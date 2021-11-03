Good morning,

Armed with machetes and measuring tape, the loggers slash and hack their way through the underbrush of Gabon’s rain forest to reach a majestic 40-metre-high okoumé tree, fated to become plywood for office walls in Europe or Asia.

After the first team verifies that the tree is a permissible size, a team of abatteurs – tree cutters – arrives on the scene. Hendy Nguema briefly bows his head and crosses himself, praying for safety, and then revs up his chainsaw. Within 10 minutes, the giant tree crashes through the forest canopy, sending a green cloud of leaves and branches into the air as it topples.

If the government of Gabon has its way, this could become the future of rain-forest logging: highly selective, relatively slow, carefully documented, independently certified and fully traceable. The strategy aims to preserve the forests of the Congo Basin in equatorial Africa, boosting their absorption of carbon emissions from the world’s industries.

Hendy Nguema and his team of loggers cutting down an okoumé tree in the Rougier forest concession at Haut-Abanga in Gabon.Geoffrey York/The Globe and Mail

Opposition parties want documents on fired Winnipeg scientists

Opposition parties plan to resume their parliamentary battle for the disclosure of documents on the firing of two scientists from Canada’s highest-security laboratory, a dispute that has pitted the Trudeau government against the House of Commons.

In June, the federal government took House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to court in an unprecedented move to prevent the release of documents to MPs that could offer insight into why Ottawa expelled and then fired Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Medical advancements help to cut death rate from prostate cancer in half, report says

Advancements in medical imaging over the years are now paying off in improved treatments, researchers say, helping slash the death rate from prostate cancer in half since its peak in the mid-1990s.

The number of deaths from prostate cancer reached 45.1 per 100,000 men in 1995 and has fallen to 22.7 per 100,000, according to the Canadian Cancer Statistics 2021 report being released today.

Newfoundland and Labrador grappling with severe doctor shortage: About 98,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador don’t have a family doctor, according to the province’s medical association – and the shortage is only getting worse. Newfoundland’s Health Minister John Haggie declines to call it a crisis. But Premier Andrew Furey conceded the province’s health system is “broken.”

Discussions under way with Indigenous communities about flag, Trudeau says: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that work is under way with Indigenous communities on how to go about raising the Canadian flag for Remembrance Day, and he is confident a solution can be reached.

Rogers pushes back on calls to delay Shaw takeover hearing: Rogers Communications is pushing back against requests from two advocacy groups and two rival telecom companies to delay a CRTC hearing into the $26-billion acquisition of Shaw. The telecom giant says the hearing should go ahead as planned because there is no dispute between Rogers family members regarding the importance of the deal.

Ottawa’s GST/HST debt grew during COVID-19 pandemic: The total GST and HST debt to the government was $14.3-billion in September, 2021, an increase of 24 per cent over the $11.5-billion owed in March, 2020, when pandemic restrictions began, according to the Canada Revenue Agency. Businesses are increasingly falling behind on remitting federal sales tax, a sign of financial distress as companies grapple with the pandemic and supply chain problems.

Ruling ANC suffers decline in South African election: Fed up with corruption scandals, poor services, electricity shortages, rising unemployment and a stagnant economy, South African voters have delivered a severe blow to the country’s ruling party, the African National Congress, pushing it below the 50-per-cent mark in local elections this week for the first time in any nationwide vote since apartheid.

Cheveldayoff says he did not know severity of Kyle Beach allegations: Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff publicly addressed his role in the Blackhawks scandal for the first time yesterday and said he was unaware until only recently about the severity of the sexual assault allegations made against video coach Brad Aldrich in Chicago in 2010 when he was the club’s assistant general manager.

MORNING MARKETS

World markets await Fed: Global stock markets traded at fresh record-high levels on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields ticked down as investors braced for the world’s largest economy to start cutting pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.07 per cent and 0.12 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.30 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.55 US cents.

Editorial: “The Ford government’s out-of-the-blue decision to pump up the minimum wage before next spring’s election, four years after the Liberals abruptly jacked it up (as part of their own bid for re-election), and three years after the PCs’ victory unwound the Liberal campaign promises, is a reminder that this hyper-politicized process is not the way to set minimum wages.”

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Reopening land border is putting new and enticing U.S. diversions within range of Canadians

As the U.S. is set to reopen its border with Canada on Nov. 8 and Ottawa recently lifted its advice to avoid all international non-essential travel, Canadians are looking at options to cure their cabin fever. For inoculated people considering cross-border excursions, here are some of the most alluring diversions to emerge since the land border slammed shut.

MOMENT IN TIME: NOVEMBER 3, 1978

Members of English rock group The Police performing live onstage at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, Nov. 2, 1978. From left, Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers.Peter Noble/Redferns / Getty Images

The Police play their first Canadian shows

In 1978, The Police couldn’t get arrested in Canada. When the band arrived to play their debut shows in the country at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern on Nov. 2 and 3, promoter Gary Topp took them to the offices of CHUM radio. “We waited in the lobby for a half an hour and nobody came out, so we left,” Topp would later tell The Globe and Mail. At the Horseshoe itself, only 30 or so people paid the $3 cover charge each night to see The Police play material from their just-out debut album, Outlandos d’Amour, including two songs (Can’t Stand Losing You and Roxanne) that would later chart internationally. Watching the band in the near-empty club, Topp and Gary Cormier – rock-show promoter duo the Two Garys – looked at each other and remarked simultaneously that “they’d be great outdoors.” The observation was validated in the summer of 1981 on a farm field in Oakville, Ont., where The Police headlined the first Police Picnic. The event cemented the band’s bond with Canada and was a landmark chapter in the history of new wave music. Brad Wheeler

