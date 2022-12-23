The Morning Update newsletter will pause between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 for the holidays.

Good morning,

Hockey Canada paid out nearly $2.9-million in legal settlements in the past year using player registration fees, according to newly released audited financial statements.

That number includes the amount paid to settle a lawsuit filed by a young woman in London, Ont., who alleged she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 national junior team, reports Grant Robertson.

The records don’t say how many claims were paid, or how much it cost to settle the 2018 case. But the figure shows the sexual-assault lawsuit was settled for less than the original claim.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

RCMP will probe forged government documents aimed at discrediting Muslim charity

The RCMP has decided to launch an investigation to determine who sent forged government documents to the Muslim Association of Canada, days after the federal police force said the community organization should instead pursue the matter with local authorities.

The Mounties came under criticism from Muslim groups and the office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on Wednesday after they declined to investigate the fake documents, which falsely suggest the RCMP and the Canada Revenue Agency are using paid informants to build a terrorist-funding case against the charity.

Life in the field and in the bomb shelter: The UN’s Canadian chief in Ukraine faces the humanitarian challenge of a lifetime

Denise Brown, the UN’s resident and humanitarian co-ordinator in Ukraine, at the UN shelter during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Dec. 16.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Denise Brown’s career has brought her to some of the world’s most tragic hotspots, from Afghanistan to Somalia. Throughout, her duty was to save lives even at the risk of her own.

In that sense, her posting in Ukraine is no different. Yet it is completely different, writes Eric Reguly. Ukraine is not a broken, violent dictatorship or failed state like some of the Sub-Saharan and Central Asian countries that require UN attention. It was a relatively wealthy, stable and peaceful democracy – at least it was until Russia’s invasion.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Brown the UN’s resident and humanitarian co-ordinator in Ukraine in late July. “Who could say no to this job?” she says. “Ukraine is the challenge of our generation.”

Read more:

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Jan. 6 committee releases final report: The House panel says the “central cause” of the attack on the U.S. Capitol was former president Donald Trump: “None of the events of Jan. 6 would have happened without him.”

For B.C. patient, surgery cancellation prompts fears of cancer spread: Geneva Reynen, who has Stage 3 ovarian cancer, had a surgery to remove a tumour cancelled at the last minute, a consequence of a cancer system that insiders say is operating at capacity

Homeless man in fatal Toronto stabbing was a ‘father and grandfather,’ acquaintance says: Katy Chiappetta, a resident of a shelter, says people need to know more about the life of the 59-year-old man killed in an attack in downtown Toronto: “He was doing okay but then something bad happened again and it was back to homelessness.”

Preparing for a winter storm: Canadians are no strangers to winter storms, but that doesn’t mean reminders on what to keep on hand and how to prepare for the worst aren’t helpful. Here’s what you need to know about weather-proofing your home and vehicle.

How to have fun the Manitoba way: Winter is unavoidable in Winnipeg, where temperatures occasionally dip below those of Mars. But a group of friends have learned to embrace it by finding new twists on curling, their province’s favourite sport

Morning markets

World shares mixed: Global shares were mixed on Friday as the last full trading week of the year comes to a close, with looming U.S. inflation data a reminder of how surging prices and interest rates have fundamentally shifted investor thinking over the past 12 months. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.37 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.44 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was higher at 73.44 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Xi Jinping’s grip on China is weaker than it seems

“Xi Jinping is highly skilled at domestic power-play, but his economic, social and geopolitical strategies have proved counterproductive. They are alienating the very people upon whose hard work and enterprise wealth-creation depends. They have turned the world’s most powerful nation from a benign partner into a hostile opponent. Regression and closure have replaced the reform and opening which gave people hope, some freedom and new opportunities in earlier decades.” - Roger Garside

For the women of Iran, history shows us there’s no turning back now

“In March, 1979, women chanted, ‘At the dawn of freedom, where is the rights of women?’ Today, on the streets of Iran, women and men are raising their fists up in the air and shouting ‘woman, life, freedom’ in Iran’s first women-led and women-centric protest, which will surely leave a long-lasting mark in history.” - Golnaz Fakhari

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

These plant-based dessert classics will surprise and satisfy your taste

With so many recipes defaulting to staples like butter, milk and eggs, it can be a challenge to pivot to baking with plant-based ingredients. As we settle into cozy winter baking season, here’s some advice for tinkering with your own recipes, and a few new treats – cinnamon sticky biscuits and chocolate gingerbread with ginger caramel – that serve up plenty of comfort.

Moment in time: Dec. 23, 1978

Bryan Trottier sets NHL record

Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

On his plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame, Bryan Trottier is described as the “Center of Attention.” He was all of that on this day in 1978. Playing for the New York Islanders, the 22-year-old Saskatchewan native set a league record by tallying six points (four goals and two assists) in the second period in a game against crosstown rivals, the New York Rangers. Playing on a line with fellow Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, he finished the game with five goals and three assists as the Islanders cruised to a 9-4 victory on home ice at Nassau Coliseum. “That night was my night,” Mr. Trottier would later recall.” Everything I touched was golden.” Previously, 10 players (including Pit Lepine, Mickey Roach, Joe Malone, Darryl Sittler, Max Bentley and Goldie Prodgers) had shared the record of five points in one period. Mr. Trottier’s feat stood unmatched until March 17, 2021, when New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad racked up six points in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers. Mr. Trottier’s eight-point night and six-point period still stand as Islanders franchise records. Brad Wheeler

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.