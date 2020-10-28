Morning Update: Grim milestone: Canada marks 10,000 COVID-19 deaths as country battles second wave

Good morning,

The Public Health Agency of Canada’s official count of COVID-19 deaths hit 10,001 yesterday, with 28 new deaths reported in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

The bleak milestone comes as most of the country is trying to suppress a rise in infections that has been killing more people recently than over the summer.

What do we know about the more than 10,000 Canadians who have died of COVID-19? And what can the first 10,000 deaths tell us about what lies ahead?

Open this photo in gallery Family and friends of the over 100 residents that died from COVID-19-related causes take part in a memorial in front of the Residence Angelica seniors home Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Conditions akin to solitary confinement persist in federal prisons despite law to ban it

Federal prisons continue to put inmates in conditions similar to solitary confinement even though a 2019 law banned the practice, according to a new report.

The report, by University of Toronto professor emeritus Anthony Doob and Ryerson University criminology professor Jane Sprott, outlines Correctional Service of Canada’s use of “structured intervention units,” which give inmates four hours of time outside their cells, at least two hours of human contact and limits placements to no more than 15 days. But the new report shows those targets have been elusive.

“What is so sad about this story is that nothing seems to have changed,” Doob said. “We have new legislation, new words and so on, but when you look at the numbers, there are all the same old problems.”

Cenovus to cut up to 25 per cent of work force after deal with Husky

In another major blow to Alberta’s oil sector, Cenovus Energy said it will cut up to a quarter of its work force after its deal to buy Husky Energy is completed early next year. The majority of the expected 2,150 job losses are expected to be in Calgary.

The move is yet another hit to a sector that has already shed thousands of jobs. Suncor Energy Inc. has announced plans to cut up to 2,000 workers over the next 18 months and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers estimates around 28,000 oil production jobs have been lost in 2020, thanks to the global drop in demand, and ensuing crash in oil prices, during the pandemic.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Fifteen Canadian cities to receive share of $500-million in federal housing funds: Ottawa will be giving 15 cities across the country $500-million as part of a plan to quickly build 3,000 new units of affordable housing. Toronto will receive the most money, at $203.3-million, followed by $56.8-million for Montreal and $51.6-million for Vancouver.

Alberta union leaders plan anti-UCP campaign in wake of health care workers' wildcat strike: After a wildcat strike by Alberta health care workers on Monday, labour leaders in the province are revving up plans to take on Jason Kenney’s government on everything from education to the environment. The Premier has a hostile relationship with unions, particularly those in the public sector, and escalating conflict could translate into more job action.

Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988: The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2020 World Series champions, ending their frustrating championship drought after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

Kansas City mayor, star quarterback want Raptors to make Missouri temporary home: With federal and provincial restrictions around COVID-19 potentially keeping the Toronto Raptors out of Scotiabank Arena next season, there’s been rampant speculation about where the 2019 NBA champions will play. Kansas City is working to have the Raptors make the city their home for the season and they’re getting a big push from star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Stepping up: Newfoundland woman leads push to get fresh moose meat into local food banks: When the city of St. John’s, Nfld., was forced to shut down local food banks because of COVID-19, leaving some residents desperate, Debbie Wiseman was determined to help in any way she could. After doing some research and teaming up with another St. John’s resident, Wiseman convinced the provincial government to allow a new food source into local food banks: fresh moose meat.

This is part of Stepping Up, a series introducing Canadians to their country’s new sources of inspiration and leadership.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks tumble as lockdown fears grip investors: Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.79 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 3.22 per cent and 2.89 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.32 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.51 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Andrew Coyne: “At any rate, whether to strike a committee should be up to Parliament, not the government, to decide. Which means it should be up to Parliament, not the government, to decide what is or is not a matter of confidence. So long as any attempt to hold the government to account can be subject to the threat of dissolution, MPs will have a knife at their throats. It is time to take the knife away.”

Editorial Board:"[Donald] Trump was elected four years ago by a frustrated electorate that wanted mayhem. Four years later, the desire for another go on the roller coaster is simply no longer there."

Konrad Yakabuski: “Montreal’s downtown has experienced major downturns before. It took more than a decade for Ste-Catherine Street to bounce back from an economic lull after the 1995 referendum. Without a major tax relief, it looks to be in for another tough decade.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

From getting a ticket to riding the lift, skiing will be different this winter

If you’re looking for something to do this winter that will get you out of the house, skiing is definitely an activity you should consider. It takes place outdoors and it’s usually easy to stay distanced from others. But there are times when that becomes more difficult, requiring resorts to make changes. Jordan Chittley tells you what to expect on the slopes this winter.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 28, 1830

Open this photo in gallery Josiah Henson commemorative stamp issued by Canada Post, 1983. Canada Post

Josiah Henson reaches Canada

Josiah Henson, a former enslaved labourer, abolitionist, preacher, author and founder of a Black community settlement in Ontario, was the first Black man to be featured on a Canadian stamp. Born near Port Tobacco, Md., around 1789, he had great physical strength and leadership ability from a young age. He became a preacher while selling his owner’s goods in the Washington market, secretly saving up money for his freedom. After being swindled out of his savings, Henson, his wife and two children escaped, walking nearly 1,000 kilometres and arriving in Upper Canada on this day in 1830. He established a settlement in an area called Dawn, which became one of the final stops on the Underground Railroad. He himself returned repeatedly to the U.S. to free other slaves rescuing 118 others, including his own brother. Henson employed Black refugees and supported Black families whose husbands and fathers went to fight in the Civil War. Henson’s life was in part the basis of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s best-selling novel of the 19th century. He died at 93 years old in 1883 in Dresden, where his cabin is now a small museum. Iain Boekhoff

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up.