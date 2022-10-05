Good morning,

After Hockey Canada was criticized by federal MPs in July for mishandling an investigation into alleged sexual assault, and for failing to disclose key information during testimony, the organization’s board met and decided it needed to shift the message with the Canadian public.

The perception of Hockey Canada and its National Equity Fund – a financial reserve built using player registration fees that the organization used to settle a $3.55-million lawsuit without fully investigating the allegations, or disclosing to parents and players how their money was being used – needed to be reframed, the board decided.

But Hockey Canada’s focus on how it was perceived by the public rather than the flaws in its handling of the alleged sexual assault drew harsh criticism from MPs at federal hearings in Ottawa yesterday.

A Hockey Canada document is review by a member of Parliament during a House of Commons Committee on Canadian Heritage looking into safe sport in Canada on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada-U.S. dispute over Nexus sparks backlog of applications

Ottawa and Washington are at loggerheads over the popular Nexus trusted-travel program that allows citizens of both countries to cross the border more quickly, leaving several hundreds of thousands of Canadians waiting in the queue to get their applications approved.

At issue is a dispute over legal protections for U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers who work in Nexus offices in Canada. The U.S. wants the same protection for them as is guaranteed to its preclearance officers at Canadian land crossings and airports under a 2019 binational agreement.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said yesterday Ottawa is standing firm that U.S. customs officers can’t have the same legal protection at Nexus enrolment centres as they do at Canadian preclearance halls.

Laurentian University’s creditor-protection plan offers a new lease on life, but big challenges ahead

Janice Liedl, a professor of history at Laurentian University for 30 years, can’t help but notice how her university has changed.

When Laurentian declared insolvency in February, 2021, Dr. Liedl kept her job. But her department vanished. More than 100 of her tenured colleagues were fired and dozens of academic programs were slashed. The future of the entire university, a lynchpin in Sudbury and Northern Ontario, was cast in doubt.

On Sept. 14 of this year, the university’s creditors voted to approve a plan of arrangement that will settle the university’s debts at a fraction of their value. The result is a relief to the university’s administration and to its staff and faculty. Had the vote failed, the university said, its only option would have been to dissolve.

Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground: The Ukrainian army is pushing back Russian forces on two battlefields roughly 400 kilometres apart, recapturing land in Ukraine’s east and south. Despite Russia’s battlefield losses, President Vladimir Putin signed laws to formally annex 15 per cent of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Legault rejects electoral reform after election win: When a reporter asked François Legault yesterday about his 2018 promise to reform Quebec’s electoral system – a pledge he has since broken – the province’s Premier turned the question on its head. He pointed out that during this year’s election campaign he had made the opposite promise: not to reform the electoral system. This time, he said, he planned to “respect that promise.” Legault made his remarks after Monday’s provincial election results revived controversy over the fairness of Quebec’s first-past-the-post voting procedure.

Studios warn C-11 could skew platforms’ film and TV menus: Big U.S. movie studios including Netflix have warned that Bill C-11 could allow Ottawa to meddle in the menu of films offered to Canadians to watch at home. The Motion Picture Association told a Senate committee yesterday that filmmakers fear the online streaming bill could give the broadcast regulator “the power to micro-regulate” content on their platforms in Canada.

Drought in B.C. leads to thousands of dead salmon: Evidence of what looks like thousands of dead salmon is offering a vivid snapshot of a severe drought that has gripped British Columbia. Photos and video taken at the head of Neekas Cove in Heiltsuk Territory depict scores of dead salmon lying at the bottom of a dried-out creek bed.

Molecule building pioneers from U.S. and Denmark claim Nobel prize in Chemistry: Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University, K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research and Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen will equally share in this year’s chemistry prize.

Yankees star hits 62nd homer to break record: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season yesterday, eclipsing Roger Maris’s American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard.

Morning markets

World stocks clung to two-week highs today, although another aggressive rate increase from New Zealand tempered the idea that central banks may be close to slowing down the pace of rapid monetary tightening. Oil prices were little changed before a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big cut in crude output after gaining more than 3 per cent in the previous session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.48 per cent higher at 27,120.53 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.59 per cent to end at 18,087.97.

Europe’s broad STOXX 600 index was down 1 per cent. In early trading, Britain’s FTSE fell 1.13 per cent to 7,006.06, Germany’s DAX slid 0.76 per cent to 12,574.14, and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.64 per cent to 6,001.26.

That left MSCI’s World Stock Index up around 0.2 per cent, having touched its highest level in about two weeks earlier in the session.

The loonie was trading at 73.69 U.S. cents.

Moment in time: Oct. 5, 1982

Laurie Skreslet, the first Canadian to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on the Lhotse Face, October 1982.Handout

Laurie Skreslet becomes first Canadian to summit Mount Everest

Mountaineer Laurie Skreslet had been climbing upward for more than five hours, the weight of a country on his back, within steps of the top of the world – victory in sight – when his foot slipped on the ice. And slipped again. It was 9:30 a.m. local time, on this day in 1982, and the temperature at the world’s tallest peak, 8,849-metre Mount Everest, was -34 C. For Skreslet, it was the culmination of five years of planning, millions of dollars, and sadly a pursuit that included the deaths of three Nepalese Sherpas and a Canadian cameraman. But Skreslet put those things out of his mind. With the helping hand of one of his guides, he climbed that last step – the first Canadian to scale Everest. Along with Sherpas Sungdare and Lakpa Dorje, they sat on top for 33 minutes. The Calgarian, then 32, felt a deep sense of satisfaction. However, because of a camera malfunction, there are no photos recording Skreslet’s feat. And there was no Maple Leaf for Everest, either. Skreslet did not have a Canadian flag with him – only an Air Canada patch on his coat. Instead, he left a yellow oxygen bottle, on which he had drawn a happy face. Philip King

