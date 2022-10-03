Good morning,

Several years after Hockey Canada began using player registration fees to build a large cash reserve known as the National Equity Fund to cover sexual assault and other claims, it channelled a significant portion of that money into a second multimillion-dollar fund for similar purposes.

Known as the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, the reserve was created by the organization and its members with more than $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund. The money was earmarked “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse,” according to Hockey Canada documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Ukraine says it has full control of key city Lyman after Russia’s illegal annexation

Ukraine says it has gained full control of Lyman, a key eastern city in one of the regions Vladimir Putin illegally annexed, as the Ukrainian army continues to advance and fears mount over how the Russian President will respond to recent military setbacks.

Losing Lyman, in Donetsk region, on the weekend is a major defeat for Putin, who declared in his annexation speech on Friday that four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – would become part of Russia in an effort to bolster domestic support for his war, reports The Globe’s Janice Dickson.

What happens next – and particularly if the Ukrainian army continues to push forward – could have dangerous consequences given that Putin has vowed to defend these regions, which he says are now part of Russia.

Ukrainian forces recapture villages in Kherson region in major new breakthrough

Opinion: In Putin’s Russia, where democracy is a thinly veiled fiction, people are voting with their feet

A Ukrainian policeman walks past pro-Russian posters that were burned outside the mayor’s office, used by the Russian civil-military administration, in Lyman, Ukraine, on Oct. 2, 2022.Nicole Tung/The New York Times News Service

Female doctors in Ontario earn less, even in fields they dominate, Globe analysis finds

Female doctors in Ontario made less on average than their male counterparts in 35 medical specialties tracked by the Ministry of Health, a Globe and Mail analysis of physician billings has shown.

This was true even in specialties such as obstetrics and gynecology, where the majority of practising doctors were women. The most male-dominated disciplines were also the ones that paid the best.

Based on the average compensation within each specialty, male doctors dramatically outnumbered female physicians in all 10 of the most highly remunerated areas of practice.

Read more from The Globe’s Power Gap series.

François Legault’s CAQ makes inroads in unlikely places as Quebec heads to the polls

In Verdun, an old saying went, the Quebec Liberals could run a pig and win. The working-class neighbourhood in southwest Montreal has been a party stronghold for more than 50 years.

But times are changing. Retired health care worker Vincent Robert, who always used to vote Liberal, says he will probably switch his allegiance to François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec in Monday’s provincial election.

Robert, like many francophone voters, have abandoned traditional parties – the federalist Liberals and sovereigntist Parti Québécois – while shunning relative newcomers such as the leftist Québec Solidaire and the Conservative Party of Québec.

How François Legault found the sweet spot of Quebec politics

The challenges facing Quebec’s economy as Legault looks to secure another win

Opinion: François Legault’s Duplessis turn is a threat to Quebec’s democracy

More than 100 dead after soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia: In one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, more than 320 were also injured after police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, officials said Sunday.

Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian soccer stampede

Svante Pääbo of Sweden wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine: Among Dr. Pääbo’s discoveries is the fact that modern Homo sapiens of non-African origin derive 1 to 2 percent of their DNA from Neanderthals — proof that mixing between the two human species occurred tens of thousands of years ago.

Brazil headed for runoff in presidential election: Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will face off against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a second round of voting after neither of the top candidates received more than 50 per cent of the valid vote.

Tens of thousands still without power in Atlantic Canada week after Fiona: Utilities in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia said they hope to have the majority of remaining outages fixed in the next couple of days, but a timeline had yet to be established for thousands homes in more remote areas.

Legal battle between Torstar owners heads to court Monday: The Ontario Superior Court will hear a dispute between Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove, who purchased Torstar Corp. in 2020 for $60-million and who are at odds over how to address the company’s debt.

Torstar employees blindsided by owner court battle

Morning markets

The final quarter of the year got off to a shaky start today, with world stocks languishing at their lowest levels since late 2020 - when the global economy was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil prices jumped more than 4 per cent as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said it would consider reducing output.

In early trading, London’s FTSE-100 stock index was down 0.65 per cent to 6,849.13, falling in line with other markets. Germany’s DAX dropped 1.12 per cent to 11,978.13 while France’s CAC 40 slid 1.35 per cent to 5,684.68.

Asian stocks mostly fell in holiday-thinned trade although Japanese markets found support on strong energy and semiconductor shares. The Nikkei rose 1.07 per cent to 26,215.79. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.83 per cent to 17,079.51.

Why populists don’t concede

“... Populist losers are more likely than not to cry fraud, because the entire basis of their appeal lies in the claim that they, and only they, represent ‘the real people’ (or ‘the silent majority’). It follows that all other contenders for power are corrupt, and that citizens who do not support the populist leader do not truly belong to the people at all and hence are not casting legitimate votes.” - Jan-Werner Mueller

Albertans could some day miss Jason Kenney, even if his current approval numbers spell a different story

“Despite his lack of a cordial relationship with many members of the UCP caucus, some of the people who have worked closely with Mr. Kenney say they have never had a better, more considerate boss. Others lament that Alberta is losing a leader that looks far beyond the province’s boundaries, at international markets, and who has relationships with policy makers in the United States and around the world.” - Kelly Cryderman

Today’s editorial cartoon

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be stressful: A fool-proof guide to hosting

From menu shortcuts to easing COVID-19 anxieties, experts share their essential tips for putting together a delicious, budget-friendly Thanksgiving spread.

Moment in time: Prize-winning pumpkin, 1984

Four-time world pumpkin champion Howard Dill of Windsor, N.S., became known for the fine dimensions of his Atlantic Giant, the seeds of which were in high demand by competitive growers.Michael Harris/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, it’s pumpkins.

The history of competitive pumpkin growing starts relatively recently with, some say, Henry David Thoreau, who grew a 97-kilogram gourd in 1857. His subsequent brags ignited the enterprising spirit of North Americans. “I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion,” he wrote in Walden. Not just “the father of pumpkins,” but also “the father of the modern pumpkin weigh-off,” Nova Scotia’s Howard Dill, seen in a photo by Michael Harris, became known for the fine dimensions of his Atlantic Giant, the seeds of which were in high demand by competitive growers. His progeny have contributed to countless prize pumpkins, which are kept cozy with blankets and fed special brews to gain up to five kilograms a day. The current record-holder for a giant pumpkin – 1,226 kg, grown in Tuscany – is a proud descendent of a Dill pumpkin. Lisan Jutras

Subscribers and registered users of globeandmail.com can dig deeper into our News Photo Archive at tgam.ca/newsphotoarchive

