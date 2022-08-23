Good morning,

Hockey Canada recently approached some of its largest sponsors to gauge whether ousting some top executives and board members would be enough to win back their support – and sponsorship dollars – amid a sexual-assault scandal.

The organization has been under fire over its handling of sexual-assault allegations against players. This has led major sponsors – among them Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Telus and Esso – to announce in June that they would suspend support for Hockey Canada, including at this year’s World Junior Championship.

So far, the sponsors who were contacted have not changed their positions, according to sources, whom The Globe is not naming because they were not authorized to discuss sensitive conversations with business partners. Some said the departures on offer would not be sufficient, and that wholesale change to Hockey Canada’s operations is needed.

Fans watch Finland and Czechia play during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on August 11, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Trudeau casts doubt on idea of shipping natural gas from East Coast to Germany

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cast doubt on the business case for exporting natural gas directly from the East Coast or Quebec to Europe – an assessment he delivered as he welcomed Germany’s Chancellor, who is in Canada seeking alternatives to Russian energy.

Trudeau, who is poised to ink an accord with Chancellor Olaf Scholz today on exporting hydrogen to Germany in the future, was asked during a press conference in Montreal why he’s not devoting more attention to sending natural gas to Europe.

Trudeau said possible Central Canadian or East Coast locations for plants to convert natural gas to liquified natural gas for shipment are all far from the Alberta oil patch.

Replacing its police force has brought Camden, N.J., more peace but lingering questions about justice

The city of Camden in New Jersey was in trouble, with violent crime increasing even as its population shrank. A decade ago, this city of fewer than 80,000 across the Delaware River from Philadelphia had the highest per-capita murder rate in the United States. During its Great Recession nadir, Camden laid off nearly half its officers in a round of budget cutting.

In 2013, the state took dramatic action. It dismantled the city police and replaced them with a newly created force under the aegis of the county. Since the changes, Camden has logged a steep decrease in crime. Homicides dropped to 23 last year from a high of 67 in 2012. Violent offences in general have fallen by 40 per cent over the past decade.

But not everyone agrees that the police department has really turned things around.

Former top Nova Scotia Mountie defends response to mass shooting: Lee Bergerman, the former top Mountie in Nova Scotia, insists the RCMP’s response to the country’s worst mass shooting was well-executed, and blames most of the problems highlighted by a public inquiry into the killings on a lack of resources.

B.C. First Nation aims to get back totem pole taken 100 years ago: Before the Museum of Scotland opened to the public yesterday, a group of seven Nisga’a delegates marched into its Living Lands gallery wearing ceremonial regalia and singing traditional songs. They were there to visit a totem pole that had been taken from their village in Northwestern British Columbia nearly 100 years ago – and which may be headed back to Nisga’a territory.

Crowds gather as Independence Day celebrations cancelled in Ukraine: Ukrainian authorities have cancelled Independence Day celebrations and there’s widespread concern about missile attacks, but people in Kyiv have struck a defiant tone and come out in droves to see an unusual attraction: a collection of destroyed Russian rockets, tanks and other armoured vehicles.

Ottawa urged to eliminate ArriveCan app: U.S. lawmakers and business advocates are urging Ottawa to ease travel delays between the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 1,500 e-mails have been sent to federal MPs and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino since the Canadian American Business Council launched an online campaign calling on the federal government to scrap the ArriveCan app and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.

Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons: The James Webb Space Telescope captured unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms. Scientists released the shots yesterday of the solar system’s biggest planet.

This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022.The Associated Press

European markets under pressure: Weakening economies in Germany and France piled more pressure on markets on Tuesday as decades-high inflation and surging gas prices drag Europe towards recession, pushing the euro to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.34 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.02 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.78 per cent. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.77 US cents.

John Ibbitson: “You may care about Pierre Poilievre’s nonsensical opposition to the World Economic Forum. Most voters care more about the cost of bread, and Mr. Poilievre is laser-focused on the cost of bread. Which is why he will almost certainly become the leader of the Conservative Party and may one day be prime minister.”

Peter MacKay: “Like others suffering under the Chinese regime – Uyghurs, Tibetans, Falun Gong practitioners, and other ethnic and religious minorities – human-rights protections are but a dream for Xiao Jianhua and Victor Ho. They deserve the same support as the two Michaels, and the full efforts of our government, despite not being born in Canada. A Canadian is a Canadian, our Prime Minister remarked. Let’s ensure those words have meaning.”

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Why you need to put iodine on your nutritional radar

New study findings out of McMaster University in Hamilton suggest that iodine deficiency may be on the rise in certain parts of Canada owing to changing cooking and eating habits. Here’s what to know about iodine – and why salt iodization may not be as effective as it once was at ensuring adequate levels of the nutrient.

Moment in time: Aug. 23, 1981

Police bassist Sting performs during the group's evening set at Police Picnic, August 23, 1981 in Oakvile, Ont.Alan Lysaght

New Wave bands perform at first Police Picnic

The New Wave genre had its mini-Woodstock on this day in 1981, when more than 25,000 kids flocked to a farmer’s field for a day-long exhibition of pop music marinated in punk, reggae and ska. Presented by Toronto concert promoters Gary Topp and Gary Cormier, the event in Oakville, Ont., represented New Wave’s break for the big time – out of the clubs and into the sun-drenched wide open. Advance tickets went for $20 each; day-of admittance cost $5 more to catch the Specials, the Go-Go’s, the Payolas, Nash the Slash, Iggy Pop and others. The titular British headliners, the Police, hit the stage at 10:55 p.m., perilously late for those planning to catch the commuter train back to Toronto that night. Led by singer-bassist Sting, the superstar trio blitzed through familiar songs Message in a Bottle, Don’t Stand So Close to Me, De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da, Roxanne and more before closing with Reggatta de Blanc. Two bigger Police Picnics followed (in 1982 and ‘83 at Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium), but it is the bucolic first edition that stands out in the annals of New Wave history. Brad Wheeler

