Hockey Canada said Wednesday it has halted the use of a special multimillion-dollar fund to settle alleged sexual assault claims.

A Globe and Mail investigation revealed this week that Hockey Canada built the National Equity Fund with registration fees it said were collected for insurance, but didn’t tell players and parents how some of that money was being used.

The fund allowed Hockey Canada to settle a variety of claims on its own, outside the courts, without an investigation by its insurance company. The existence of the fund raises new questions about how Hockey Canada handles allegations of sexual assault at a time when it has been accused by federal MPs of trying to avoid fully investigating an alleged 2018 sexual assault by Canadian Hockey League players.

At parliamentary hearings in Ottawa last month, Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith said the organization settled a $3.55-million lawsuit in May with a woman who alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players in a hotel room. Smith said only internal funds were used as Hockey Canada “liquidated a portion of our investments,” to settle for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier Wednesday, police in London, Ont. announced they had launched an internal review of the 2018 sexual assault investigation after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala in June, 2018 that concluded without criminal charges.

Police said the review will examine “what, if any, additional investigative avenues may exist.”

Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith announces the players invited to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Tom Renney has retired as Hockey Canada's chief executive officer after eight years and will be replaced by Smith. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntoshJeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canada’s inflation hits 8.1% but early signs suggest peak near

Canadian inflation jumped to the highest rate since January, 1983, this June, although there were tentative signs that consumer price growth is close to topping out.

While the consumer price index rose 8.1 per cent in June from a year earlier, up from 7.7 per cent in May, the increase was lower than the 8.4 per cent expected by many financial analysts.

Statistics Canada said the acceleration was mainly because of gasoline. Consumers paid 6.2 per cent more at the pump in June than May, and 55 per cent more on an annual basis.

Excluding food and energy, inflation rose 0.4 per cent in June from May, a slower pace than in recent months. And in a separate report on Wednesday, Statscan said that prices for industrial products fell 1.1 per cent in June, the first monthly drop since last summer. Softwood lumber fell 28 per cent in a single month, partly because of slowing U.S. construction.

“We may be at or very close to a peak. It’s too early to say,” Derek Burleton, deputy chief economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in an interview. “This will bring some relief to the Bank of Canada, but they’re still looking at inflation that’s far too high.”

It’s getting harder and harder to leave China, even as record numbers head for the exits

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, many elite figures who once thought themselves untouchable have been caught up in his sweeping anti-corruption campaign or by more recent clampdowns targeting the technology and financial sectors. This, combined with China’s tough “zero-COVID” policy, which has led to draconian lockdowns in dozens of other cities, has made many Chinese – both wealthy and not – consider moving elsewhere.

According to investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, about 13,000 high-net-worth individuals will leave China and Hong Kong this year, almost as many as the 15,000 predicted to depart Russia. They will take with them billions of dollars in assets, with Portugal, Singapore and a number of Caribbean countries among the top destinations, thanks to generous residence or citizenship programs.

But for the average citizen, just physically leaving the country has become more difficult.

Earlier this year, Beijing announced strict curbs on all “non-essential” overseas travel. In 2021, China issued just 630,000 passports, about 2 per cent of the number handed out in 2019, according to the National Immigration Administration. Applicants now have to show an urgent need to travel, such as a job offer or place at a foreign university.

Also on our radar

Premier Doug Ford set to give Toronto and Ottawa mayors veto powers through ‘strong mayor’ system: Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the prospect of gaining more authority, as the province is considering introducing a strong-mayor system. In the sort of strong-mayor system seen in some U.S. cities, council would need a super-majority to override the wishes of the mayor. Critics are warning that Toronto has recent evidence of the risk of empowering its top politician.

Senior Canadian military commander charged under military law, accused of having relationship with a subordinate: Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan has been charged with two counts of breaching the Armed Force’s disciplinary code, following a sexual misconduct investigation by military police into an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. The military said in a statement late on Wednesday that the investigation “did not reveal any evidence to support the laying of charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.”

Nunavut residential school survivors hope for apology, justice during the Pope’s visit: When Pope Francis lands in Iqaluit at the end of his Canadian tour next week, families of residential school survivors will hope to hear an apology recognizing the unique toll of residential schooling in the Arctic. The per-capita impact of residential schools was higher in the Far North than anywhere else in Canada because Indigenous people comprised most of the population in two of the three northern territories.

Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole: The trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash was granted day parole for six months. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu will get full parole after those six months if he follows conditions. He was sentenced to eight years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges for the 2018 crash that killed 16 and injured 13.

Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid: A majority of Vancouver council members voted Wednesday to continue to support the Indigenous-led initiative to host the 2030 Olympics. The 9-to-2 decision comes despite a staff report that raised red flags about finances and a timeline that was “not achievable.”

Italian premier Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes: Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace.

Morning markets

Global stocks ease: World stock markets eased on Thursday as a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe lifted the euro ahead of the European Central Bank’s anticipated first interest rate hike in over a decade to quell inflation. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.58 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.71 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.11 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.51 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.43 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

William Robson: “Two economic headlines a week apart – the Bank of Canada’s 1 per cent hike in the overnight rate last week, and the 8.1 per cent year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index Wednesday – make clear that we are at a major turning point. The Bank has underlined its determination to get inflation, which it admits it underestimated, back to its 2-per-cent target. Canadians can look forward to lower inflation, and also need to be ready for the recession that will precede it.”

Gillian O’Reilly: “Thinking about freedom of expression, especially in public libraries, is uncomfortable. It always has been. Libraries have worked hard to develop policies that allow the maximum freedom of expression within the bounds of Canadian law (hate speech as defined by the Criminal Code is not allowed) – to allow their patrons access to the broadest possible range of materials and the freest possible discussion of ideas.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Tips to help travellers avoid air and road trip woes

People have the travel bug again, but this summer, getting to where you’re going – whether by air or road – can be anything but simple. As airport delays and other travel complications abound, many feel pressure to better prepare for their journey ahead. The Globe asked experts and frequent travellers to share the gadgets, products and services they use to make their trips safer and less frustrating.

Moment in time: July, 21, 1940

Two young evacuees from Great Britain, arriving at Bonaventure Station, Montreal, in August 1941.CN Collection, 42755-2 / Ingenium Archives

SS Anselm sets sail with child evacuees

As the SS Anselm set sail on this day in 1940, British children and their escorts stood on deck and sang There’ll Always Be an England while their ship pulled away from harbour. They were the first batch of child evacuees during the Second World War – 39 boys and 43 girls who travelled from Liverpool, U.K., to Halifax. In June, 1940, Nova Scotia published a pamphlet and newspaper ads urging citizens to welcome these children into their homes. The evacuation was part of the Children’s Overseas Reception Board (CORB) program, established in 1940, which received children’s applications and arranged their transportation, paid for by the British government. They went to different countries in the Commonwealth. Canada was the most frequent destination, receiving 1,532 children. The program had its flaws, however. The British Admiralty, with limited resources, could not guarantee safe passage. The Anselm experienced this firsthand on July 21 when multiple ships in its convoy were struck midday and sank. The children aboard SS Anselm arrived safely in Halifax on Aug. 3, but the passengers of SS City of Benares did not share that fate. After SS City of Benares was sunk by a German U-boat in September, the CORB evacuation program came to an abrupt end. Stephanie Bai

