer to 25,000, due to an expanded list of therapies available to families. He said another 10,365 children are receiving therapy, according to recent figures.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested on new sex-trafficking charges: Epstein previously avoided U.S. federal criminal charges in 2007 and 2008 in a widely criticized plea deal after he was accused of paying dozens of underage girls for sexual massages in Florida.
Deutsche Bank plans to slash 18,000 jobs worldwide in restructuring: In one of the largest overhauls to an investment bank since the 2008 financial crisis, Germany’s largest financial institution has announced plans to scrap its global equities business and scale back its investment bank.
U.S. defeats the Netherlands for a record win at the Women’s World Cup: The team won its record fourth title and second in a row, beating the Dutch 2-0 yesterday when Megan Rapinoe converted a tie-breaking penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.
Andrew Scheer received a warm reception at Calgary Stampede: However, the Official Opposition Leader did encounter some onlookers who weren’t sure who he was – a problem the Conservatives have been trying to address through public appearances to boost their leader’s profile ahead of the fall election.
Pikangikum First Nation faces second wildfire evacuation in just over a month: Officials in the remote northwestern Ontario community say vulnerable residents, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory problems, are being flown out, along with their families.
MORNING MARKETS
Stocks muted
Global shares were in a muted mood on Monday after strong U.S. job gains tempered expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a large rate cut, but Deutsche Bank gained nearly 4 per cent as it launched a major restructuring. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 2.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were each down 0.1 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Kawhi’s silence was golden for making a deal without making enemies
Cathal Kelly: “Mr. Leonard never told anyone what he was thinking or planned. But he was in hindsight teaching us a great deal on one topic – the subtle art of keeping your mouth shut.”
U.S.-China trade truce is good for markets, but bad for Canada
Barrie McKenna: “Canada would reap the benefits if Mr. Trump’s standoff with China forces Beijing to play more by the rules of global trade. That would benefit the United States, but also every other country that does business with China. Unfortunately, that isn’t the scenario that’s unfolding.”
How to build an architecture of peace, when destruction can rain down in mere minutes
Ernie Regehr and Douglas Roche: “The issue of hypersonic weapons should highlight the growing urgency of reconstructing a reliable nuclear-arms control regime. Such a system should place a legal obligation on all countries to pursue and complete comprehensive negotiations for the elimination of nuclear weapons.” Ernie Regehr is chairman of Canadians for a Nuclear Weapons Convention. Douglas Roche is a former senator and the former Canadian ambassador for disarmament.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Playgrounds now being built with accessibility in mind
Novel designs are making it much easier for people of all abilities to enjoy recreational spaces that until recently were restrictive. That often means wheelchair accessibility, but also goes well beyond it. New materials and thoughtful equipment are also removing barriers for those with vision impairments, hearing deficiencies, social anxieties, autism and sensory development delays.
The benefits of such innovations are potentially huge. According to a study by education journal Physical & Health Canada, children with disabilities are almost four times less likely to get exercise outside of school than other children. In addition, more than half of young ones with disabilities have few close friends.
Inclusive play spaces are an invitation to belong. Plus, even for the fully able, they add surprising, often beautiful new components to scamper over. Quite literally, everyone has more fun.
MOMENT IN TIME
‘Moonwalker Machine’ shown on CBC
For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In July, we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
The Greeks believed the lunar surface was flat. Using a telescope, Galileo saw it as mountainous. A back-drop for a CBC interview in the early 1960s depicted it as sharply craggy, cratered, but also with a lovely flagstone walkway. More science fiction than science fact. The above photo, by Globe photographer John Boyd, shows the CBC’s Ene Riisna perched on a large fake moon boulder as Allyn Hazard, a company spokesman for Space-General Corp. of Glendale, Calif., shows off the “Moonwalker machine.” The six-legged camera-equipped prototype showed how it would be possible to take pictures on the moon and transmit them back to earth. It was a design not unlike what would later emerge for interplanetary rovers. When Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969, he described it as “a fine, soft surface.” No flagstones. Philip King
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.