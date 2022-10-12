Good morning,

The departure of Hockey Canada’s CEO and the mass resignation of its board yesterday, amid a controversy over alleged sexual assault, are the first steps toward rebuilding the organization, MPs, corporate sponsors and provincial hockey associations said.

Under pressure over how it handled an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 national junior team, Hockey Canada announced that its chief executive Scott Smith departed the organization yesterday and all members of its board of directors had resigned.

Until this week, Smith and the Hockey Canada board steadfastly refused to step down, even as they faced increasing pressure at federal hearings where its leaders were criticized for giving misleading and inconsistent testimony, and MPs accused them of trying to cover up the alleged sexual assault.

In the wake of the departures, MPs said they now want full disclosure on whether Smith received a severance payout, and what funds are potentially being used to cover it. They also want to see clear signs of change from an interim management team that will be named by Hockey Canada in the weeks ahead. And major corporate sponsors including Tim Hortons, Bauer and others, said they want to see the organization conduct itself much differently before they reinstate their support.

Hockey Canada ousted CEO Scott Smith on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, and the board of directors also resigned due to a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core.The Canadian Press

Canada’s permanent resident application backlog is forcing thousands of skilled workers to quit and return home

Thousands of highly skilled immigrants who in previous years would easily have qualified for permanent residence in Canada are being forced to return to their home countries as their work permits expire – the result of a backlog created by federal policy decisions intended to boost immigration during the pandemic.

Many of them are former international students who landed jobs in Canada mid-pandemic, during a critical labour shortage. Now they find themselves in limbo, waiting for opportunities to apply for permanent resident status – opportunities that may never arrive.

Zelensky asks G7 for missile defence shield after Russia shells Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky is appealing for international help with building a missile defence shield, after Russian air attacks this week on several Ukrainian cities killed and wounded civilians and damaged electricity infrastructure.

Speaking to an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven countries yesterday, the Ukrainian President called on world leaders to step up their contributions to the war effort, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin “still has room for further escalation.”

The White House vowed to get Zelensky more missile defence systems capable of taking down Russian cruise missiles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Zelensky had a one-on-one conversation on Monday. But during a news conference yesterday, Trudeau did not did not directly address the Ukrainian leader’s request for assistance with air defence.

Russia arrests eight for Crimea bridge blast as NATO allies gather to bolster Ukrainian air defences

Editorial: Some day, Vladimir Putin is going to have to talk about ending his war in Ukraine. That day is getting closer

The man who will shape the future: China’s Xi Jinping prepares for a second decade in power

In July, 2002, the governor of China’s Fujian province was asked whether he saw himself as a potential future national leader. Xi Jinping, then 49, “came close to choking.”

“His eyes went wide, he flushed, he nearly spilled his drink,” according to a contemporary account. Regaining his composure, Xi said it was not the time to discuss such matters, months out from a key Communist Party Congress.

Twenty years later, President Xi is preparing for another such meeting, at which he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term as leader. The man once less famous than his opera singer spouse is now poised to shape the future of the world more than any other individual of his generation.

Tech companies re-create ArriveCan app clones in criticism of Ottawa: Two Canadian tech firms have announced that they each independently recreated the ArriveCan app over the Thanksgiving weekend to illustrate that Ottawa should not have paid anywhere near $54-million on the mobile software.

How will Canada cope with COVID-19 this fall and winter?: COVID-19 is now in some ways less threatening to Canadians than ever. Widespread vaccination, prior infections and the introduction of new updated vaccines mean many Canadians have greater immunity against the disease than in previous years. But in other ways, the country is arguably in a more precarious position. The Globe and Mail spoke with several experts about the top five indicators of how the country will cope with COVID-19 in the coming months.

IMF warns ‘worst is yet to come’ for global economy: The International Monetary Fund has cut its global growth forecast and warned of potential financial market disorder, but it is advising central banks to stay the course on monetary policy tightening despite the economic pain it will cause.

Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta premier: New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will abide by decisions from the Supreme Court of Canada in rulings involving her proposed sovereignty act – a contrast to her pledge during the United Conservative Party leadership campaign that the legislation would give the province the power to disregard federal laws and legal decisions.

Prosecutors drop charges in Serial case: Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed yesterday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee – a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial – after additional DNA testing further undermined his conviction, his lawyer said.

European markets steady: European stocks held steady in early trading on Wednesday, while sterling recovered after hitting a 13-day low overnight as the Bank of England reiterated that it would end its emergency bond-buying at the end of the week. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.30 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.78 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.61 US cents.

The ‘dirty bulk’ and ‘quick cut’ are both crash diets. Neither work

Whether it’s boxing, mixed martial arts or bodybuilding, crash dieting is the not-so-secret shame of all weight-sensitive sports. Athletes often go to extremes, living off nothing but slices of broiled chicken and piles of steamed greens for weeks on end. But this sort of drastic dieting is counterproductive for peak athletic performance. Restricting calories and fluids to such a massive degree impairs brain and nervous system function. Work capacity becomes reduced, reflexes become less responsive. And then there are the potential long-term health consequences, which could include kidney damage and hormonal disruption.

