Israel and Hamas have both raised concerns over the lists of people due to be released on Monday, the final day of an agreed four-day pause in the fighting, an official briefed on the matter said. Qatari mediators were working with Israel and Hamas to resolve the issues and avoid delays.

Hamas said it wanted to extend the truce. Israel has previously offered to agree to an additional day for each additional 10 hostages freed, and to release three times the number of Palestinian prisoners each time.

Hamas released 17 more hostages Sunday, including one American – Avigail Idan, a four-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7. Under the deal reached last week, the truce began Friday and is slated to continue into Monday as international mediators led by the U.S. and Qatar work to try to extend it.

The four-day truce is the first break in fighting since gunmen from Hamas and other militant groups launched a deadly attack on southern Israel.

Open this photo in gallery: People wave flags and cheer as a second helicopter with Israeli hostages released earlier by Hamas lands at Schneider medical centre on the third day of the temporary truce where they disembarked behind screens as family and friends wait nearby on Nov. 26, 2023 in Petah Tikva, Israel.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Nearly 20% of inmates homeless upon release from Ontario jails, data show

Data obtained by The Globe and Mail through a freedom of information request has found that close to one in five inmates leaving Ontario jails are released into homelessness, a problem that has only increased over the past five years as communities across the province grapple with the escalating crises of housing affordability, mental health and addiction.

This means that inmates are routinely released without even a plan to find a home, exacerbating underlying mental-health issues and leaving them more likely to reoffend. Anti-poverty advocates and experts say these data reflect a failure by the justice system to house some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Open this photo in gallery: Jennifer Bonner, executive director of The Hub, a drop-in resource centre for people experiencing homelessness, and physician Dale Guenter pose for a photograph in Hamilton on October 27, 2023.Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

Alberta to apply sovereignty act to thwart federal clean-electricity plan

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s promise to apply the sovereignty act Monday to protect provincial power companies from proposed federal clean-electricity regulations is a move Ottawa says is at odds with continuing “good faith” talks between the two governments.

The act, adopted last December, was the first piece of legislation her government tabled after she won leadership of the United Conservative Party and premiership last fall.

Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to party faithful at the United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary, Nov. 4, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

World stocks tread water: Global equities were little changed on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. and European inflation data later in the week, while gold hit a six-month high as the U.S. dollar fell. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.08 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was flat. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.20 per cent. New York futures were slightly lower. The Canadian dollar was down modestly at 73.28 US cents.

On Bill C-18, Canada has a clear choice: flourish like Australia or flounder like Spain

“Proponents of Canada’s new measures point to the example of Australia, whose News Media Bargaining Code was the inspiration for C-18. But they forget that’s where the similarity ends. Australia succeeded because its measures allowed for a compromise. The parties found a modest, imperfect solution, which got its news providers paid. Spain, on the other hand, took a harder line with Big Tech and failed spectacularly.” – Jonah Prousky

Why government mandates on electric cars will not work

“Many technologies have risen quickly but then stalled or fallen – for example, virtual reality headsets were a big hit two years ago. Who hears of them now? Several observers mistake these first sales as the beginnings of long-term adoption, but it’s not necessarily so.” – Leonard Waverman

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

In Turkey, Antigua and Greece, these spots top The Globe and Mail’s getaway list for the New Year.

Moment in time: Grey Cup parade, 1957

Open this photo in gallery: Sputnik No. 3 all the way from Vancouver Island, gyrated from curb to curb as the dog driver noticed pretty girls on either side of the street during giant Grey Cup parade on Nov. 30, 1957, in downtown Toronto.John Boyd/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re showcasing the Grey Cup.

Grey Cup parades had become a tradition by 1957 as another way of extending a single-day championship football game into a week-long festival. Canadian fans were right on top of current events that year, as seen in the above photo of Toronto’s Grey Cup parade by The Globe’s John Boyd. The odd-looking object was ‘Sputnik 3,′ from Vancouver Island, which paid homage to the Soviet Union’s launch of the Sputnik 1 satellite two months earlier and the launch of Sputnik 2, which carried a dog, a few weeks after that. The earthbound craft gyrated from curb to curb as the driver, dressed like a dog, entertained the thousands watching from sidewalks. A later group of revellers in the parade dismissed the space race – and promoted their favourite team – as they carried a banner that said, “Who needs Sputnik, we have the Bombers.” Sadly for Winnipeg fans, at Varsity Stadium later that weekend, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats crushed the Blue Bombers 32-7. Philip King.

