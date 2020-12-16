Morning Update: Health officials warn of holiday spike in cases as more vaccine doses set to arrive

Good morning,

Canada has secured the December arrival of more COVID-19 vaccines, but health officials say it won’t stop a growing surge in cases before the holidays, emphasizing the need to keep following public health rules.

In the United States and the Netherlands, cases of the virus have risen after significant national holidays, making the warning from health officials a week before many people in Canada take vacation all the more concerning.

Across the country, the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases continued to climb yesterday and is up by more than 2,000 from just a month ago. In Ontario, hospitals have been told to activate emergency plans in anticipation of a spike in the number of COVID-19 patients. Quebec, meanwhile, announced new lockdown measures that will begin on Dec. 25.

Open this photo in gallery Nisha Yunus, a residential care aide at Providence Health Care is injected with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine by Christina Cordova, a regional immunization clinical resource nurse in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Iran’s probe into downing of passenger jet has shown a ‘wanton disregard for innocent human life,’ report says

Iran’s investigation into the military strike that downed Ukraine Airlines Flight 752 has shown “indications of incompetence, recklessness and wanton disregard for innocent human life,” according to a report by Ralph Goodale, the federal government’s special adviser on the crash.

Flight 752 was shot down by Iranian missiles on Jan. 8 about three minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s Iman Khomeini International Airport.

Families that lost loved ones in the crash are waiting for answers when Iran releases the final report in its investigation, but the analysis by Goodale says interim reports and public comments by the country do not bode well in terms of finding out what really happened.

Off the court: How drama at a rec centre led to an Ontario town’s reckoning with race

It was a short fight in a recreation centre in Bradford West Gwillimbury, a town an hour north of Toronto where Black residents represent only 2 per cent of the total population, that led to five racialized boys being banned from the centre and the town’s only public library.

After several attempts to have the ban rescinded, the boys’ parents went to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal where an adjudicator ruled that the Bradford city staff were motivated by racial discrimination when they punished the boys. The ruling has forced officials to confront the serious impact racism has on racialized youth in the small town.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Regulator overseeing public-alert system dealing with high turnover, poor record keeping: Federal regulators overseeing the technology for Canada’s national public-alerting system are contending with high turnover and poor records management as they try to ensure that Canadians get life-saving, localized warnings about imminent threats.

Canadian home prices likely to spike 9 per cent next year: Average home prices across the country are expected to jump 9 per cent next year, the country’s national real estate group said as record-low mortgage rates and a housing shortage in Ontario and Quebec drive competition among buyers.

Canadian lawyer is loathed and loved for his Africa democracy work: For authoritarian African regimes, veteran Canadian lawyer Robert Amsterdam is seen as an agitator, a spy, a neo-colonialist, an “economic hit man” and an “advocate of darkness.” But if he is loathed by autocrats, he is loved by many of Africa’s democratic politicians – several of whom have recruited him for their cause.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks gain: World stocks rose on Wednesday while the safe-haven U.S. dollar reached its lowest in more than two and a half years on the prospect of effective coronavirus vaccines and more U.S. fiscal stimulus. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.96 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.58 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.26 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.97 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.42 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Andrew Coyne: “A truly bold plan, then, would have relied almost exclusively on carbon pricing to get us to our targets, even at a higher price than the $170 envisaged. Instead, the new Liberal plan, like its predecessors, is stuffed with subsidies and regulations – more than 60 of them, at a cost of $15-billion, on top of the $60-billion the Liberals have already spent on similar programs.”

Rob Carrick: “Rate-wise, it’s a great time to consider buying. Price-wise, not so much.... So maybe you’ll wait for the housing market to plateau or maybe cool off a bit. It might work, but you have to understand how affordability is a function of rates and price together.”

Cathal Kelly: “Now that he’s lost Antetokounmpo, does Ujiri still have the will to build Toronto back up into a championship contender? Why has he not re-signed yet? Does he intend to? And what happens if he doesn’t? You want a contract chase to obsess over? Were I a fan of this team, I would worry a lot more about that one.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Comfort TV: Four great sports stories on cable and streaming

You can’t beat sports stories for comfort and joy. The competition, the triumph of the underdog or triumph of the individual over a society or system that scorns them. Heroes brought low and returning in a great comeback win. That kind of narrative dominates the genre. Here are four films, fiction and non-fiction, that sometimes follow the pattern and sometimes don’t.

MOMENT IN TIME: DEC. 16, 1953

Open this photo in gallery CBUT, channel 2 station ID. Prospect Point, Stanley Park, 1961. Alvin Armstrong/CBC Vancouver Still Photo Collection

First Western Canada TV station

With 6 p.m. opening ceremonies followed by a 7 p.m. newscast, Western Canada had the first TV station of its own as of this evening in 1953. Vancouver-based CBC station CBUT was among several stations the national public broadcaster was rolling out across Canada. By the time CBUT went on the air, Lower Mainland residents already had access to three stations from Washington State. But part of the goal of CBUT was to provide Canadian material, which came to include such programs as Consensus, Town Talk and Cuisine 30 for an audience estimated at about one million. “We’ll try to bring a wide variety of programs to satisfy all interests,” Kenneth Caple, the B.C. regional representative of the CBC, said on camera as CBUT had its debut. The station was initially on the air from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. until midnight. It was based in a converted Vancouver car dealership. About two decades later, in 1975, CBUT moved with CBC radio into a still-standing broadcasting centre on downtown Hamilton Street, where it continues to operate today. Ian Bailey

