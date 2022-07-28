Good morning,

Hockey Canada told federal hearings Wednesday that it has paid $8.9-million since 1989 to settle 21 cases of alleged sexual assault, with the bulk of that money coming from a special fund built through registration fees that wasn’t disclosed to parents and players.

Senior executives said Hockey Canada has used a reserve known as the National Equity Fund to pay out nine settlements in that time worth $7.6-million, without putting those claims through the organization’s insurance policies and further scrutiny.

The figures are the first public disclosure of how much Hockey Canada used the special fund to settle allegations of sexual assault.

Read More:

Lawyer Andrew Winton sits alongside witnesses Scott Smith, Hockey Canada president and chief operating officer and Hockey Canada Chief Financial Officer Brian Cairo, as they appear at the standing committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, looking into how Hockey Canada handled allegations of sexual assault and a subsequent lawsuit.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Pope’s message of investigation into residential-school abuse a ‘lost in translation’ moment, Vatican clarifies

The Vatican is not planning to conduct a formal investigation into the abuses at Catholic-run residential schools that operated across Canada for a century, but will examine any new evidence that emerges.

Several senior Vatican officials who talked to The Globe and Mail said they wanted to clear up a “lost in translation” moment that gave some the impression that Pope Francis wanted the Vatican to launch its own investigation into the residential-school system.

More:

Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Ripudaman Singh Malik

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, but the businessman’s family says it is no closer to knowing why he was killed.

Mr. Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, was fatally shot on July 14 at about 9:30 a.m. as he sat in his vehicle near his Surrey business. He was 75 years old.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Nova Scotia RCMP superintendent says details on guns in mass shooting should not have been released: A top-ranked Mountie told a public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that information about the guns used by the killer should never have been shared outside of the RCMP just days after the rampage – not with the minister of public safety, or the Prime Minister’s Office.

UCP leadership candidates square off in first debate: Danielle Smith, considered one of the front-runners in the United Conservative Party leadership race, faced sharp criticism Wednesday from debate rivals over her Alberta sovereignty plan and controversial comments on cancer.

Hong Kong activists in Canada, U.S. and Britain announce plans to form exile parliament: The group of activists say they will hold elections to a parliament-in-exile next year, aiming to create a democratic body to represent Hong Kongers around the globe as China continues to crack down on political freedoms in the former British colony.

Former Republicans and Democrats to form new third U.S. political party: Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party, called Forward, to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America’s dysfunctional two-party system.

Russian forces capture Ukraine’s second biggest power plant: Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow’s first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its “special operation” to demilitarize and “de-nazify” its neighbour.

Dissidents face rising threat from spyware sold to autocratic regimes, U.S. committee hears: The House of Representatives intelligence committee heard testimony from a Citizen Lab researcher and a Google threat-analysis expert on the rapid proliferation of commercial spyware that allows authoritarian regimes to monitor the phones of dissidents and journalists without anyone’s knowledge.

Morning markets

U.S. rate hike aftermath: After Wednesday’s expected rate hike of 75 basis points, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also noted that these increases would slow down “at some point,” consolidating world shares at a six-week high. But with Europe’s gas crisis and likely recession, the STOXX 600 stalled after rising as much as 0.5 per cent. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 0.21 per cent. France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX fell 0.33 per cent and 0.47 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.36 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.23 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.10 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

“Americans have become remarkably vulnerable and prone to myths, conspiracy theories, alternative facts and the charlatans who peddle them. … Canadians are much less susceptible to falsehood bombardment, and nowhere near as politically exploitable.” - Lawrence Martin

“Yet, rather than treat the [Pope’s] apology as a first step, I view this as a crossroads. And one path is that Indigenous nations can disengage from our relationship with the Church.” - Matthew Wildcat

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

What is clean beauty?

Curious about the differences between clean and green when it comes to beauty products? Not sure what ingredients to avoid? Us too. To tease out the nuances in this space, Truc Nguyen asked leaders at three clean beauty brands to share their perspectives and insights.

Moment in time: July 28, 1914

Austro-Hungarian Empire declares war on Serbia

The Wiener Journal published the proclamation of war against Serbia after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand.JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

Though tensions were high during Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s visit to Sarajevo in June, 1914, security was lax, even after one assassination attempt. Perversely, the motorcade altered its route, placing the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne and his wife in the path of another assassin, who shot and killed them both. Vienna, which could feel its multiethnic empire disintegrating through competing nationalisms, sought to slow the rot by declaring war on Serbia on this day in 1914. Serbia appealed to its traditional ally, Russia, while Austria turned to the vain and foolish German Emperor Wilhelm II, who thought a brief war might distract growing discontent at home and break the encirclement of Germany by Russia and France. He declared war on them both. When German armies invaded Belgium, Britain and its empire, including Canada, allied with France and Russia in what became a cataclysm. Four years of carnage. Twenty million dead. A Bolshevik revolution in Russia. And though the Central Powers lost the war after the United States joined the Allies, a German corporal named Adolf Hitler bided his time and plotted revenge. John Ibbitson

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.