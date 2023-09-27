Good morning,

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota bowed to pressure yesterday to step down over his decision to invite a member of a Nazi unit to the House of Commons during an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rota is the eighth speaker to resign, but the first to do so over a controversy that garnered international headlines. His decision to honour Yaraslov Hunka as a “Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero” who fought Russia during the Second World War is a moment of embarrassment for Canada around the world.

Opposition parties are now calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to personally apologize for what took place.

Open this photo in gallery: Anthony Rota leaves the West Block after announcing his resignation as Speaker of House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Singh says he was briefed on secret intelligence about killing of Sikh leader

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters yesterday that he was provided with two classified intelligence briefings about India’s involvement in the killing of a prominent Sikh leader from British Columbia.

Singh said the briefings showed “credible information” that the government of India was behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but did not think Ottawa should release that information because it could compromise a continuing criminal investigation.

The allegations have caused a deep rift in relations between Canada and India. Both countries have been engaged in tit-for-tat responses. Ottawa has suspended free-trade talks and a Canadian trade mission to India, while New Delhi has paused visa processing services for Canadians. Both countries have also expelled diplomats from each of their missions.

Ottawa boosts mortgage bond program to help fund rental projects

Amid surging demand for rental construction financing from developers, the federal government is hiking the size of its mortgage bond program by 50 per cent to funnel more private capital toward rental projects.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced yesterday plans to increase the annual issuance of Canada Mortgage Bonds to $60-billion from $40-billion, with the additional proceeds going toward financing rental building construction.

Ottawa has been under pressure to create more affordable housing with the average monthly rent across the country exceeding $2,000 and the typical selling price of a home more than $700,000.

Also on our radar

Students push back against merger: News of a merger between Brescia University College and Western University has stunned staff and students at Brescia and prompted a pushback in an effort to stop the country’s last publicly funded women’s institution from being absorbed by its larger neighbour.

For fly-in doctors of Manitoba, challenges add to appeal: Doctor shortages are a huge barrier to health care in remote First Nations communities, which lack amenities and are unable to offer recruitment incentives to lure physicians from other parts of Canada. While it’s an area of medicine that comes with significant challenges, it also offers an engaging field of practice for those who choose it.

Canada prepares final pullout from Mali: The last remaining Canadian peacekeepers in northern Mali will begin returning home in the next few weeks, signalling a symbolic end to a strategy that failed to solve violence in the country or its anti-democratic shift.

Banking regulator to probe foreign interference: Canada’s banking regulator will begin investigating foreign interference and national security at the country’s largest banks to monitor ways that foreign actors could “infiltrate Canadian financial institutions’ networks to steal sensitive financial data” and potentially use banks to fund illegal activities.

Morning markets

World stocks edge higher: Global stocks inched higher on Wednesday as investors found a footing after a sharp sell-off the previous day, while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after hitting their highest level since 2007. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.03 per cent while France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.29 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.83 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was lower at 73.88 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Gary Mason: “The Premier’s plan is destined for the courts, which will ultimately decide who is right in this matter. Who knows how long it might be before that date arrives. Meantime, we know Ms. Smith will use this scheme as a threat against Liberal Ottawa – a cudgel with which to clobber Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as often as she can. It all leaves you wondering if there isn’t another agenda here: that the end game for Ms. Smith is not just leaving the CPP, but Canada all together.”

Goldy Hyder: “There’s nothing that stifles competitive business more than bad regulation and policy uncertainty. The recently unveiled federal legislation, Bill C-56, saddles us with both.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkin

Living better

Travellers will flock to Canada this spring to see a total solar eclipse

This spring, many Canadians will experience one of nature’s grandest spectacles – a total solar eclipse! The celestial event, taking place on April 8, 2024, is the opportunity of a lifetime. Beginning in Ontario and travelling east to Newfoundland, the path of totality will hit many Canadian cities for upwards of three minutes.

Moment in time: Sept. 27, 1822

Open this photo in gallery: Notes by Jean-Francois Champollion, decipherer of the Egyptian hieroglyphs, about the inscriptions on the Rosetta Stone.Arterra/Getty Images

Champollion deciphers hieroglyphs on the Rosetta Stone

It had been less than two weeks since Jean-François Champollion had the epiphany that unlocked the Rosetta Stone’s secrets. Now here he was, in a crowded room of Paris’s Académie des Inscriptions et Belles-Lettres, to summarize his findings aloud to peers, his old teacher and the Englishman, Thomas Young, who was his main rival in the quest. Ever since Napoleon’s army dug it up in 1799, the stone – inscribed with a proclamation in ancient Egyptian’s hieroglyphic script, its Demotic shorthand and Greek – had given scholars hope that the third script, which they knew, could decipher the other two. A key question had to be answered: Did hieroglyphs each represent ideas, words or their component sounds? Champollion favoured ideas, since there were hundreds of hieroglyphs – too many for one alphabet. But, if true, this would make the dead language all but impossible to read. Now, building on Young’s work, he had grasped how some symbols could also work phonetically, and how Coptic, a liturgical language descended from Egyptian, could aid in translating the sounds. Champollion’s insights in 1822, and another groundbreaking paper two years later, would immortalize him as the father of modern Egyptology. Evan Annett

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

