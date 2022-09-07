Good morning,

A hot, windy September day wound to another anxious end in Saskatchewan yesterday, as a manhunt continued for Myles Sanderson, the suspect in a weekend stabbing rampage that left 10 victims dead and 18 others injured in and around the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police presence remained noticeable both in the communities around the First Nation and in Regina to the south, where police say Sanderson was seen driving a black Nissan Rogue on Sunday.

Police have been working in the grieving community since Sunday, but officers and tactical teams rushed back in force again late yesterday morning, after reports that Sanderson had been seen there. RCMP issued an emergency alert to the public at 11:45 a.m. Saskatchewan time, warning that the wanted man may have returned. An updated alert a short time after 2:30 p.m. said further investigation had determined Sanderson was not in the area.

An officer stands on a road blocked by the RCMP leading into James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Sept. 6.Sara Hylton/The Globe and Mail

New PM Liz Truss shuffles cabinet to reflect diversity, Britain’s first with no white men in top office

Liz Truss began her term as Britain’s Prime Minister by changing the face of the country’s government and appointing the most diverse cabinet in British history.

Truss announced her ministerial appointments yesterday, hours after taking over as Prime Minister from Boris Johnson. Many of Johnson’s senior ministers were cast aside and Truss handed several prominent roles to relative newcomers.

For the first time, no white men feature among the top three posts – chancellor of the exchequer, home secretary and foreign secretary – and the deputy prime minister is also a woman.

In brief remarks outside Downing Street yesterday, Truss vowed to “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back.” She listed her priorities as cutting taxes, addressing the energy crisis and improving health care services.

CMHC offers largest loan ever to B.C. First Nation condo project

The federal government has pledged a low-interest loan of $1.4-billion to help a Vancouver-area First Nation build affordable rental apartments in a massive condo development on the shores of the city’s inner harbor.

It is the largest loan the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has ever given for a development.

But the 50-year loan – funded through a special program in the government’s National Housing Strategy – is being offered under rules that have been heavily criticized for promising rates that few observers believe are affordable.

Shooting inquiry hears from officer who interviewed perpetrator: A Mountie told the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting he visited the gunman’s home 15 or 16 times in the years before the killer’s rampage, but couldn’t remember being called to investigate any complaints about death threats or weapons.

Trump investigation raises question at the heart of prosecution of a former president: Beneath the furious disputes that emerge each time the U.S. judicial system advances toward Donald Trump lies a question with important implications for the country’s future: How should the law treat a former president?

Bombardier plans to expand military products: Bombardier Inc. plans to push harder into the military market, as the biggest global security crisis in decades has Western governments looking to boost their defence spending. The move highlights an opportunity for Bombardier and other Canadian aerospace companies – one that is growing as government defence budgets climb in tandem with increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

How China’s use of house arrest has boomed: For years, most house arrests in China involved dissidents or those who would otherwise be in jail but for outstanding circumstances like illness, disability or pregnancy. But the use of house arrests – both legal and extralegal – has exploded since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, according to a new report from a European NGO.

World stocks struggle: European stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday after U.S. economic data prompted traders to ramp up Federal Reserve rate hikes bets, pushing the U.S. dollar to a 24-year high against the Japanese yen. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.70 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.38 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.83 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.91 US cents.

Andrew Coyne: “When we see the rising tide of bile online; when a substantial proportion of the public are observed to live in terror of a number of wholly invented hobgoblins; when that fear turns to rage, and rage turns to threats, we should recognize that the odds of one of these materializing as actual political violence has also increased.”

Michael Bociurkiw: “Looking back at how the then-Soviet regime of Mikhail Gorbachev tried to cover up the Chornobyl accident and looking now at how Russian forces are treating the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, it doesn’t seem as if any brain muscle memory from Chornobyl remains at the upper political and military structures in Moscow. In fact, the exact same level of stupidity, carelessness and callousness seems to be alive and well.”

Five activities to extend your summer fun

The best way to spend the rest of the summer it is up for debate – city lovers may vie for reservations on a coveted patio, while those who prefer a remote getaway look for one last chance to escape without a coat or a thick sweater. In a country that offers the best of both worlds, there’s no shortage of opportunities to turn the final days of summer into an enviable grand finale. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Moment in time: Sept. 7, 1985

President Ronald Reagan addresses the nation on the Strategic Defense Initiative.orbis via Getty Images

Canada opts out of Star Wars

The concept seemed like science fiction: a defence research program using space-based lasers to protect the United States from Soviet missiles. On this day in 1985, prime minister Brian Mulroney turned down U.S. president Ronald Reagan’s invitation to join the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), nicknamed the “Star Wars” program. “Canada’s own policies and priorities do not warrant a government-to-government effort in support of SDI research” where “the parameters are beyond our control and the Government of Canada does not call the shots,” he said. Mulroney’s rejection fuelled Soviet propaganda, but he still supported the SDI in principle, announcing that universities and private companies were welcome to partake in the research. However, critics doubted its feasibility and efficacy, claimed it would spark a new arms race and pointed out that it violated a 1972 treaty signed by Washington and Moscow. By February, 1987, the U.S. had put all major SDI decisions on hold because administration was “internally divided” about “testing the nuclear missile shield in space and early deployment,” of which Reagan was strongly in favour. Once the Cold War ended and the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, political support for the SDI dissolved. Two years later, the nearly US$30-billion research program was scrapped. Mahdis Habibinia

