Morning Update: How protecting hospitals from COVID-19 impacts fuelled crises at care homes

While Canada was preparing its health care system for surges of COVID-19 patients, something else was happening.

An estimated 80 per cent of the Canadians who’ve died of coronavirus have been residents of seniors’ facilities, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Though well-intentioned, the shoring up of hospitals came at the expense of seniors’ homes, which received far less attention before the virus took off.

This is especially the case in Quebec, where at first, the Premier and Health Minister insisted that it was better to keep elderly residents in long-term care facilities. A few days later, the province realized the numbers in intensive-care units weren’t materializing.

Open this photo in gallery A family has a window visit with their mother at the Orchard Villa Retirement Centre on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 in Pickering, Canada.

Canada reliant on China for crucial goods, study finds

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which Canada is a member of, as a whole is “strategically dependent” on China in 831 categories of goods, of which 260 are necessary for important national infrastructure from communications to manufacturing to computers. Becoming too dependent on China for key commodities is a risk to Western security, given Beijing’s push to dominate global trade, according to the report from the Henry Jackson Society, a British foreign-policy think tank.

What will COVID-19 do to the British pub?

The humble public house has been part of daily life in Britain for centuries. They are the lifeblood of most rural villages, a home for families, sports teams, local clubs and community meetings. The country’s 47,000 pubs have been closed for two months with the rest of the world during the pandemic, and there are fears that almost half of them won’t reopen. And even if they do, many are questioning if the experience would be the same when everyone needs to be two metres apart. If it takes much longer to open up, the damage could be catastrophic.

Other international news

Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak worsened and the country could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world

coronavirus outbreak worsened and the country could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world Bars and pubs opened in New Zealand, as restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus were eased further

Open this photo in gallery Richard Muir and his son, Matthew Muir, at the Muirhouse Brewery in Ilkeston, U.K on May 17, 2020.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Telus to provide data to Ottawa to combat spread of COVID-19: Researchers could, for example, explore whether people are more likely to stay home when asked to do so by a politician, or whether people who own cottages are going to them on weekends, said Pam Snively, chief data and trust officer at Telus.

Canada’s climate change programs delayed by COVID-19: More stringent emissions-reduction targets for 2030 and the plan to meet them were supposed to be released this year, but will be taking a backseat as the federal government’s focus on the COVID-19 pandemic sidelines other work.

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a single day: The global health body said 106,000 new cases of infections of the novel coronavirus had been recorded yesterday, even as many rich countries have begun emerging from lockdown.

CMHC predicts house prices could drop up to 18 per cent: Chief executive Evan Siddal said mortgage deferrals could jump from 12 per cent to 20 per cent by September, and that as much as one-fifth of all mortgages could be in arrears if the Canadian economy has not recovered sufficiently.

Ottawa proposes temporarily relaxing deadlines for civil cases: The purpose would be to make legal processes in civil cases more flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed the courts to all but urgent matters and restricted government operations.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares lose footing, oil marches on: Equity markets slipped on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and simmering U.S.-China tensions, though those worries couldn’t stop oil prices from marching to a 2-1/2 month high. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.98 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.49 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.21 per cent. Wall Street futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.84 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Mask-wearing is becoming a social norm, but one to practise alongside other precautions

Andre Picard: “But, as we ease out of lockdown, recognize that masks are just one tool at our disposal, not a magical shield against COVID-19.”

Incel-related violence is terrorism – and the world should start treating it that way

Jessica Davis: “Successfully prosecuting incel violence as terrorism – and it remains to be seen how this particular case will play out – will send an important signal to the broader incel community and set an important precedent internationally.” Davis is a former CSIS intelligence analyst, author of Women in Modern Terrorism and president of Insight Threat Intelligence.

Canada – and Nova Scotia – get no respite from tragedy

Robyn Urback: “Families of Flight 752 victims are still waiting for answers. The investigation into the motive behind the Nova Scotia massacre is ongoing. It will be months before we know what went wrong with the Cyclone helicopter and Snowbirds jet. Families in Canada can’t yet properly memorialize the dead.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable

LIVING BETTER

How do you buy and use coconut?

Shredded coconut looks good in cakes or muffins or sprinkled over cookies. Shaved coconut toasts well, which brings out a nutty flavour and a crispy texture. Melt Frozen shaved coconut into Thai curry dishes, or canned milk. Coconut cream is thick and rich, perfect for making an Indian curry or dolloping on top of a dessert. There are so many possibilities, but you should know how to use it properly first.

If you want to cook and bake with it yourself, here’s what you need to know.

MOMENT IN TIME: May 21, 1901

Open this photo in gallery The Tilikum, a modified Nuu-chah-nulth ocean-going red cedar dugout canoe, shown at the start of a planned circumnavigation of the globe.

Tilikum sets off on a 64,000-kilometre odyssey

Like so many other legendary (or foolhardy) adventures, the story of how John Claus Voss and Norman Luxton set out to circumnavigate the globe began over a beer. The fact that their plan to do so involved a 12-metre canoe suggests that they might have in fact consumed several more. Either way, when Luxton, a young journalist, asked Voss, an experienced sailor, whether he could cross the oceans in a smaller vessel than the one used by Nova Scotian Joshua Slocum when he became the first man to sail solo around the world, the German-born Voss said he could. So the pair purchased a red cedar canoe from a Nootka man on Vancouver Island and modified it to ensure it could withstand the rigours of the Pacific Ocean, adding a rudder, three masts, four sails and a cabin. Luxton was so impressed with the performance of the craft, christened Tilikum, that he wrote his mother to say, “I am more than ever convinced that she is safe as any boat on the sea.” And so on May 21, Tilikum set sail from Oak Bay, just east of Victoria, and embarked on what would ultimately be a 64,000-kilometre, 39-month odyssey ending in London. Paul Attfield

