Morning Update: Hereditary house chief backs GasLink plan; updates on the coronavirus

Hereditary house chief declares support for Coastal GasLink

Herb Naziel, who goes by the hereditary name Samooh, is the first and so far only house chief to back the project, breaking ranks with eight other house chiefs.

The members of his Wet’suwet’en house group told him at first not to get involved in the pipeline dispute, Mr. Naziel said.

He said he is disappointed that two Wet’suwet’en women who support Coastal GasLink – Gloria George and Darlene Glaim – were stripped of their hereditary house names in the past four years. “I’m not afraid of being stripped. I’d like to see them try,” said Mr. Naziel, who has served as Samooh since 1988.

Indigenous protesters alienated the people in B.C.'s legislature that might help them

The latest on coronavirus news:

Northern Italy is on lockdown, putting 16 million people – equivalent to almost half the population of Canada – into isolation. By Sunday, Italy had reported 7,375 COVID-19 cases and 366 fatalities so far, The Globe’s Eric Reguly reports from Rome .

. In China, even as authorities restrict avenues for public expression, they have opened a raft of counselling hotlines and online psychological assistance services. Epidemics often produce a heavier mental-health burden than other illnesses, writes The Globe’s Nathan Vanderklippe in Beijing.

Global Affairs Canada said it had secured a plane to transport 230 Canadians on board the Grand Princess to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be quarantined for 14 days. The government decided to repatriate Canadians on the Grand Princess after a request from the U.S., writes Andrea Woo and Tamsin McMahon from San Jose and Vancouver.

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We’d love to hear your story. E-mail: tips@globeandmail.com

Several of Canada’s 66 cases stem from a trip on the Grand Princess cruise ship to Mexico in mid-February. The close quarters of a cruise ship has proven to be a fertile breeding ground for infection.

In North Vancouver, two patients at a long-term care facility tested positive, prompting officials to declare an outbreak. The two cases are linked to B.C.’s first confirmed case of community transmission.

With coronavirus outbreak, a new policy for employees travelling for March break: Don’t come back to the office

Opinion (Cathal Kelly): A business-as-usual approach is most needed amid trying times such as coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Passengers look out from balconies aboard the Grand Princess as it cruises a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Noah Berger/The Associated Press

Trumps sends top adviser to warn against Huawei

Today, President Donald Trump is dispatching Robert Blair, White House special representative for international telecommunications, to Ottawa to press the government on barring the Chinese telecom giant from next-generation 5G wireless networks in Canada.

This is the first high-level U.S. visit to Ottawa that is solely in support of the U.S. campaign to press allies to bar Huawei from Western telecommunications infrastructure.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Trump’s diplomacy fails to resolve Nile River deadlock: President Donald Trump has taken a personal interest in the conflict over a massive Ethiopian hydro dam on the Blue Nile that could reduce the water supply to Sudan and Egypt. The dispute between the two countries has slid back into a dangerous deadlock again.

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: One of the commissioners for the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls feels that Indigenous women have become targets, especially with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests, rail blockades and demonstrations.

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Bernie Sanders: Among Biden’s former rivals, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan, Deval Patrick and John Delaney have also endorsed him. Sanders has also gotten the endorsement of Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

Erdogan urges Greece to ‘open your gates’ as he prepares to discuss migrant crisis with EU: Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to get into Greece, an EU member state, since Turkey said on Feb. 28 that it would no longer try to keep them on its territory – as agreed in 2016 with the European Union in return for billions of euros in aid.

Open this photo in gallery Turkish police motorcycles patrol near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/Reuters

MORNING MARKETS

Coronavirus shock, oil crash hammer world stocks: Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen. In Europe, Britian’s FTSE 100 was down more than 6 per cent just after 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 5.17 per cent and 5.96 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 5.07 per cent. The Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 4.23 per cent. New York futures were deep in the red. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.49 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes coronavirus market jitters, dividend bargains and is it time to buy Enbridge?

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Blaming sexism for Elizabeth Warren’s loss is a disservice to women

Debra Soh: “It breeds a sense of helplessness and self-righteous pity, instead of telling the next generation to take responsibility and learn from their failures.” Soh holds a PhD in sexual neuroscience research from York University and writes about the science and politics of sex.

The laws of attraction: why banning men isn’t so simple

Phoebe Maltz Bovy: “Straight women’s continued existence began to pose a conundrum: If we hate men, what are we doing with them? Some urged sex strikes. Context-free, a woman declaring ‘I like men’ went from insinuating a high sex drive to a declaration of allegiance with the enemy.” Maltz Bovy is a Toronto-based writer and author.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkinson David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

How to stock your pantry if you’re worried about a coronavirus quarantine

Canadians who have travelled to countries with an outbreak of the coronavirus virus are being advised by health authorities or employers to self-isolate for two weeks once they get back home. If you’re planning to travel and are concerned about a possible self-isolation, be prepared by stocking your pantry with a supply of nutrient-dense foods that will last while you can’t shop.

Here are some tips from The Globe’s Leslie Beck to help you eat healthy, balanced meals whether self-isolated or not.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, his wife, Mila, and President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, hold hands and sing at the conclusion of a gala performance in their honour in Quebec City on March 17, 1985. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/The Associated Press

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. In honour of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, we’re looking at Irish culture in Canada throughout the month of March.

In 1985, two leaders of Irish ancestry joined together to sing When Irish Eyes are Smiling, a televised performance that would echo for decades. Recently elected Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney played host to U.S. president Ronald Reagan in Quebec City in a “Shamrock Summit" on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in a calculated display of political blarney that he hoped would reset a strained bilateral relationship. The parallels to today: a conservative president hostile to climate action (acid rain topped the agenda then) sought change on defence spending and trade (culture and agriculture were sticking points then and now). Critics accused Mulroney of “servility” to Reagan, but the prime minister maintained that the bond he forged with the Gipper led to future diplomatic wins for Canada. In 2017, Mulroney sang a solo encore of Irish Eyes for U.S. President Donald Trump at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, joking: “Mr. President, I hope this doesn’t fracture U.S.-Canada relations for decades.” – Shane Dingman

