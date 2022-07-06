Good morning,

Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual-assault allegations involving eight Canadian Hockey League members, including players with the gold medal-winning world junior team, reveals a culture problem within the organization that needs to change, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge says.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, St-Onge said the story revealed so far is “extremely horrific and disturbing” and it’s clear that Hockey Canada’s investigative process was inadequate.

In April, a woman filed a $3.55-million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight of its players. The woman, who is now 24, alleged she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont., hotel room after a 2018 fundraising gala for the Hockey Canada Foundation. None of the players were named in the lawsuit and a settlement was reached between the parties.

A member of Team Canada's World Junior team skates through the Hockey Canada logo at center ice during Canada's morning skate at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg.Jeff Vinnick

Premiers press Trudeau to end delay on health-care transfer talks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said early last year that provincial demands for major increases in health-care transfers would have to wait until Canada was “through the worst” of the pandemic crisis.

That time is now, say provincial and territorial premiers preparing to meet next week as the Council of the Federation.

The health-care system is in crisis, says the Canadian Medical Association, which points to temporary emergency-room closings due to shortages of doctors and nurses. Some medical staff have left the profession, partly due to pandemic-related burnout.

Canada wants an all-electric vehicle fleet by mid-century. A patchwork of charging stations stands in the way

Range anxiety consistently ranks among Canadians as one of the top barriers to adoption of electric vehicles. Drivers are worried that a charge won’t be there when they need it, or at least that it won’t be convenient. If Canada is going to meet its goals on light-duty EV adoption – ostensibly, an all-electric fleet by mid-century – the country has a long way to go on charging. It’s a chicken-and-the-egg type conundrum. If you build it, they will come, but it’s hard to make a business case for building such capital-intensive infrastructure if enough people aren’t currently, or even imminently, coming.

That’s where Ottawa comes in. The federal Liberal government has provided hundreds of millions in funding to spur the construction of public charging sites. The idea is to encourage the private sector to make investments in these early days, until a tipping point is reached and consumer demand is so great that charging becomes a lucrative space on its own merit.

Time is of the essence. Earlier this year Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government unveiled a climate plan that aims to force a faster change in the driving habits of Canadians.

Patrick Brown disqualified from Conservative leadership race: The Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race to replace Erin O’Toole in the top job. Election committee chair Ian Brodie said in a statement the party became aware of “serious allegations of wrongdoing” by Brown’s campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.

Toronto and Vancouver home prices plunge: Home sales in Toronto and Vancouver plunged in June from last year’s highs and property prices declined further as higher borrowing costs made it harder for would-be buyers to get into the country’s two priciest real-estate markets.

Inflation boosting the cost of natural gas to consumers: Inflation is creeping into residential bills for natural gas as distribution companies raise rates charged to consumers to reflect spikes in the industry’s prices this past spring. The reality of higher commodity prices is expected to hit consumers to a much greater extent this winter, when they will likely receive eye-popping fuel bills for residential use, notably as home heating cranks up.

B.C. bank robbery suspects tried to join military: Both Isaac and Matthew Auchterlonie – the gun-obsessed 22-year-old brothers named as suspects in a botched bank robbery in Saanich, B.C. – took steps to join the Canadian military, the Department of National Defence has confirmed.

Suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged: The man accused of opening fire with a rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd of people watching a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, turning the holiday celebration into another national tragedy, was charged yesterday with seven counts of first-degree murder.

British PM fighting for political survival after ministers resign: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clinging to power after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit yesterday, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership amid shifting explanations about his handling of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Scientists observe three ‘exotic’ particles for first time: Scientists working with the Large Hadron Collider have discovered three subatomic particles never seen before as they work to unlock the building blocks of the universe, the European Council for Nuclear Research said yesterday.

World markets calm: Tentative calm returned to global markets on Wednesday, with the euro steadying after dropping to a two-decade low and oil back above US$100 a barrel after plunging a day earlier. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC40 advanced 1.07 per cent and 1.18 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.20 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.22 per cent. New York futures were modestly lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.68 US cents.

Ambarish Chandra and Duncan Dee: “Given the seasonality of Canadian air travel, things will likely improve after Labour Day and slowly return to normal, but with the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel rushes soon after, the next major strain on an already-stressed air transportation system will be just around the corner. Airlines, airports and governments would be wise to learn lessons now to work more effectively together for smoother travel in the months and years ahead.”

Editorial: “The U.S. is not a monolith. Some cities and states are acting on climate. Power in New York State is getting cleaner with help from hydro in Quebec. But the rightward shift at the top court, harpooning federal action, is bad news. For Canada and the world, it could create complications and challenges. It’s a new reality that Ottawa, and all Canadians, will have to get used to.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

A Canadian traveller’s airport survival guide: what to pack, what to leave behind

There’s one prevailing piece of advice when it comes to managing air travel in 2022: “Pack your patience.” But as flight cancellations and delays continue, there are also some steps you can take to make the process as smooth as possible, industry insiders say. From avoiding peak times to packing a luggage tracker, here are their tips.

Moment in time: July 6, 1942

This file photo taken on January 1, 1942, and released by the Anne Frank Fonds shows a portrait of Anne Frank who died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in May, 1945, at the age 15.ANNE FRANK FONDS via AFP / Getty Images

Anne Frank and her family go into hiding

The notification with the Nazi insignia arrived on July 5, a Sunday. Days after receiving her report card (“brilliant, as usual”), Margot Frank, 16, received a call-up notice from the SS ordering her to go to a labour camp in Germany. A secret family plan was hastily moved up: The Franks would go into hiding in an annex atop the warehouse Otto Frank used to own (but could no longer, as a Jew in German-occupied Amsterdam). Margot and her sister, Anne, packed their schoolbags with their most important things, including the diary Anne had recently received for her 13th birthday. “Memories mean more to me than dresses,” she wrote. On Monday morning Margot rode off on her bicycle. Anne and her parents left their home at 7:30 a.m. The only living creature Anne could say goodbye to was her cat. Suffocating under layers and layers of clothing, they walked in the pouring rain to the rooms behind the swinging bookcase where they would spend more than two years, living with four others. On Aug. 4, 1944, the secret annex was raided. The occupants were arrested and later sent to Auschwitz. Only Otto survived. And Anne’s diary, which has told this story to millions of people. Marsha Lederman

